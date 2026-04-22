2026 Mother’s Day gift guide: An updating list of great presents to give your mom

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Type “gifts for mom” into a search bar and the algorithm pulls you toward the same black hole of spa baskets, quippy wine glasses, and bouquets that spew petals all over the floor. We’ve tested a lot of what’s below, vetted the rest with specialists we trust, and we’re reasonably sure our own moms would approve of at least half. The list covers a number of picks across a wide spread of interests and budgets, priced from about $28 up to a couple of worth-it splurges. We’ll be updating this list regularly between now and the absolute last minute, so grab something now or keep procrastinating as long as you can. We’re here to help either way.

A prosumer espresso machine with smart tamping built into the portafilter, which is where most home espresso goes wrong. It grinds, doses, tamps, and pulls on a single countertop footprint. Steep upfront, but against a $6-a-day cafe habit it pays for itself inside a year. Our staff has been vouching for the Barista line for nearly a decade.

A 10,000 mAh power bank the size of two AirPods cases stacked, with a built-in USB-C cable, 45W fast charging, and a small display that shows remaining charge. Enough capacity to top off an iPhone nearly twice. Fast enough to hit 50% in about 20 minutes. The charger that actually lives in her bag instead of a drawer at home.

A compact two-channel dash cam that records the road in 4K through Sony’s newest STARVIS 2 sensor (the IMX678) and the view out the back in 2.5K. STARVIS 2 is the part that matters at night: headlight glare stops blooming across the frame, license plates stay readable in the dark, and parking-lot shadows come out with real detail instead of noise. Mounts discreetly behind the rearview mirror, no screen glowing at her during the drive. For the mom who commutes daily, drives rural backroads, or wants a receipt on every fender-bender excuse.

I’ve given this rice cooker as a housewarming gift three times and never once heard a complaint. The fuzzy-logic chip nails sushi rice, brown rice, and porridge without fuss, and the inner pan shrugs off years of use without flaking. Ours is more than a decade old and still going. Plays a little melody when the rice is done that people either love or tolerate.

Three jars of the cult Sichuan chili crisp that turn scrambled eggs and plain yogurt into something worth photographing. The Mala spice mix is the sleeper of the set. If she already has the flagship chili crisp, the sweet-sour Zhong sauce is what to hunt for next.

A propane-fired pizza oven that hits 950°F in about 20 minutes and fits a 12-inch Neapolitan. At $399 it’s Gozney’s most affordable model, but it offers the same high-end performance and finish as the rest of the lineup. It weighs 26 pounds, so it travels to a friend’s backyard without a dolly. The lateral rolling flame is the brand’s signature: actual leopard-spotting on the crust instead of the pale rings home ovens produce at normal temperatures.

Proper sateen sheets at a price that isn’t offensive. Deep fitted-sheet pockets truly fit modern mattresses, and the corners are tagged short-side and long-side so nobody is wrestling them onto the bed at 11 p.m. They get softer with every wash for the first dozen cycles.

Waterproof Chelsea boots with BOGS’ seamless construction, which means no stitching along the shaft for water to creep through. Insulated for properly wet-and-cold conditions and lined to stay comfortable when it isn’t.

The Chelsea silhouette is the part that matters for most people. They read as boots, not rain boots, which makes them wearable to a coffee shop without looking like you’re expecting a flood.

I’ve worn mine through properly miserable spring weather in Upstate New York, ankle-deep mud at the end of a dog walk, and a surprise downpour in the grocery store parking lot. Dry feet every time.

This plug-in sensor listens to a home’s wiring for the tiny arcing signatures that precede most house fires, then flags problems through an app before anything ignites. Some homeowners insurance policies pay for the hardware; otherwise it’s $99 for the device and the first year of monitoring. It’s an unglamorous gift that pays off by not paying off.

Amazon’s first color e-ink Kindle is a serious upgrade. Cookbook photos, magazine layouts, and highlighter annotations finally look right on an e-reader, and the paper-like feel for black-and-white text hasn’t been sacrificed. Battery still lasts weeks between charges. It’s perfect for the mom whose nightstand is a small library of half-started books.

A smart ring for the mom who doesn’t want another screen on her wrist. The ceramic version is the understated overachiever of the Oura lineup: lighter than titanium, it doesn’t conduct cold against the finger in January, and the finish is scratch-resistant enough to survive a decade of handwashing dishes.

Tracks sleep, stress, cycle, and recovery accurately enough to nudge real habit change instead of guilt-scrolling through numbers. The app is the part most reviewers underrate. It gives you a daily readiness number, and if you want to pull up on why the number moved, the context is sitting right there.

A year of membership is included. Useful for the mom who wants honest data about how she’s sleeping, and insightful during perimenopause, when sleep patterns start shifting in ways that are hard to track otherwise. Not useful as a passive-aggressive gift for someone who hasn’t asked for one.

A minimalist phone with an e-ink screen, no app store, and no social media. Calls, texts, directions, music, podcasts, camera, timer. That’s the entire menu. For the mom who says she wants her attention back and actually means it enough to leave her iPhone in a drawer for a weekend.

French-made sunglasses from a house best known for being on Eddy Merckx’s face at the 1972 Olympics. The Legend 04 is the classic aviator in the lineup, with mineral glass lenses offered in a half-dozen tints.

The tints matter. Vuarnet’s glass lenses (materials and colors included) serve actual purposes: Skilynx for flat light in the mountains, Greylynx for everyday contrast, Nautilux for water. Not cosmetic options.

Expensive. Also the last pair of sunglasses she might need for a decade. The frames are solid metal, the glass is polished rather than molded, and they sit on the face with a weight that plastic sunglasses can’t fake.

An aluminum carry-on from the British brand that has been showing up in airport lounge reviews for the past two years. The price earns it: sleek corners, German-made Hinomoto wheels, a TSA-approved lock that actually clicks, and a lifetime warranty Carl Friedrik honors without the insurance-company runaround.

No zippers here. Just a clamshell aluminum shell with twin latches, which means nothing catches, rips, or jams at 5 a.m. in a terminal. For the mom who has been rolling a busted suitcase through JFK for five years and won’t replace it out of principle.