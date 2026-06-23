Our favorite portable power stations and solar generators hit all-time low prices during Prime Day

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Power stations cost enough that most people wait for a sale, and Prime Day is the one worth waiting for. The event runs June 23 to 26, and since nearly every price here is members-only, a free 30-day Prime trial covers you through it. The five best power station and solar deals are in the cards below, and under them we’ve ranked more than a dozen more by type, priciest to cheapest. Prices move fast during Prime Day, so check before you buy.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus Portable Power Station $764.16 (was $1,999.00) 2kWh expandable backup power, an all-time low at 62% off This is a massive discount. Jackery See It

At $764.16, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus hits its lowest price ever, 62% off. The 2kWh capacity keeps a fridge, a CPAP machine, or power tools running through an outage, and you can add batteries later if you need more. Its LiFePO4 cells last longer and run safer than the chemistry in older packs. For whole-home backup or a job site, nothing else in this sale comes close.

Anker SOLIX C1000 with 200W Solar Panel $599.99 (was $1,299.00) 1kWh station plus a solar panel, an all-time low The included solar panel is a great addition. Anker See It

If you want power off the grid, the Anker SOLIX C1000 bundle pairs a 1kWh station with a 200W panel for $599.99, an all-time low and more than half off. It recharges quickly from the wall and tops itself up from the sun when the grid is down. That’s enough for a weekend of camping or the essentials during an outage, and you don’t have to buy the panel separately.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $424.15 (was $899.99) 1kWh station for camping and outages, an all-time low The fast charger makes it easier to top off. Jackery See It

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 drops to $424.15, an all-time low and more than half off. Its 1kWh capacity covers phones, laptops, a mini-fridge, and lights through a camping trip or a short outage. It’s lighter and charges faster than the last generation, which makes it a sensible first power station.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 (with 100W Panel) $509.15 (was $1,049.00) Station and 100W panel starter kit, an all-time low Don’t go camping without it. Jackery See It

New to solar? The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 is the easy on-ramp at $509.15, an all-time low. It bundles the Explorer 1000 v2 with a 100W folding panel, so you can charge from the sun without sorting out parts yourself. For first-timers prepping for camping or emergencies, it covers the basics in one box.

Best Prime Day power station and solar deals

These are the full-size stations and solar setups, the ones sized for home backup, a job site, or a long trip off the grid. Prices run from a $2,299 solar generator down to a $107 folding panel, ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Anker SOLIX power station deals

Anker’s own Prime Day sale adds a run of SOLIX prices, from a whole-home backup system at the top down to a carry-anywhere unit under $210. Several are half off. Ranked priciest to cheapest. [TK: link to full Anker Prime Day post]

Power station prices move through Prime Day, so check the current price before you commit. If you buy one thing, make it the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus at $764.16, an all-time low on enough backup power to ride out an outage.