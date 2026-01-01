Amazon is clearing out Stanley tumblers, water bottles, food containers and more during this limited sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If your 2026 resolutions include staying hydrated, now is a great time to grab some new Stanley tumblers, jugs, water bottles, coolers, and more during Amazon’s flash sale. These are huge discounts and they stretch across just about everything Stanley makes. They’re extremely tough, well-insulated, and come in a ton of cool colors. Grab the color you want now.
Editor’s picks
STANLEY Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw 40 oz $30 (was $45)See It
The Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler with Handle and Straw 40 oz (Ponderosa Star) is the one that started the whole frenzy—40 ounces, a handle, and a rotating lid that lets you sip, chug, or seal it up. It also plays nicely with most cupholders, which is why it ends up in your car, on your desk, and in your gym bag (which you should probably wash, FYI).
Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler with Handle 40 oz (Black 2.0) $34 (was $45)See It
The Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler with Handle 40 oz (Black 2.0) uses a flip-straw lid that’s quick to drink from and easy to close when you’re moving. The big handle makes it a grab-and-go bottle substitute, especially if you’re bouncing between office, gym, and pretty much anywhere.
Stanley Adventure Easy-Carry Wheeled Cooler 50qt (Twilight) $262 (was $350)See It
If your idea of a good time involves cold drinks that stay cold, the Stanley Adventure Easy-Carry Wheeled Cooler 50qt (Twilight) is the move. Wheels matter when you’re hauling 50 quarts of snacks and beverages, and a hard-sided cooler is still the simplest way to keep the setup easy and the ice situation under control.
Here’s the complete deal list with pricing from the PDF:
Featured Deals
Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Rose Quartz – The IceFlow series delivers reliable temperature retention with vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for 12 hours or iced for 2 days. The 30 oz capacity means you can fill it up twice and have enough hydration for a full workday without constant refills. The flip straw lid makes one-handed drinking simple while you’re juggling a laptop or groceries, and the integrated handle fits most car cup holders despite the generous size.
Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Cranberry Gloss – The ProTour series upgrades the popular Quencher design with a truly leakproof lid, solving the main complaint about earlier models. The built-in flip straw means no more lost straws rattling around in your bag, and the stainless steel construction keeps your cold brew legitimately cold through a full morning of meetings. At 30 oz, it holds enough coffee or water to reduce refill trips while still fitting in standard cup holders.
Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 20 oz Black 2.0 – This thermos represents Stanley’s heritage design updated for modern use. The 40% discount makes it an exceptional value for vacuum insulation technology that genuinely works—keeping coffee hot for hours on a job site or during outdoor activities. The 20 oz size is substantial enough for a full morning’s worth of coffee but compact enough to toss in a work bag, and the leakproof cup lid doubles as a drinking vessel.
Quencher ProTour Tumblers
- Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Cranberry Gloss $26.00 (was $40.00)
- Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Port Shimmer $26.00 (was $40.00)
- Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Ponderosa Shimmer $26.00 (was $40.00)
- Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler 20 oz Ponderosa Shimmer $22.75 (was $35.00)
- Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler 40 oz Cranberry Gloss $29.25 (was $45.00)
- Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler 40 oz Port Shimmer $29.25 (was $45.00)
- Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler 40 oz Ponderosa Shimmer $29.25 (was $45.00)
Quencher H2.0 Tumblers
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler 40 oz Mahogany Gloss $29.25 (was $45.00)
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler 30 oz Mahogany Gloss $26.00 (was $40.00)
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler 30 oz Ponderosa Star $26.00 (was $40.00)
- Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler 40 oz Ponderosa Star $29.25 (was $45.00)
IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumblers
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Dried Pine $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Black 2.0 $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Twilight $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler 20 oz Chili Red $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler 20 oz Twilight $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler 40 oz Black 2.0 $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler 40 oz Rose Quartz $33.75 (was $45.00)
IceFlow Original Flip Straw Tumblers
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler 30 oz Rose Quartz $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Tumbler 30 oz Ash $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler 20 oz Rose Quartz $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler 20 oz Ash $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler 20 oz Black 2.0 $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler 20 oz Polar $22.50 (was $30.00)
IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumblers
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 30 oz Dried Pine $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 30 oz Black 2.0 $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 30 oz Twilight $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 30 oz Ash $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 30 oz Rose Quartz $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 30 oz Chili Red $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 30 oz Toast $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 30 oz Frost $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 40 oz Black 2.0 $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 40 oz Rose Quartz $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Fast Flow Tumbler 40 oz Frost $33.75 (was $45.00)
IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Water Bottles
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 24 oz Rose Quartz $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 24 oz Black 2.0 $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 24 oz Twilight $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 24 oz Ash $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 16 oz Rose Quartz $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 16 oz Frost $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 16 oz Ash $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 16 oz Black 2.0 $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 36 oz Rose Quartz $26.19 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 36 oz Black 2.0 $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 50 oz Black 2.0 $41.25 (was $55.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Water Bottle 50 oz Frost $41.25 (was $55.00)
IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Jugs
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Jug 40 oz Black 2.0 $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Jug 64 oz Black 2.0 $45.00 (was $60.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Jug 64 oz Frost $45.00 (was $60.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Jug 64 oz Rose Quartz $45.00 (was $60.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Jug 96 oz Frost $54.00 (was $90.00)
- Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Jug 96 oz Rose Quartz $67.50 (was $90.00)
Quick Flip GO Water Bottles
- Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle 24 oz Black 2.0 $18.75 (was $25.00)
- Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle 24 oz Frost $18.75 (was $25.00)
- Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle 24 oz Rose Quartz $18.75 (was $25.00)
- Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle 36 oz Black $21.00 (was $28.00)
- Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle 36 oz Rose Quartz $21.00 (was $28.00)
IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottles
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle 24 oz Dried Pine $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle 24 oz Rose Quartz $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle 24 oz Ash $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle 16 oz Rose Quartz $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle 36 oz Black 2.0 $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle 36 oz Frost $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle 36 oz Ash $26.25 (was $35.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Water Bottle 50 oz Rose Quartz $41.25 (was $55.00)
- Stanley Varsity IceFlow Aerolight Fast Flow Water Bottle 24 oz Mist Mesh $26.25 (was $35.00)
IceFlow Fast Flow Jugs
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Jug 64 oz Black $45.00 (was $60.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Jug 64 oz Frost 2.0 $45.00 (was $60.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Jug 64 oz Rose Quartz 2.0 $45.00 (was $60.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Jug 96 oz Black 2.0 $67.50 (was $90.00)
- Stanley IceFlow Fast Flow Jug 96 oz Frost 2.0 $67.50 (was $90.00)
All Day Slim Bottles
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle 20 oz Cream $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle 20 oz Twilight Gloss $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle 20 oz Rose Quartz $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle 34 oz Ash $20.00 (was $40.00)
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle 34 oz Cream $30.00 (was $40.00)
- Stanley All Day Slim Bottle 34 oz Rose Quartz $30.00 (was $40.00)
Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottles
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 20 oz Black 2.0 $21.60 (was $36.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 1.0 qt Black 2.0 $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 1.0 qt Hammertone Green $27.00 (was $36.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 1.1 qt Hammertone Lake $23.40 (was $39.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 1.1 qt Hammertone Green $29.25 (was $39.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 1.5 qt Hammertone Green $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 1.5 qt Hammertone Lake $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 1.5 qt Black 2.0 $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 2.0 qt Hammertone Green $37.88 (was $50.50)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Vacuum Bottle 2.0 qt Black 2.0 $30.30 (was $50.50)
Adventure Vacuum Bottles
- Stanley Adventure-To-Go Vacuum Bottle 25 oz Frost White $21.00 (was $28.00)
- Stanley Adventure-To-Go Vacuum Bottle 1.1 qt Frost $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley Adventure-To-Go Vacuum Bottle 1.4 qt Frost $26.25 (was $35.00)
Adventure Fast Flow Water Jugs
- Stanley Adventure Fast Flow Water Jug 2 Gallon Dried Pine $41.25 (was $55.00)
- Stanley Adventure Fast Flow Water Jug 2 Gallon Twilight $41.25 (was $55.00)
Cafe To Go Travel Mugs
- Stanley Cafe To Go Travel Mug 16 oz Frost $18.75 (was $28.00)
- Stanley Cafe To Go Travel Mug 20 oz Rose Quartz $22.50 (was $34.00)
- Stanley Cafe To Go Travel Mug 20 oz Frost $22.50 (was $34.00)
Everyday Camp Mugs
- Stanley Everyday Camp Mug 12 oz Hammertone Green $17.93 (was $25.00)
- Stanley Everyday Camp Cup 12 oz Black 2.0 $18.75 (was $25.00)
- Stanley Everyday Camp Mug 24 oz Black 2.0 $22.50 (was $30.00)
Stay-Hot Stacking Camp Cups
- Stanley Stay-Hot Stacking Camp Cup 10 oz Black 2.0 $15.00 (was $20.00)
Everyday Tumblers
- Stanley Everyday Tumbler 16 oz Mahogany Grid $19.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley Everyday Tumbler 20 oz Port Shimmer $22.75 (was $35.00)
The Reserve Wine Tumblers
- Stanley The Reserve Textured Wine Tumbler 11 oz Rose Quartz Gloss $18.75 (was $25.00)
- Stanley The Reserve Textured Wine Tumbler 11 oz Twilight Gloss $18.75 (was $25.00)
- Stanley The Reserve Textured Wine Tumbler 11 oz Cream Gloss $18.75 (was $25.00)
- Stanley The Reserve Textured Wine Tumbler 11 oz Black Gloss $18.75 (was $25.00)
Food Jars
- Stanley Classic Food Jar and Spork 14 oz Black 2.0 $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley Adventure To-Go Food Jar $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley Adventure To-Go Food Jar $28.50 (was $38.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Large Food Jar 24 oz Hammertone Green $29.25 (was $39.00)
- Stanley Classic Legendary Large Food Jar 24 oz Black 2.0 $29.25 (was $39.00)
- Stanley Adventure Fresh-to-Table Crock 3 qt Black 2.0 $56.25 (was $75.00)
Classic Lunch Boxes
- Stanley Classic Lunch Box 5.5 qt Hammertone Green $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley Classic Lunch Box 10 qt Hammertone Green $41.25 (was $55.00)
All Day Lunch Boxes
- Stanley All Day Mini Lunch Box 4.2 qt Rose Quartz $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley All Day Mini Lunch Box 4.2 qt Black $33.75 (was $45.00)
- Stanley All Day Midi Lunch Box 6.3 qt Rose Quartz $45.00 (was $60.00)
- Stanley All Day Midi Lunch Box 6.3 qt Black $45.00 (was $60.00)
Adventure Coolers
- Stanley Adventure Easy-Carry Cooler 16 qt Rose Quartz $60.00 (was $80.00)
- Stanley Adventure Easy-Carry Cooler 16 qt Twilight $60.00 (was $80.00)
- Stanley Adventure Easy-Carry Cooler 24 qt Twilight $97.50 (was $130.00)
- Stanley Adventure Easy-Carry Wheeled Cooler 50 qt Rose Quartz $262.50 (was $350.00)
- Stanley Adventure Easy-Carry Wheeled Cooler 50 qt Twilight $262.50 (was $350.00)
Wildfare Cookware Sets
- Stanley Wildfare Go Two Bowl Mess Kit 8-Piece $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley Wildfare Go 4-Piece Stainless Steel Two Cup Cook Set $15.00 (was $20.00)
All Day Quencher Carry All Bags
- Stanley All Day Quencher Carry All for 30 oz Tumbler Black $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley All Day Quencher Carry All for 30 oz Tumbler Rose Quartz $22.50 (was $30.00)
- Stanley All Day Quencher Carry All for 40 oz Tumbler Black $30.00 (was $40.00)
- Stanley All Day Quencher Carry All for 40 oz Tumbler Cream $22.50 (was $30.00)
Replacement Straws and Accessories
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 30 oz $9.38 (was $12.50)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 30 oz Pink Multi Pack $9.38 (was $12.50)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 30 oz Blue Multi Pack $9.38 (was $12.50)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 30 oz Purple Multi Pack $9.38 (was $12.50)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 30 oz Core Multi Pack $9.38 (was $12.50)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 30 oz Green Multi Pack $9.38 (was $12.50)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 30 oz Red-Orange Multi Pack $9.38 (was $12.50)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 40 oz $11.25 (was $15.00)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 40 oz Pink Multi Pack $11.25 (was $15.00)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 40 oz Core Multi Pack $11.25 (was $15.00)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 40 oz Purple Multi Pack $11.25 (was $15.00)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 40 oz Green Multi Pack $11.25 (was $15.00)
- Stanley Quencher Replacement Straws for 40 oz Red-Orange Multi Pack $11.25 (was $15.00)
- Stanley Quencher Boot and Straw Cover Cap for 40 oz Black $7.50 (was $10.00)
- Stanley Quencher Boot and Straw Cover Cap for 40 oz Sand $7.50 (was $10.00)
- Stanley Quencher Boot and Straw Cover Cap for 20 & 30 oz Black $7.50 (was $10.00)
- Stanley Quencher Boot and Straw Cover Cap for 14 oz Sand $7.50 (was $10.00)
- Stanley Quencher Boot and Straw Cover Cap for 14 oz Ash $7.50 (was $10.00)
- Stanley Quencher Stay Smooth Anti-Pucker Straw Topper 2-Pack Pink Dusk $7.50 (was $10.00)
- Stanley Quencher Stay Smooth Anti-Pucker Straw Topper 2-Pack Pale Stone $7.50 (was $10.00)
- Stanley Quencher Stay Smooth Anti-Pucker Straw Topper 2-Pack Sand $7.50 (was $10.00)
2025 PopSci Outdoor Gift Guide