Replace your old, risky power strips for less with these Amazon surge protector deals
You should replace your surge protectors every few years and these Amazon deals can help you save some cash while protecting your gear.
You probably don’t think much about your power strips and surge protectors. They’re the socks and underwear of the gadget world in that they’re not particularly fun to buy, but they play an important role in your life. Like those undergarments, power strips and surge protectors actually need regular replacement if you want them to work as they should. In fact, most sources will tell you to replace them every five years at the least. Surge protectors can only protect your devices from so many spikes before they lose their defensive capabilities. If your home is particularly susceptible to blackouts and power surges, that surge protector’s lifespan could be even shorter. Right now, Amazon has some solid surge protectors and power strips on sale for very reasonable prices, which makes this a good time to swap out the old ones. Maybe think about doing the same with your actual socks and underpants, too. It couldn’t hurt.
Anker Power Strip Surge Protector (2100J), 12 Outlets with 1 USB-C and 2 USB Ports $27.99 (Was $35.99)
Anker
This is a great place to start if you’re looking for an affordable, reliable option. It offers 12 total outlets and three USB ports for charging (two USB-A and one USB-C). It draws power through a five-foot cord and offers an 18-month warranty that includes up to $200,000 worth of protection for devices plugged into the surge protector. It also comes in black, but that version isn’t as deeply discounted.
Belkin Wall Mount Surge Protector – 3 AC Multi Outlets & 2 USB Charger Ports $15.99 (was $29.99)
Belkin
I have had one of these in my travel bag for several years now, and I consider it absolutely essential travel gear. An integrated plug makes it easy to fit into any standard outlet. From there, it provides three AC outlets and two USB-A ports. It’s a real surge protector, too, so even if you plug it into a slightly dirty outlet, it will protect your gadgets on the road. For $15, this is a no-brainer.
Here are more surge protectors savings to energize your shopping:
- Surge Protector Power Strip Tower with USB C Port(PD18W),10FT Extension Cord with 12 AC Outlets 5 USB Charging Ports $22.99 (was $54)
- APC Performance Surge Protector with USB Ports, P11U2, 11 Outlet Power Strip, 2880 Joule Surge Protection $42 (was $56.91)
- APC Desk Mount Power Station PE6U4W, U-Shaped Surge Protector with USB Ports (4), Desk Clamp, 6 Outlet, 1080 Joules $38 (was $42.55)
- APC Surge Protector Power Strip with USB Charging Ports, PH12U2, 2160 Joules, Flat Plug, 12 Outlets Black $37 (was $42)
- Surge Protector Power Strip with 9 Outlets and 4 USB Charging Ports $12.97 (was $26.99)
- Nuetsa Surge Protector Power Strip with 8 Outlets and 4 USB Ports $14.37 (was $19.99)
- Amazon Basics Rectangular 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector, 4,500 Joule – 6-Foot Cord $17.23 (was $21.84)
- Extension Cord with Multiple Outlets, Surge Protector Power Strip Tower, 12 AC 4 USB (1 USB C) $18 (was $29)
- Philips Accessories 6-Outlet Surge Protector, 4 Ft Extension Cord, Power Strip, 720 Joules $8.99 (was $10.99)
- Anker 20W USB C Power Strip, 321 Power Strip with 3 Outlets and USB C Charging $19 (was $25)
- Anker 647 Charging Station (100W), 10-in-1 Power Strip with 6 AC, 1 USB-A, 1 USB-C, 2 Retractable USB C Cables $69 (was $99)
- Anker Outlet Extender and USB Wall Charger, 6 Outlets and 2 USB Ports, 20W USB C Power Delivery $15.99 (was $24.99)
- Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector with 8 Outlets, 6 ft Long Flat Plug $22.99 (was $24.99)