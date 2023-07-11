We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You have to save money where you can when you’re just starting with golf. These Amazon Prime Day Callaway deals can help in that department. These deals cover affordable balls (which is good because they often mysteriously end up in the water), as well as complete club sets and even a solid rangefinder. Here are the best Amazon Prime Day Callaway deals to take advantage of right now.

If your bag is looking kinda ratty, it’s probably time for a new one. This stand bag has five compartments with two full-length dividers. It also has five ideally placed pockets for easy access. The stand holds the bag up when you put it down, while a double-strap system makes it easy to lug around. This is a great all-around bag no matter what your game is like.

Callaway isn’t some thrown-together store brand you’ll find at the local big box. These are real Callaway clubs meant for golfers looking to get into the game without spending John Daly’s annual Diet Coke budget on a new set of sticks (he famously drank 28 cans every day for years). This kit includes:

A stand bag

Driver

3 wood

4 and 5 hybrid clubs

6-9 irons

Pitching wedge and sand wedge

Putter

Four head covers for the woods and hybrids

Grab a box of balls, a handful of tees, some sunscreen, and a beverage, and you’re ready to head out onto the course.

These clubs are designed specifically for beginners. The 3-wood, for instance, offers more loft and a bigger sweet spot to help get the club airborne when hitting it off the fairway. As you improve your game, you can upgrade each piece of this kit to match your playing style. Or, you’ll likely have to replace your putter after you snap it over your knee for missing a three-footer. What a beautiful game.

The link above goes to the most complete men’s right-handed set, but here are the other configurations that are even cheaper:

Women’s clubs

You’ll need a lot of golf balls when you’re starting out. In fact, you might need a lot of golf balls for your entire golf career. They end up in the lake, in the woods, and sometimes in your dog’s mouth. These beginner-friendly balls maximize distance while keeping a soft feel that allows for touch around the greens. Plus, they’re very affordable, so it won’t feel nearly as bad as hitting a $5 Titleist into the drink.

Callaway 300 Pro Rangefinder $169 (Was $190, but retails for $299)

A reliable rangefinder will tell you the distances you need, so once you figure out how far you hit each club, you can tell which one will give you the best chance at a low score. It’s durable, portable, and looks kinda like a spy device from a ’90s movie.

