There’s still time to grab a high-end Gozney pizza oven for up to $500 off during this Labor Day sale

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I have been using my outdoor pizza oven all summer and it has really cut down on my takeout budget and increased my popularity with the neighbors. They put up with my loud death metal as long as I provide them with perfectly cooked Neapolitan pies. Gozney makes some of our favorite pizza ovens, especially if you’re looking for something on the high-end. The company kept its Gen 2 Dome pizza ovens at full price through the spring and summer, and the only sweetener during its May sale was a free accessory thrown in with the oven. That has changed. The End of Summer Sale puts a direct cut on both Gen 2 Domes, the new Arc Lite, and every bundle built around them. In May, those three got a free accessory instead of a price cut while the Arc and Roccbox went $100 off, so this is the first price drop I’ve seen on any of them. The lineup is short, 12 items in the sale collection plus a handful of older Roccbox and Dome parts still marked down, so if you’ve been holding out on a Gozney since it took the pro-grade spot in our best pizza ovens guide, the math finally works.

Gozney Arc Lite Gas Pizza Oven $349.99 (was $399.99) The first discount on Gozney’s newest and smallest oven Gozney See It

If you have a balcony or a small patio and want the Gozney flame without the Gozney footprint, the Arc Lite is the one to buy. It’s a propane-only oven that cooks a 12-inch pie, and Gozney rates it for 950 degrees with the same side-mounted rolling flame the bigger Arc ovens use. The whole thing is under 17 inches wide and weighs about 26 pounds, so it lives on a table rather than needing its own stand. Gozney launched it this year, held it at $399.99 with a gift-with-purchase during the May sale, and this $50 cut is the first time the price itself has moved.

Gozney Dome XL (Gen 2) Hybrid Fuel Propane $2,299.99 (was $2,799.99) $500 off the biggest oven Gozney makes, and the first real cut on it Gozney See It

The Dome XL (Gen 2) is a serious upgrade. It’s the oven for anyone who cooks for a crowd, or who wants to roast a chicken and a tray of vegetables next to the pizza instead of after it. Gozney says the deck is 90 percent bigger than the original Dome and fits three 10-inch pies at once, and the Hybrid Fuel version burns wood, charcoal, or propane depending on the night. The $500 cut applies to the propane model in either color. The natural gas version stays at $2,999.99, so if you’re plumbing it into a house line, the sale doesn’t help you. The oven weighs about 161 pounds, and the matching Dome Gen 2 Series Stand is $100 off at $399.99 if you don’t already have a masonry counter waiting for it.

Gozney Roccbox Essentials Bundle $454.99 (was $694.99) Oven, cover, mantel, and peel for $43 less than buying them separately on sale Gozney See It

The legs fold, the burner detaches, and the outside stays cool enough to grab, which makes this perfect for taking to a tailgate party or cookout. The Roccbox Essentials Bundle adds the cover, the mantel that gives you a shelf in front of the mouth, and the placement peel, which is everything you need to start cooking and nothing you’d skip. I added up the four pieces at Gozney’s own sale prices and got $497.96, so the bundle is the one place in this sale where the package saves you money beyond the oven discount. Most of the other bundles are the sale price of the oven plus full price on the extras.

Gozney pizza oven deals

The standard Dome (Gen 2) drops under $2,000 for the first time I’ve seen, with the same propane-only catch as the XL. The Roccbox isn’t in the sale collection, but it’s still $100 off on its product page, and it’s the better pick than the Arc Lite if you plan to move the oven more than you plan to look at it. The Arc, Arc XL, and Tread sit this one out at full price.

Gozney Dome bundle and stand deals

Every Dome bundle here is the discounted oven plus the stand at its $399.99 sale price, with the Essentials versions adding a Pro Placement Peel at full price. You aren’t saving extra by bundling, but you are getting one pallet delivery instead of two, and the stand is the piece most people end up buying anyway since the oven needs a surface rated for its weight.

Gozney Arc Lite bundle deals under $500

All three Arc Lite bundles carry the same $50 oven discount with the cover and peels at regular price. The Basic Bundle is the sensible one, since the cover is the accessory you’ll actually miss, and you can pick peels that fit how you cook rather than the pair Gozney chose.

Gozney Roccbox and Dome accessory deals under $50

These aren’t part of the End of Summer collection, but Gozney still has its older Roccbox and original Dome accessories at half off. If you already own a Roccbox, the peel at $42.99 is the buy, and the mantel turns the front of the oven into a landing pad for the pie you just pulled.