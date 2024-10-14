How to revamp your lawn’s reputation with bulbs

Traditional turf-based lawns are losing popularity as homeowners seek alternatives to the uniform green expanse. This shift is partly driven by the desire for low-maintenance lawns that also provide a sanctuary for wildlife and pollinators. The truth is, traditional lawns offer minimal habitat. If your lawn isn’t reaching its full potential, an easy way to add an eco-friendly touch and boost biodiversity is by planting bulbs.

The benefits of a bulb lawn

When many think of bulb plants, daffodils and tulips come to mind. While these plants are wildly popular and add plenty of color and interest to a spring garden, there are so many more to consider. Bulbs like crocus and snowdrops bloom in late winter, extending your garden’s seasonal interest. Moreover, summer blooming bulbs like dahlias, iris, lilies, and gladiolus extend the color and provide food for pollinators, frequently well into early fall.

Perhaps the most significant benefit that bulbs offer is their ability to bloom often when very little else is. “A bulb lawn provides an essential source of early-season pollen and nectar for pollinators,” advises Peggy Anne Montgomery, a horticulturist at Flowerbulb.eu. Incorporating sustainable practices with early-blooming bulbs can effectively and effortlessly transform your lawn. “Very little else flowers that time of year, and the awakening insects need to forage quickly and can’t fly far,” she says. Additionally, bulb lawns can enhance the visual appeal of a yard, adding seasonal color and variety while requiring minimal maintenance compared to traditional turf lawns.

Choosing the right bulbs

The best thing about most bulbs is that they require little to no maintenance once planted. When choosing bulbs to plant in your lawn to benefit pollinators, varieties with a single flower per bulb provide easy access to nectar for insects. Additionally, opt for tough, low-maintenance bulbs that naturalize well in lawns without requiring much care, as this ensures a sustainable habitat for pollinators over time. Montgomery recommends bulbs like mini daffodils, grape hyacinths, and botanical tulips for naturalization. These species attract pollinators, including bees, and thrive in most climates. “Whenever we can create pollinator habitats in our home gardens, it’s a win for pollinators and wildlife.”

Montgomery says all of the bulbs listed below will attract pollinators:

Grecian windflower (Anemone blanda)

Glory-of-the-snow (Chionodoxa)

Crocus

Winter aconite (Eranthis hyemalis)

Snowdrop (Galanthus)

Spring starflower (Ipheion uniflorum)

Dwarf iris (Iris reticuluata)

Mini daffodils (Narcissus)

Grape hyacinths (Muscari)

Botanical tulips (Tulipa)

Planting

Proper planting techniques are essential for success. Spring-blooming bulbs should be planted in the fall, while summer-blooming bulbs are planted in the spring. Most bulbs require full sun, ideally six hours of direct sunlight daily. However, check the light requirements for the specific species in the planting instructions before choosing a location in your garden.

All bulbs prefer well-drained soil. To plant bulbs, prepare the soil by loosening it to a depth of 6-10 inches, depending on the size of the bulb. Montgomery recommends using an auger to dig holes and planting bulbs at a depth three times their height. You can add fertilizer or amend the soil with peat moss at planting time to improve soil quality. Place the bulbs in the holes with the pointed end facing up, then cover them with soil. Water deeply after planting to help the soil settle around the roots and eliminate air pockets. Add a layer of mulch to retain moisture and insulate the bulbs during the winter (for spring bulbs) or to keep the soil cooler in the summer.

Fertilizing

Fertilizer requirements vary between summer and spring bulbs. For spring-flowering bulbs like tulips and daffodils, fertilize twice a year—once in the fall when planting and again in early spring as the foliage emerges. For summer-blooming bulbs, fertilize when new growth appears in the spring, with regular applications throughout the growing season. Use a balanced fertilizer specifically formulated for bulbs. Remember, more fertilizer is not better. Always follow the specific needs of each bulb variety to encourage healthy blooms and proper root development.

Watering

The watering schedule for bulbs depends on whether they are spring-blooming or summer-blooming. For spring bloomers, begin watering as soon as buds appear, if the soil is dry. Provide about one inch of water per week throughout the blooming period. For summer bloomers, water when the buds appear and continue regularly throughout the growing season. The goal is to water deeply, but avoid overwatering, as bulbs can rot in soggy or poorly drained soil. For best results, monitor precipitation and adjust watering as needed.

Maintenance tips

Caring for a bulb lawn is straightforward. The main concern is rodents, especially squirrels, who are often attracted to newly planted bulbs due to the smell or disturbed soil. Montgomery suggests using all-natural repellents available at garden centers, which effectively keep small mammals away. “These products typically have an unpleasant odor for rodents, deterring them from digging,” she explains. “Look for a commercial product and follow the label’s instructions.”

Once established, these bulbs require minimal care. “A bulb lawn will require you to mow later than usual in the spring,” Montgomery cautions. “The foliage must die back to nourish the bulbs for the following year.” If you or your neighbors are uncomfortable with taller grass in the spring, Montgomery suggests planting bulbs along the edges of your lawn, leaving a regularly mowed grassy border to make the taller grass look intentional and tidy. “I use a string trimmer to cut the grass down before the first mowing,” she adds. “Then, roughly rake the area and mow at the highest setting. A week later, mow as usual. If the grass looks a bit yellow, apply some organic fertilizer and water it well.”