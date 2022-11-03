We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The year is winding down, meaning there’s still time to get started on the resolutions you made 11 months ago. Start streaming yourself and/or bingeing 2022’s best podcasts and performances with microphone, headphones, and speaker deals from Shure, KEF, and Tribit.

Get a headstart on your audio future with this package deal from Shure that’s on sale for $473, down from $548. The included MV7 podcast microphone has both USB and XLR outlets for use directly with computers or through an audio interface. You can choose Auto Mode or use the mic’s touch controls if you just want to get up and running, or tweak tone and mic distance more exactingly with the ShurePlus MOTIV app. The AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones, meanwhile, combine premium listening with comfort and durability for complete audio immersion anywhere.

Looking to experience a wider soundstage? Listen to that new project on a top-quality pair of speakers, like these KEF Q150B Q150 Bookshelf Speakers, on sale for $299.98, half-off from its $599.99 original price. A new cabinet, sleek finishes, and a 5.25-inch Uni-Q driver array provide a high-resolution sonic image and an equally clean aesthetic that’s easy on the eyes and ears in your home. Just add a good amp or A/V receiver.

Snag these deals before the sound waves goodbye. Here are some other options and upgrades that will let your wallet, and maybe yourself, sing: