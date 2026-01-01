Amazon is clearing out Stanley tumblers, water bottles, food containers and more during this limited sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If your 2026 resolutions include staying hydrated, now is a great time to grab some new Stanley tumblers, jugs, water bottles, coolers, and more during Amazon’s flash sale. These are huge discounts and they stretch across just about everything Stanley makes. They’re extremely tough, well-insulated, and come in a ton of cool colors. Grab the color you want now.

Editor’s picks

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw 40 oz (Ponderosa Star) is the one that started the whole frenzy—40 ounces, a handle, and a rotating lid that lets you sip, chug, or seal it up. It also plays nicely with most cupholders, which is why it ends up in your car, on your desk, and in your gym bag (which you should probably wash, FYI).

The Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler with Handle 40 oz (Black 2.0) uses a flip-straw lid that’s quick to drink from and easy to close when you’re moving. The big handle makes it a grab-and-go bottle substitute, especially if you’re bouncing between office, gym, and pretty much anywhere.

If your idea of a good time involves cold drinks that stay cold, the Stanley Adventure Easy-Carry Wheeled Cooler 50qt (Twilight) is the move. Wheels matter when you’re hauling 50 quarts of snacks and beverages, and a hard-sided cooler is still the simplest way to keep the setup easy and the ice situation under control.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Rose Quartz – The IceFlow series delivers reliable temperature retention with vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for 12 hours or iced for 2 days. The 30 oz capacity means you can fill it up twice and have enough hydration for a full workday without constant refills. The flip straw lid makes one-handed drinking simple while you’re juggling a laptop or groceries, and the integrated handle fits most car cup holders despite the generous size.

Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Cranberry Gloss – The ProTour series upgrades the popular Quencher design with a truly leakproof lid, solving the main complaint about earlier models. The built-in flip straw means no more lost straws rattling around in your bag, and the stainless steel construction keeps your cold brew legitimately cold through a full morning of meetings. At 30 oz, it holds enough coffee or water to reduce refill trips while still fitting in standard cup holders.

Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 20 oz Black 2.0 – This thermos represents Stanley’s heritage design updated for modern use. The 40% discount makes it an exceptional value for vacuum insulation technology that genuinely works—keeping coffee hot for hours on a job site or during outdoor activities. The 20 oz size is substantial enough for a full morning’s worth of coffee but compact enough to toss in a work bag, and the leakproof cup lid doubles as a drinking vessel.

