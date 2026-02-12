Grab these EF EcoFlow portable power stations and solar generators for blowout prices during this flash sale

Just about everything in the EF EcoFlow lineup is on sale from simple portable chargers to full-on solar generators that can kick in when the grid goes down.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

EF EcoFlow portable power stations
Don't get left in the cold or the dark (literally). EF EcoFlow

You may not associate Valentine’s Day with portable power stations and solar generators, but you may after this EF EcoFlow sale. Right now, the company has cut prices on a ton of its most popular (and most powerful) models. That includes smaller portable chargers all the way up to burly solar generators that can power campers or even your home. These are some of the lowest prices we have seen since well into last year, so grab some power backup before the next outage. After all, love can only keep you so warm. After that, you need a space heater and they don’t work without power.

Editor’s Picks

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 (46% off)

EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 Portable Power Station
The built-in wheels make this model easy to move despite its size and power.

EF EcoFlow
See It


The DELTA Pro 3 hits a sweet spot for serious home backup without jumping all the way into full Ultra pricing. With massive output, expandable capacity, and Smart Home Panel compatibility, it can keep essential circuits running instead of just a few extension cords. Buying direct from the company gets you a free Rapid Magnetic Power Bank.

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max (up to 38% off)

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 3 Max
This is a great balance of power and size.

EF EcoFlow
See It


A 2,048Wh power station under $800 is a great all-around option. This size comfortably runs a full-size fridge, WiFi, lights, and small appliances during outages, and it’s still portable enough for job sites or RV use. Amazon currently has the lowest price, while EcoFlow offers bundle options with solar.

EcoFlow 400W Portable Solar Panel (44% off)
High-wattage folding solar panels rarely see discounts this deep. At 400W, this panel meaningfully cuts recharge times on larger DELTA systems and can be folded and transported without permanent installation. It’s one of the fastest ways to build a quiet, fuel-free recharge loop.

Portable Power Stations

  • EcoFlow DELTA 3 (1024Wh) — $499 (29% off)
    Amazon: Buy at Amazon | EcoFlow: Buy direct
  • EcoFlow DELTA 3 Classic (1024Wh) — $449 (25% off)
    EcoFlow: Buy direct
  • EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max (2048Wh) — From $749 (up to 38% off)
    Amazon: Buy at Amazon | EcoFlow: Buy direct
  • EcoFlow DELTA 3 Ultra (3072Wh) — From $1,299 (up to 48% off)
    EcoFlow: Buy direct
  • EcoFlow DELTA Pro 3 — $1,999 (46% off)
    EcoFlow: Buy direct
  • EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra (1 Inverter + 1 Battery) — $4,099 (33% off)
    EcoFlow: Buy direct

Expansion Batteries

  • EcoFlow DELTA 3 Smart Extra Battery (1024Wh) — $389 (35% off)
    Amazon: Buy at Amazon | EcoFlow: Buy direct
  • EcoFlow DELTA 2 Smart Extra Battery (1024Wh) — $369 (38% off)
    Amazon: Buy at Amazon | EcoFlow: Buy direct
  • EcoFlow DELTA Pro Extra Battery (3600Wh) — $1,199 (40% off)
    Amazon: Buy at Amazon | EcoFlow: Buy direct
  • EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra Battery — $2,099 (36% off)
    EcoFlow: Buy direct

Solar Panels

  • EcoFlow 400W Portable Solar Panel — $499 (44% off)
    Amazon: Buy at Amazon
  • EcoFlow 220W Bifacial Portable Solar Panel — $279 (49% off)
    Amazon: Buy at Amazon
  • EcoFlow 160W Portable Solar Panel (NextGen) — $219 (37% off)
    Amazon: Buy at Amazon
  • EcoFlow 100W Flexible Solar Panel — $169 (19% off)
    Amazon: Buy at Amazon
 
