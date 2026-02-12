Grab these EF EcoFlow portable power stations and solar generators for blowout prices during this flash sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You may not associate Valentine’s Day with portable power stations and solar generators, but you may after this EF EcoFlow sale. Right now, the company has cut prices on a ton of its most popular (and most powerful) models. That includes smaller portable chargers all the way up to burly solar generators that can power campers or even your home. These are some of the lowest prices we have seen since well into last year, so grab some power backup before the next outage. After all, love can only keep you so warm. After that, you need a space heater and they don’t work without power.

The DELTA Pro 3 hits a sweet spot for serious home backup without jumping all the way into full Ultra pricing. With massive output, expandable capacity, and Smart Home Panel compatibility, it can keep essential circuits running instead of just a few extension cords. Buying direct from the company gets you a free Rapid Magnetic Power Bank.



A 2,048Wh power station under $800 is a great all-around option. This size comfortably runs a full-size fridge, WiFi, lights, and small appliances during outages, and it’s still portable enough for job sites or RV use. Amazon currently has the lowest price, while EcoFlow offers bundle options with solar.

High-wattage folding solar panels rarely see discounts this deep. At 400W, this panel meaningfully cuts recharge times on larger DELTA systems and can be folded and transported without permanent installation. It’s one of the fastest ways to build a quiet, fuel-free recharge loop.

