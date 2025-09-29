EcoFlow DELTA 3 portable power station series first impressions: More power, more versatile

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I’d been reviewing solar generators and backup power solutions for several years when the original EcoFlow Delta came out, and it was clear to me then that the Delta was a game-changer. Portable power stations had begun releasing in all shapes and sizes, but that particular model proved to strike a perfect balance between portability and performance. Subsequent generations on, the Delta 3 proved to be similarly outstanding. Now the brand is releasing two further refined versions of the Delta 3 series: the Delta 3 Ultra Plus and Max Plus. Having given both a good look, I can report that they have continued to uphold and expand upon the Delta’s tradition of excellence.

How we tested the EcoFlow Delta 3 Ultra Plus and Delta 3 Max Plus

I tested both models by running them through several cycles using a variety of high-draw devices and appliances, checking how they performed when handling multiple devices simultaneously. For example, I would have each unit charging an ebike, electric cooler, and string of lights, then attempt to push them to their limits by switching on something high-draw, such as a space heater, belt sander, and in one case, a clothes dryer. I brought both on a trip to the outdoors to see how they fared in terms of portability and packability. And I compared my findings against the dozens and dozens of other portable power stations I’ve reviewed over the years, determining how they delivered in terms of factors like performance, features, portability, and all-around build quality.

Why should you trust me? I’ve spent nearly 30 years using solar and mobile power gear in both amateur and professional capacities, and I’ve tested dozens and dozens of portable power stations from all the top manufacturers. This firsthand experience has informed nearly a decade of reviewing solar generators for the likes of Popular Science, Popular Mechanics, and many more.

I’ll go ahead and call it: the Ecoflow Delta 3 Ultra Plus is one of the best portable power stations of the year, period. There are two sides to its greatness. On one hand, its performance is excellent, and on the other, it boasts an exceedingly smart design.

Let’s look at performance first. With a capacity of 3,072Wh, a running wattage of 3,600W, and surge capability up to a whopping 7,200W, it’s ready and able to handle just about anything you throw at it. The capacity is plenty for most purposes and can be filled via AC plus solar panels and expanded via EcoFlow’s add-on battery. The wattage will power high-draw appliances like air conditioners and clothes dryers. It’s essentially silent, has a near-instant UPS turnover, and charges as fast as the fastest in the industry.

That’s all great, but what I really appreciate about the Delta 3 Ultra Plus is all the little touches. The sturdy telescoping handle and wheels make it effortless to cart around, and if you do have to lift its admittedly somewhat hefty 74 lbs, grab handles are well placed for the task. Dual AC on/off circuits improve its discharge efficiency. And it might seem silly, but I really love how the rear panel doors for the input ports slide into protective slots when in use. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had similar little doors and covers snap off.

We’re verging on a no-notes situation here. It is a bit heavy if you expect to be lifting it frequently, but that’s hard to avoid considering the capacity. It has a good range of ports, but there are power stations out there with more options if that’s what you’re into. And as with nearly all power station manufacturers, the app is pretty glitchy. But I’m splitting hairs. By every measure that matters, this is an excellent power box.

EcoFlow Delta 3 Max Plus Nick Hilden See It Pros Superior portability

Excellence performance

High running wattage, super high surge wattage

Rapid charging

Whisper quiet

10ms UPS for instant automatic backup power

Expandable Cons No 30 amp plug

App can be frustrating Specs Capacity: 2,048 Wh

Output: 3,000W running/6,000W surge

Max input: 1,800W

UPS: Roughly 25 decibels

Noise level: Roughly 25 decibels

Dimensions: 19.4 x 9.5 x 12 inches

Weight: 48.7 lbs

The Delta 3 Max Plus takes everything I like about its larger sibling and trims it down into a more portable package.

Its 2,048Wh capacity is the sweet spot for most people. I’ve found that it provides more than enough juice for the average camper to keep their devices and small outdoor appliances going for a weekend or the home essentials powered through a short blackout, and its capacity can be increased significantly with expansion batteries. Its 3,000W running/6,000W surge output is massive for a power station so small, and it can be charged from flat to full in a zippy 75 minutes.

I think the Delta 3 Max Plus really excels in terms of portability. Weighing about the same as a large bag of potatoes or a small dog, it’s easy to lift and move, and it can also be wheeled around effortlessly upon removable castors. And with its just-over-shoebox size and shape, it fits well into a trunk, RV, camper conversion, or closet.

So, who should buy the EcoFlow Delta 3 Max Plus and Delta 3 Ultra Plus?

The Delta 3 Max Plus will probably suit the widest range of users simply because it’s smaller and more portable. It’s perfect for camping, for having on hand for short power outages at home, or just for having around for a convenient source of power where there is no outlet access. If you’re looking for serious capacity and wattage output—say for running an RV air conditioner, power tools on an off-grid worksite, or your home through a longer blackout—you will want to consider stepping up to the Ultra Plus. Both are excellent units, and the choice that’s right for you comes down to whether you’re prioritizing portability or power capacity. Whatever your use case, you can’t go wrong.