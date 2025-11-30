Amazon is blowing out high-end Elemis skincare products during its Cyber Monday sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I’ve been getting into skincare. It took me a long time to come around on it, but my skin looks and feels a lot better now that I actually take care of it. Elemis makes excellent products that work, smell, and feel very good. They’re basically all on sale during Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. Whether you’re an experienced skincare expert or just starting out your efforts, now is a great time to stock up on the good stuff.
Editor’s picks
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (50ml) $101 (was $145)See It
This is the flagship ELEMIS product for a reason. The texture hits a sweet spot between gel and cream, so it sinks in quickly but still feels substantial enough for drier skin or colder weather. It’s the kind of everyday moisturizer you actually finish—smooths out dehydration lines, sits nicely under sunscreen and makeup, and doesn’t leave that heavy, waxy layer some “rich” creams do.
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (100g) $50 (was $72)See It
If you wear long-wear foundation, mineral sunscreen, or just a lot of product, this balm makes taking it all off feel less like a chore. It melts into an oil that breaks down makeup and SPF without the tight, squeaky feeling afterward. You can use it as your first cleanse at night, then add a quick second cleanse if you like, or leave a thin layer on in the shower for a few minutes as a makeshift moisture mask when your skin feels extra dry.
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads (60-count) $46 (was $67)See It
These pre-soaked pads are an easy way to keep texture, dullness, and congestion in check without fully rethinking your routine. Swipe one on a few nights a week after cleansing to gently nudge along cell turnover—no mixing acids or playing chemist required. They’re especially handy if you want smoother skin under makeup or you’re trying to keep blackheads and rough patches from creeping back between facials.
Gift sets & curated kits
- ELEMIS Healthy Skin Exclusive Travel Set $75
- ELEMIS Glow Bright Resurfacing Duo $80
- ELEMIS The Dynamic Duo Kit $66
- ELEMIS Way to Glow Exclusive Skincare Kit $49
- ELEMIS x Aston Martin Iconic Skincare Collection $191
- ELEMIS x Aston Martin Iconic Discovery Skincare Collection (Travel Essentials) $97
- ELEMIS x Aston Martin Deluxe Skincare Collection $199
- ELEMIS x Aston Martin Deluxe Discovery Skincare Collection (Travel Essentials) $97
Cleansers, balms & makeup removers
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm (100g) $50
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (100g, original) $50
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm (20g travel size) $13
- ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash (6.7 fl oz) $40
- ELEMIS Superfood Facial Wash (200ml) $29
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser (150ml) $49
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Fragrance Free Cleansing Balm (100g) $50
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Waterproof Makeup Remover (100g) $50
- ELEMIS Superfood AHA Glow Cleansing Butter $30
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm (100g) $50
- ELEMIS Sensitive Cleansing Wash (6.76 fl oz) $42
- ELEMIS Nourishing Omega-Rich Cleansing Oil (6.5 fl oz) $33
Toners, mists & essences
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Toning Mist (150ml) $45
- ELEMIS Soothing Apricot Toner (200ml) $29
- ELEMIS Balancing Lavender Toner (6.7 fl oz) $29
- ELEMIS Superfood Multi Mist (3.3 fl oz) $28
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence (100ml) $65
Moisturizers & day creams
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Skin Protection Fluid SPF 50 (40ml) $50
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 (full size) $98
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (50ml) $101
- ELEMIS Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer (60ml) $43
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (classic jar) $179
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream $101
- ELEMIS Superfood Day Cream (50ml) $44
- ELEMIS Ultra Smart Pro-Collagen Day Cream (50ml) $224
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix (50ml) $143
Night creams, masks & resurfacing treatments
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Night Cream (50ml) $122
- ELEMIS Superfood Midnight Facial (50ml) $43
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix (50ml) $175
- ELEMIS Ultra Smart Pro-Collagen Night Genius $238
- ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads (60-count) $47
- ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads (14-pack trial size) $17
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator (100ml) $56
- ELEMIS Papaya Enzyme Peel (1.6 fl oz) $36
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Anti-Wrinkle Face Mask (1.6 fl oz) $63
- Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Peel & Reset (0.5 fl oz) $85
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel (1 fl oz) $85
Serums, facial oils & targeted treatments
- ELEMIS Superfood Facial Oil (15ml) $50
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Oil (15ml) $66
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum (15ml) $73
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Neck & Décolleté Balm (50ml) $61
- ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Super-C Serum (30ml) $101
- ELEMIS Skin Bliss Capsules (60 count) $84
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum $98
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Skin Future Restore Serum (30ml) $108
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil (15ml) $66
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Quartz Lift Serum (30ml) $143
Eye care
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment (15ml) $54
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask (15ml) $64
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Eye Skincare Set $59
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Vitality Eye Cream (15ml) $78
- ELEMIS Ultra Smart Pro-Collagen Eye Duo (10ml) $178
- ELEMIS Peptide4 Eye Recovery Cream (0.5 fl oz) $35
Bath & shower
- ELEMIS Aching Muscle Super Soak (400ml) $54
- ELEMIS Instant Refreshing Gel (150ml) $48
- ELEMIS Skin Nourishing Milk Bath (400ml) $55
- ELEMIS Cellutox Herbal Bath Synergy (10-pack) $153
- ELEMIS Musclease Herbal Bath Synergy (10-pack) $153
- ELEMIS Skin Nourishing Shower Cream (10.1 fl oz) $31
- ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Luxurious Shower Cream (6.7 fl oz) $31
- ELEMIS Mayfair No.9 Hand & Body Wash (300ml) $26
Oils, lotions & creams
- ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Oil (100ml) $45
- ELEMIS Cellutox Active Massage Oil $50
- ELEMIS Japanese Camellia Body Oil Blend (100ml) $45
- ELEMIS De-Stress Massage Oil $45
- ELEMIS Musclease Active Body Concentrate (100ml) $50
- ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Body Cream (6.7 fl oz) $31
- ELEMIS Revitalise-Me Hand & Body Lotion $24
- ELEMIS Pro-Radiance Anti-Aging Hand and Nail Cream (3.3 fl oz) $35
- ELEMIS Warm-Up Massage Balm (5 fl oz) $47
Body scrubs & tools
- ELEMIS Frangipani Monoi Salt Glow (490g) $50
- ELEMIS Exotic Lime & Ginger Salt Glow (490g) $48
- ELEMIS Body Detox Skin Brush $32
Men’s grooming & hair care
- ELEMIS Men Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (30ml) $68
- ELEMIS Ice Cool Foaming Shave Gel for Men (6.7 fl oz) $29
- ELEMIS Revitalize-Me Shampoo (10.1 fl oz) $24
Supplements & ingestible skincare
Travel-size & mini favorites
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 (15ml travel) $40
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (0.5 fl oz travel) $40
- ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash (30ml travel) $8
- ELEMIS Superfood Facial Wash (30ml travel) $6
- ELEMIS Superfood Midnight Facial (15ml travel) $17
- ELEMIS Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer (20ml travel) $19
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Night Cream (15ml travel) $47
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum (15ml) $69
The best Black Friday deals for 2025