Save 52% off this EF EcoFlow solar generator right now and get ready for the next power outage

We have had a few inconvenient power outages here in Upstate New York, which has made our solar generator extremely useful. I can plug in our router and my laptop to keep telling our dear readers about good deals and excellent new gym headphones. Right now, Walmart has the excellent EF EcoFlow Delta 2 Lite portable power station on-sale for just $439, which is down from its retail price of $899 and $60 cheaper than I have seen it anywhere else this year. Amazon has it for $499 with a coupon at the moment. If you don’t already have a portable power station like this, now is a great time to grab one before the next storm (or fun camping trip) rolls through.

This 27-pound power bank is extremely portable, thanks especially to its burly built-in handles. It easily fits in just about any car trunk and it can charge up to 15 devices at once if you utilize all of its built-in ports. It offers full-on AC outlets, as well as USB-A and USB-C ports to charge just about anything.

The built-in battery isn’t an older lithium-ion, but rather a more modern LiPo battery which will last for many more charges. When it’s time to recharge the internal battery, it goes from 0 to 80 percent in just 50 minutes, so you can top it off quickly before you head out or when you know a storm is coming. You can buy optional solar panels to charge without access to an AC outlet.

This is a great thing to have on-hand, so don’t wait on getting one.

