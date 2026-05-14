Grab a rare discount on Gozney’s high-end pizza ovens during this early summer sale

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The Gozney Dome is our pro-grade pick in PopSci’s best pizza ovens guide, and the brand almost never runs a real discount outside of seasonal sales. Its Summer Sale is one of those rare windows, with sitewide cuts on every oven, every bundle, and most of the accessory lineup. If a Dome, Arc XL, or Tread has been parked on your shortlist for a year, this is the week to actually buy one.

The Arc XL is Gozney’s mid-tier gas oven, and the one most people should buy if they aren’t going Dome. It hits 950 degrees in about half an hour, fits a 16-inch pie, and runs a rolling flame across the back that gives crusts the leopard-spotted char a Neapolitan is supposed to have. Gozney almost never cuts the Arc XL outside seasonal sales, so the $100 off is the right window if it’s been on your list.

The Dome XL is Gozney’s biggest residential oven, with a 24-inch deck wide enough for two pies side by side or a whole chicken next to a tray of vegetables. The Hybrid Fuel version runs propane or wood, so weeknight pizza happens on gas and weekends can lean into real wood-fired flavor. This bundle stacks the 24-inch placement peel and pizza server on top of the oven for free over the bare-oven price, which makes it the cheapest way into the platform.

The Tread is Gozney’s portable propane oven, built to break down into a carry bag and ride along to a campsite, tailgate, or friend’s backyard. The Trail Bundle adds the stand and the Venture carry bag, which is what turns the Tread from technically smaller into actually portable. At $699 it costs less than the Tread Basecamp Bundle while including the gear that matters if you’re really taking it anywhere.

Gozney Pizza Oven Deals

Every full-size Gozney oven is $100 off. The new Dome Gen 2 and Dome XL Gen 2 swap the direct cut for a gift with purchase, but the Sale Bundles below land the bigger savings on the same ovens.

Gozney Sale Bundle Deals

Bundles are where the biggest dollar savings hide because they stack the sitewide cut on top of an already-discounted accessory pack. The Dome XL Sale Bundle is $324 off and the Tread Peak Bundle is $247 off, both bigger than any standalone oven cut.

Gozney Peel and Pizza Tool Deals

Every peel, rocker, cutter, and server is 20 percent off, with Gozney’s infrared thermometer down to $39.99 if you actually want to read deck temps before you launch a pie. This is the right pass if you already own a Gozney and your peels have started looking like they survived a small fire.

Gozney Dough Mix and Prep Deals

Dough trays, scrapers, cutters, and Gozney’s three regional dough mixes are all 20 percent off. The Dough Mix Set is the cheapest way to taste-test Neapolitan, New York, and Detroit in one weekend, then settle which style reheats best for Monday lunch.

Gozney Oven Stand, Cover, and Mantel Deals

Stands, covers, mantels, and the Tread carry kit are all 20 percent off. The Arc and Arc XL Stand at $239.99 is the cheapest way to get an oven off the patio table and onto a permanent spot in the yard.

Gozney Legacy Roccbox and Dome Deals

The deepest cuts hit the legacy Roccbox and original Dome accessories at 40 to 50 percent off. The Roccbox Wood Burner 2.0 is half off at $49.99, which is still the only way to convert a gas Roccbox to wood-fired without a third-party kit.