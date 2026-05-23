These Ooni pizza oven Memorial Day deals will save you even more money when you kick your delivery habit

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Ooni’s Memorial Day sale is the last sitewide cut before late summer, with every current-generation oven 20 percent off and a few legacy models cut deeper. The cheapest current-gen Koda 2 drops to $399.20 (was $499), the 1st-generation Karu 12 hits $249 (was $349) as the cheapest path into real wood-fired pizza Ooni currently sells, and the bundle pages stack that 20 percent on top of accessory packs that were already discounted. The Karu 2 Pro is the multi-fuel pick in PopSci’s best pizza ovens guide, and Memorial Day weekend is the cutoff, so the next few days are it.

The Koda 2 is Ooni’s cheapest current-generation gas oven and the one most first-time buyers should land on, with a 14-inch deck that fits a true 12-inch pie and dual-zone burners that let you drop the back flame so crusts don’t char. At $399.20 it’s $99.80 off, which is the same dollar cut Ooni has run at past sales, and the under-$400 price keeps it firmly in starter-oven territory without dropping back to the 1st-generation hardware. If you want a current Ooni and have never owned a pizza oven before, this is the default.

The 1st-generation Karu 12 is the deepest cut in the entire Ooni sale at 29 percent off, and at $249 it’s the cheapest path into real wood-fired pizza Ooni currently sells. It cooks the same Neapolitan-style pies as the 2nd-generation Karu 2 in roughly the same time, just without the redesigned chimney and viewing window. For anyone who wants to try wood-fired before committing to the current-gen platform, or who simply wants a backup oven that runs on charcoal when the propane tank goes empty mid-cookout, this is the price to act on.

The Koda 2 Essentials Bundle wraps the same 14-inch Koda 2 above with the peel, turning peel, brush, infrared thermometer, and gloves, which together would cost $245 outside the sale. The bundle saves $122.80 versus buying the oven and accessories separately, and at $491.20 it’s the cleanest “everything you need to launch a pizza this weekend” pick in the sale. It’s worth the upgrade over the bare oven if you don’t already have a peel and don’t want to spend Memorial Day weekend chasing accessories at full price.

Ooni Pizza Oven Deals

Every current-generation oven is 20 percent off, with the three legacy 1st-generation models cut deeper. The Karu 12 lands the deepest at 29 percent off, and the 1st-generation Koda 16 at $499 is the cheapest 16-inch gas oven Ooni still sells.

Ooni Pizza Oven Bundle Deals

Bundles are where the biggest dollar savings hide, since the 20 percent sitewide cut layers on top of accessory packs that already discount their contents. The Koda 2 Max Outdoor Kitchen Bundle is $383.80 off (the largest dollar cut in the sale), the Koda 2 Max Essentials Bundle is $288.80 off, and the Karu 2 Pro Ultimate Bundle is $265.80 off, all bigger cuts than any standalone oven. The Volt 2 indoor electric oven only shows up via these bundles in the sale, since it isn’t discounted on its own.

Ooni Peel, Cutter, and Serving Deals

Every peel, cutter, and serving tool is 20 percent off. Ooni’s perforated peels are the ones to grab if you’ve been launching pies off a solid peel and watching them stick, since the slots let semolina fall through instead of riding the pie into the oven and burning. Smaller bundles like the Pizza Peel Bundle and the Brush and Turning Peel Bundle stack additional savings if you need more than one tool.

Ooni Cast Iron and Pan Deals

Cast iron is what turns an Ooni from a single-purpose pizza oven into something you can roast, sear, and bake in. The Dual-Sided Grizzler Plate at $64 is the most versatile single pan (grill marks on one side, smooth searing surface on the other), and the Roasting Pan opens up the Koda 2 Max for whole chickens and trays of vegetables at 900 degrees.

Ooni Dough Prep and Topping Deals

Dough boxes, scales, and topping stations all see 20 percent off, with Ooni’s frozen Dough Balls 24-pack down to $79.20 if you’d rather skip kneading entirely. The Pizza Topping Station at $120 is the kit that makes assembly-line pies for a backyard party feel like running a real pizzeria instead of crowding a kitchen counter.

Ooni Burner, Fuel, and Stone Deals

Gas burners, conversion kits, and replacement baking stones are all 20 percent off, which matters if you already own a Karu and want to add the gas option, or if your existing stone has finally cracked. The $112 Karu 2 Pro gas burner is the cheapest way to convert a wood/charcoal Karu 2 Pro into a weeknight gas oven without rebuying the platform.

Ooni Table, Cover, and Thermometer Deals

Modular tables, oven covers, and Ooni’s Connect Digital Temperature Hub are all 20 percent off. The Modular Table at $260 is the cheapest way to get a Koda or Karu off the patio table and onto a permanent setup, and the infrared thermometer at $52 is the single most useful $50 you can spend on pizza, since stone temperature determines whether your crust leopards or burns.

Ooni Cookbook Deals

All three Ooni-branded cookbooks are 20 percent off, with Pizza Czar by Anthony Falco at $28 being the one to buy if you want recipes from a real consultant who’s helped open pizzerias from Brooklyn to Bangkok rather than just Ooni’s house style.