The 80+ best Memorial Day deals of 2026: Gozney, Ray-Ban Meta, Vitamix, and deals starting at $33

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Memorial Day weekend is when the entire summer-gear calendar collapses into a five-day window, and pretty much every category we cover is at its lowest price of the season. The deepest cuts this year sit in three places. Gozney is at 20% off across pizza ovens through May 27, the deepest discount the brand runs all year. Breeo’s smokeless fire pits are 15% off sitewide. And on the tech side, Meta is running its first portfolio-wide promotion, 15% off Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses, which is the first time the Gen 2 Wayfarers have ever been discounted.

Mattresses follow their usual pattern. Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya are stacking discounts up to $1,000 off on king-size mattresses, with bed frames and accessories included. Brooklinen’s Luxe Sateen sheets are 25% off with code MEMORIALDAY2026. The sale windows are uneven across the rest of the post. Some end at midnight on Monday, May 25, others run through the end of the month or into the first week of June. We’ve flagged the dates where they matter.

Not every deal here is a four-figure purchase. The Knog Scout Travel tracker is half off at $33, Rumpl’s Original Puffy Blanket is 25% off at $75, and a Mellanni Iconic Sheet Set is $36.97 on Amazon.

Jump to a section: Outdoor cooking and backyard · Camping and power · Tech, TVs, and audio · Mattresses and bedding · Apparel and footwear · Kitchen and appliances · Home, air, and water · Tools and outdoor power · Fitness · Retailer-wide sales

Sales ending soonest

If you only have time to grab a couple of things before the weekend ends, these are the deadlines that hit first.

Saturday, May 23: iRobot Roomba Plus 505 Combo + AutoWash Dock $549.99 (was $999.99), $450 off, 45% off

iRobot Roomba Plus 505 Combo + AutoWash Dock $549.99 (was $999.99), $450 off, 45% off Monday, May 25: Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses 15% off, Apple AirPods Pro 3 at $229 on Amazon, ororo Heated Apparel at 25% off, KEEN Footwear at 25% off, and Amazon’s broader Memorial Day Sale

Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta smart glasses 15% off, Apple AirPods Pro 3 at $229 on Amazon, ororo Heated Apparel at 25% off, KEEN Footwear at 25% off, and Amazon’s broader Memorial Day Sale Tuesday, May 26: Brooklinen 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIALDAY2026, plus HOVERAir X1 Pro Max bundles

Roccbox is the gas-and-wood-fired oven that will change the way you see homemade pizza. No more floppy crust or super-thick dough. It hits 950°F and cooks a Neapolitan pizza in 60 seconds. It’s also the most portable oven in the Gozney lineup. The brand almost never discounts its whole catalog at once, so 20% off Roccbox through May 27 is the cheapest you’ll see this oven before fall.

The X Series is Breeo’s flagship smokeless fire pit. A double-walled stainless steel body pulls air up through internal vents and re-burns the smoke before it ever reaches your eyes, which means you can sit downwind without smelling like a smore for three days. The X Series 24 in Corten steel fits a small patio, and the cooking ring accessory turns the whole thing into an open-fire grill. 15% off sitewide also covers the larger Y Series and every accessory in the catalog.

The Original Puffy is Rumpl’s hero product, basically a sleeping bag stretched out and turned into a throw blanket. Recycled polyester face, synthetic insulation, and it packs down to about the size of a Nalgene bottle. The 1-Person size fits one person on a camp chair or two on a couch. 25% off sitewide also covers the bigger sizes, the Down lineup, and the printed artist-series options if you want a less-utilitarian colorway.

Meta has never directly discounted the Gen 2 Ray-Ban Wayfarers before. This is the first portfolio-wide promotion the company has run, and it spans both the Ray-Ban Meta line and the newer Oakley Meta HSTN sport frames. Cameras are sharper than the first generation, and the audio is louder in open-ear mode. The on-glasses Meta AI assistant also handles basic queries without your phone in range. If you’ve been holding out on smart glasses because you didn’t want to pay full retail, this is the window. The promotion runs through May 25.



Apple’s AirTag is the obvious answer if you live in iOS, but the Knog Scout Travel is the better pick for anyone who travels internationally or splits between iOS and Android. It rides on Apple’s Find My network when paired with iPhone and switches to Google’s Find My Device on Android. The battery is rechargeable rather than the AirTag’s swap-the-coin-cell setup, so a checked bag that gets lost for three weeks still pings on arrival.



The Luxe Sateen is the sheet set that built Brooklinen’s reputation: long-staple cotton, 480-thread-count sateen weave, and the kind of weight that holds up to a hot sleeper without going limp by month three. The 25% off applies sitewide with code MEMORIALDAY2026 at checkout, and a bundled purchase of sheets, duvet, and towels stacks higher savings on the bundle total. The sale runs through May 26.



The AS3 Hybrid is the medium-feel pick in the Amerisleep lineup and the model that lands on more best-of mattress lists than any other in the brand. It pairs a pocketed coil base with a Bio-Pur memory foam top, and the feel splits the difference between back and side sleepers without committing to either. The Queen drops $600 with code MD600 at checkout. King-size mattresses across Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya stack discounts up to $1,000 off, and the sale also covers bed frames, sheets, toppers, and pillows.

Outdoor cooking and backyard deals

This is the deepest category of the weekend. Gozney almost never runs a full-catalog discount, Breeo’s 15% off applies across every fire pit and accessory it makes, and Dometic’s coolers are getting their biggest cuts of the season. Fontana Forni is bundling free accessories with its Italian-made outdoor ovens for a week.

Camping, power, and outdoor adventure deals

If you missed the REI Anniversary Sale window, this is the second-best weekend of the year for outdoor gear. Jackery, EcoFlow, BioLite, and Goal Zero are running parallel discounts on portable power, with the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus at $1,300 off as the deepest cut in the category. Big Agnes and NEMO are 40% off select tents. Rumpl’s blankets are 25% off, and Mammotion’s LUBA 3 AWD robot lawn mower drops $300 plus a free Garage accessory worth $209.

Smart glasses, TVs, audio, and tech deals

The Ray-Ban Meta first-ever discount is the headline, but the rest of the AV side has serious cuts. Bose is at $130 off the mainline QuietComfort Headphones, Sonos rarely discounts the Move 2 and it’s $100 off, and AWOL Vision is taking $1,199 off its newest ultra-short-throw projector.

Mattress and bedding deals

Mattress brands run their biggest sales of the year right now, and 2026 is no exception. The Amerisleep, Zoma, and Vaya prices below all reflect Queen-size pricing, since that’s where most readers land. Tuft & Needle’s 30% off the Mint is one of the deepest discounts on the line all year, and Mellanni’s Iconic sheet set drops to $36.97 on Amazon.

Sitewide mattress promos at a glance

If you’re cross-shopping mattress brands, here are the active sitewide codes and promo tiers without the editorial picks attached.

Amerisleep: Up to $1,000 off mattresses with code MD600, plus discounts on bed frames, sheets, toppers, and pillows

Up to $1,000 off mattresses with code MD600, plus discounts on bed frames, sheets, toppers, and pillows Zoma: 30% off mattresses with code SLEEP30

30% off mattresses with code SLEEP30 Vaya: $300 off mattresses with code VAYA300

$300 off mattresses with code VAYA300 Brooklinen: 25% off sitewide with code MEMORIALDAY2026, sale ends May 26

25% off sitewide with code MEMORIALDAY2026, sale ends May 26 Tuft & Needle: 30% off the Mint mattress for Memorial Day

30% off the Mint mattress for Memorial Day Silk & Snow: Memorial Day campaign pricing live on the Hybrid lineup

Memorial Day campaign pricing live on the Hybrid lineup Serta iComfort: Holiday pricing across the assortment

Holiday pricing across the assortment Beautyrest Black: Memorial Day pricing on the current Black Hybrid lineup

Editor’s picks: specific mattresses worth buying

The apparel side is dominated by sitewide cuts at brands that don’t discount often. Columbia is up to 40% off, ororo is at 25%, and Tifosi Optics is at 20% with code MD20. Antler’s 20% off luggage sitewide is a strong tier for the start of summer travel.

Kitchen and major appliance deals

LG is taking 30 to 58% off appliances, which is the deepest cut of the season on the brand. Hisense is running parallel discounts on its refrigerators and ranges at Lowe’s. On the countertop side, Vitamix is $180 off the Propel 750 (its biggest cut of the year), Le Creuset’s Signature Round Deep Oven drops to $289.99, and Caraway is bundling its full cookware-plus-minis set at 40% off.

Home goods, air, and water deals

Dyson and iRobot are both running their deepest stick-vac and robot-vac cuts of the season. Revival Rugs just launched a washable wool line alongside its sitewide discount. AquaTru and AirDoctor are running parallel cuts for what AirDoctor is calling its Air Quality Awareness Month sale.

The Home Depot and Lowe’s are both running their biggest tool sales of the season this weekend. DEWALT’s 20V MAX 6-Tool Combo Kit drops $400 at The Home Depot, the kind of pricing that justifies buying into the platform if you’ve been on the fence. EGO’s 1100 Series self-propelled mower is $200 off at Lowe’s, one of the deepest cuts on a battery mower we’ve seen this year.

Fitness deals

Ergatta’s rower rarely sees meaningful discounts, and a $500 cut on the Luxe model is the deepest price drop on the line this year. RDX Sports is running its standard 20% sitewide play.

Retailer-wide Memorial Day sales worth scanning

A few retailers run sales broad enough to merit a separate scan from the brand-specific picks above. The Home Depot and Lowe’s are the most useful for major appliances and outdoor power equipment, where most of the appliance, DEWALT, and EGO cuts are pulled from. Amazon’s Memorial Day sale runs through May 25 across nearly every category. Ace Hardware’s new Hometown Days event runs the same window with weekend-only in-store deals.