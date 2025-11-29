The Home Depot is blowing out modular tool boxes including Milwaukee Packout gear for Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your tools won’t do you any good if you can’t find them or bring them to the actual work site. Right now The Home Depot has a ton of modular tool boxes on sale for Cyber Monday. Go put together your perfect system and finally get your tools organized.

DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 24 in. Tower Tool Box System (3-Piece Set) (DWST60437) — $199.00 (was $311.00)

This 3-piece stack gives you a rolling base, a mid-size box, and a top organizer that all lock together, so you can wheel everything from the truck to the job in one trip. It’s a strong value if you’re already in the DEWALT ecosystem and a solid starting point if you’re building a modular storage setup from scratch.

RYOBI LINK Rolling Tool Box and Quick Release Handle Kit (STM201-STM200K) — $79.95 (was $109.95)

This rolling LINK box is built to haul your RYOBI 18V drills, drivers, and other essentials without destroying your back. The tall handle, big wheels, and LINK compatibility make it easy to move across a driveway or jobsite and stack more LINK boxes as your collection grows.

Milwaukee PACKOUT 38 in. Rolling Modular Tool Chest — $239.00. This rolling chest is the kind of anchor piece that makes the whole PACKOUT system click. The massive main compartment swallows larger tools and cases, the lid still accepts PACKOUT organizers and totes, and the oversized wheels plus top handle make it realistic to move a fully loaded stack without a second trip. If the product page shows the Buy More, Save More badge, pairing it with a couple of organizers or a tote can unlock extra savings in your cart on top of the sale price.

