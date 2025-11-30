Amazon is blowing out high-end Elemis skincare products during its Cyber Monday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I’ve been getting into skincare. It took me a long time to come around on it, but my skin looks and feels a lot better now that I actually take care of it. Elemis makes excellent products that work, smell, and feel very good. They’re basically all on sale during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Whether you’re an experienced skincare expert or just starting out your efforts, now is a great time to stock up on the good stuff.

This is the flagship ELEMIS product for a reason. The texture hits a sweet spot between gel and cream, so it sinks in quickly but still feels substantial enough for drier skin or colder weather. It’s the kind of everyday moisturizer you actually finish—smooths out dehydration lines, sits nicely under sunscreen and makeup, and doesn’t leave that heavy, waxy layer some “rich” creams do.

If you wear long-wear foundation, mineral sunscreen, or just a lot of product, this balm makes taking it all off feel less like a chore. It melts into an oil that breaks down makeup and SPF without the tight, squeaky feeling afterward. You can use it as your first cleanse at night, then add a quick second cleanse if you like, or leave a thin layer on in the shower for a few minutes as a makeshift moisture mask when your skin feels extra dry.

These pre-soaked pads are an easy way to keep texture, dullness, and congestion in check without fully rethinking your routine. Swipe one on a few nights a week after cleansing to gently nudge along cell turnover—no mixing acids or playing chemist required. They’re especially handy if you want smoother skin under makeup or you’re trying to keep blackheads and rough patches from creeping back between facials.

