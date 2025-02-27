Save 52% off this EF EcoFlow solar generator right now and get ready for the next power outage

This powerful portable power station can run full-sized appliances or charge your devices when the grid isn't an option.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 6 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We have had a few inconvenient power outages here in Upstate New York, which has made our solar generator extremely useful. I can plug in our router and my laptop to keep telling our dear readers about good deals and excellent new gym headphones. Right now, Walmart has the excellent EF EcoFlow Delta 2 Lite portable power station on-sale for just $439, which is down from its retail price of $899 and $60 cheaper than I have seen it anywhere else this year. Amazon has it for $499 with a coupon at the moment. If you don’t already have a portable power station like this, now is a great time to grab one before the next storm (or fun camping trip) rolls through.

EF EcoFlow Portable Power Station DELTA 2 Lite 950Wh LFP $439 (was $899)

EF EcoFlow Delta Lite solar generator

EF EcoFlow

This 27-pound power bank is extremely portable, thanks especially to its burly built-in handles. It easily fits in just about any car trunk and it can charge up to 15 devices at once if you utilize all of its built-in ports. It offers full-on AC outlets, as well as USB-A and USB-C ports to charge just about anything.

The built-in battery isn’t an older lithium-ion, but rather a more modern LiPo battery which will last for many more charges. When it’s time to recharge the internal battery, it goes from 0 to 80 percent in just 50 minutes, so you can top it off quickly before you head out or when you know a storm is coming. You can buy optional solar panels to charge without access to an AC outlet.

This is a great thing to have on-hand, so don’t wait on getting one.

More solar generator and portable power station deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.