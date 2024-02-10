We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The Epic Flight S89 4K HD Drone is a new addition to the drone market, featuring state-of-the-art technology that makes flying and filming a breeze for professionals and amateurs alike. Even better, this drone is now price-dropped to $89.99 (reg. $249).

Equipped with advanced smart hover features that allow it to fly in even the windiest of weather, the drone is easy to use—even for beginners. With hundreds of sensors installed in the device, the drone’s balance is honed down and maintained, making it more responsive and stable in various challenging conditions. Combined with its powerful brushless motors and a high-capacity 1,800mAh battery, the S89 offers exceptional performance, extended flight times, and impressive speeds.

Featuring a 360° stunt roll and one-click landing capabilities, you’ll be able to fly your drone, stage air performances, and allow it to come back and independently its own, with just one click of its included remote! This means users can focus on outstanding great footage instead of worrying about intensive piloting.

Beyond its recreational uses, the S89’s precise control and advanced imaging capabilities open up a wide range of practical applications. From real estate and environmental monitoring to agriculture and event coverage, this drone offers a versatile solution for professionals seeking to leverage aerial technology.

Whether hiking with friends or capturing breathtaking beach footage, the S89 offers high-quality imagery and video enhanced with exceptional performance (including extended flight times and a 330-foot range)—all while saving you over $150.

Regularly $249, the Epic Flight S89 4K HD Drone is now on sale for $89.99 with no coupon code required.

StackSocial prices subject to change.