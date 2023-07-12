We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you care at all about pizza, stop what you’re doing and get Gozney’s Roccbox. The gas-powered pizza oven is $399.20 thanks to a Prime Day discount, its lowest price ever on Amazon. We’ve tested the pizza oven out for ourselves, and it allowed us to make restaurant-quality pies at home.

All of these Prime Day deals require an active Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up here for a free 30-day trial.

The pizza oven measures just under 21-inches long and 16.3-inches wide when its legs are folded inward, which makes it very easy to store when it’s not in use. The Roccbox’s gas burner also detaches to make it even more svelte. The gas-powered design eschews the need for wood or pellet fuel, which makes the Roccbox faster to set up and less intimidating to amateur pizzaiolos like yours truly.

A handy temperature gauge on the side of the oven helps keep tabs on your heat level. Speaking from experience, the Roccbox is easy to set up and use. Don’t expect your first pies to turn out perfectly, but part of the fun is learning exactly how long to leave your pizza in the oven, how to rotate the pies for even cooking, and finding the ideal sauce:cheese:topping ratios. Anyone looking to take on pizza making as their next culinary adventure should jump on this deal.