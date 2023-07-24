We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You probably don’t think much about your power strips and surge protectors. They’re the socks and underwear of the gadget world in that they’re not particularly fun to buy, but they play an important role in your life. Like those undergarments, power strips and surge protectors actually need regular replacement if you want them to work as they should. In fact, most sources will tell you to replace them every five years at the least. Surge protectors can only protect your devices from so many spikes before they lose their defensive capabilities. If your home is particularly susceptible to blackouts and power surges, that surge protector’s lifespan could be even shorter. Right now, Amazon has some solid surge protectors and power strips on sale for very reasonable prices, which makes this a good time to swap out the old ones. Maybe think about doing the same with your actual socks and underpants, too. It couldn’t hurt.

This is a great place to start if you’re looking for an affordable, reliable option. It offers 12 total outlets and three USB ports for charging (two USB-A and one USB-C). It draws power through a five-foot cord and offers an 18-month warranty that includes up to $200,000 worth of protection for devices plugged into the surge protector. It also comes in black, but that version isn’t as deeply discounted.

I have had one of these in my travel bag for several years now, and I consider it absolutely essential travel gear. An integrated plug makes it easy to fit into any standard outlet. From there, it provides three AC outlets and two USB-A ports. It’s a real surge protector, too, so even if you plug it into a slightly dirty outlet, it will protect your gadgets on the road. For $15, this is a no-brainer.

Here are more surge protectors savings to energize your shopping: