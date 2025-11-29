The Home Depot is blowing out modular tool boxes including Milwaukee Packout gear for Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Your tools won’t do you any good if you can’t find them or bring them to the actual work site. Right now The Home Depot has a ton of modular tool boxes on sale for Cyber Monday. Go put together your perfect system and finally get your tools organized.
Editor’s Picks
DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 24 in. Tower Tool Box System (3-Piece Set) (DWST60437) — $199.00 (was $311.00)
This 3-piece stack gives you a rolling base, a mid-size box, and a top organizer that all lock together, so you can wheel everything from the truck to the job in one trip. It’s a strong value if you’re already in the DEWALT ecosystem and a solid starting point if you’re building a modular storage setup from scratch.
RYOBI LINK Rolling Tool Box and Quick Release Handle Kit (STM201-STM200K) — $79.95 (was $109.95)
This rolling LINK box is built to haul your RYOBI 18V drills, drivers, and other essentials without destroying your back. The tall handle, big wheels, and LINK compatibility make it easy to move across a driveway or jobsite and stack more LINK boxes as your collection grows.
RYOBI Deals
- RYOBI LINK Medium Tool Box with LINK Compact 6-Compartment Organizer (STM102-STM304) $64.96 (was $89.96)
- RYOBI 22.2 in. LINK Rolling Tool Box with Standard Tool Box (STM201-STM101) $109.95 (was $144.95)
- RYOBI LINK Medium Tool Box (STM102) $39.98 (was $49.98)
- RYOBI LINK Rolling Tool Box (STM201) $69.98 (was $99.98)
- RYOBI LINK Standard Tool Box (STM101) $34.98 (was $39.98)
- RYOBI LINK SlotBox Organizer Drawer Tool Box Kit (STM313K) $59.98 (was $69.98)
RIDGID Deals
- RIDGID Portable 3-in-1 Pro Tool Box System (Black/Orange) $59.98 (was $79.98)
- RIDGID 2-Drawer Tool Box (Black/Orange) $69.98 (was $99.98)
- RIDGID 3-Piece Pro Tool Box Combo Kit w/ Rolling Tool Box, Medium Tool Box, Organizer $139.00 (was $179.00)
- RIDGID Pro Gear Cart 22 in. Tool Box $59.98 (was $79.00)
- RIDGID Pro Gear Organizer $34.98 (was $44.98)
- RIDGID Pro Gear XL Tool Box $49.98 (was $69.98)
DEWALT Deals
- DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 DXL 30 in. Deep Drawer Box (DWST08510) $229.00 (was $299.00)
- DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 DXL 30 in. 2-Drawer Box (DWST08520) $249.00 (was $299.00)
- DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 DXL 30 in. Worktop (DWST08550) $43.98 (was $79.97)
- DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 DXL 30 in. Dolly (DWST08530) $149.00 (was $189.00)
- DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 24 in. Tower Tool Box System (3-Piece Set) (DWST60437) $199.00 (was $311.00)
- DEWALT 22 in. W Modular Tool Box (DWST08300) $59.98 (was $84.98)
- DEWALT 24 in. W Modular Tool Box (DWST08450) $89.98 (was $119.00)
- DEWALT TOUGHSYSTEM 2.0 21.8 in. Hand Tool Box (DWST08320) $99.98 (was $129.00)
Milwaukee PACKOUT 38 in. Rolling Modular Tool Chest — $239.00. This rolling chest is the kind of anchor piece that makes the whole PACKOUT system click. The massive main compartment swallows larger tools and cases, the lid still accepts PACKOUT organizers and totes, and the oversized wheels plus top handle make it realistic to move a fully loaded stack without a second trip. If the product page shows the Buy More, Save More badge, pairing it with a couple of organizers or a tote can unlock extra savings in your cart on top of the sale price.
PACKOUT rolling bases, carts, cabinets, and drawer boxes
- PACKOUT 38 in. Rolling Modular Tool Chest $239.00
- PACKOUT 20 in. 2-Wheel Utility Tool Cart $239.00
- PACKOUT Dolly 24 in. x 18 in. $109.00
- PACKOUT Rack Drawer $199.99
- PACKOUT 4-Drawer Tool Box $199.00
- PACKOUT 3-Drawer Multi-Drawer Tool Box $189.00
- PACKOUT 2-Drawer Tool Box $159.00
- PACKOUT 3-Drawer Tool Box $189.00
- Packout 19.5 in. Cabinet (1-Piece) $149.00
PACKOUT totes, bags, and backpacks
- PACKOUT 10 in. Structured Tote $219.97
- 20 in. PACKOUT Tool Bag/Tote $79.97
- 15 in. PACKOUT Tool Bag/Tote $64.97
- PACKOUT 15 in. Structured Tote $254.00
- 20 in. PACKOUT Tote $139.97
- PACKOUT 15 in. Structured Tool Bag $269.00
- 15 in. PACKOUT Tool Backpack $134.00
- PACKOUT Structured Backpack $324.00
PACKOUT organizers, trays, and crates
- PACKOUT 20 in. Deep Small Parts Organizer $69.97
- PACKOUT Tool Tray with Quick Adjust Dividers $39.97
- PACKOUT 18.6 in. Tool Storage Crate Bin $51.97
- PACKOUT 5-Compartments Small Parts Organizer $36.97
- PACKOUT 11-Compartment Impact Resistant Organizer $52.97
- PACKOUT Low-Profile 11-Compartment Organizer $46.97
- PACKOUT 5-Compartment Compact Organizer $31.97
- PACKOUT 10-Compartment Tilt Bin Organizer $99.00 (was $99.97 — save $0.97)
- PACKOUT 10 in. Compact Portable Tool Box $74.97
PACKOUT racks, wall plates, and mounting attachments
- PACKOUT Rack Kit $1,999.99
- PACKOUT Slatwall Racking Kit $149.00
- 20 in. x 10.25 in. Wall Plate (Black) $25.97
- 20 in. x 30.75 in. Wall Plate (Black) $51.97
- PACKOUT Rack $749.99
- PACKOUT Long Tool Holder $44.99
- PACKOUT 3-Hook Rack Attachment $32.99
- PACKOUT Caddy Rack Attachment $24.97 (was $34.97 — save $10.00)
- PACKOUT Tray Rack Attachment $29.99
- PACKOUT M12 Battery Rack Attachment $29.99
- PACKOUT M18 Battery Rack Attachment $24.97 (was $29.97 — save $5.00)
- PACKOUT Compact Plate Rack Attachment $24.97 (was $29.97 — save $5.00)
- PACKOUT Tool Box Rack Attachment Mount $14.97
- PACKOUT Low-Profile Handle for Rolling Box $64.97
Specialty PACKOUT gear, coolers, and accessories
- Class A Type 3 Packout First Aid Kit (79-Piece) $79.97
- PACKOUT Kneeling Pad $74.97
- PACKOUT 16 qt Compact Cooler $109.00
- 15.75 in. PACKOUT Cooler Bag $79.97
- PACKOUT Customizable Work Top $59.97
- M18 FUEL PACKOUT 2.5 Gal Wet/Dry Vac $189.00 (was $199.00 — save $10.00)
