You may not think about a solar generator until you really need one. And once you’ve been put in that position, you’ll never want to be without one. Charged via the mains or optional solar panels, these portable power stations store power to keep your appliances and devices in action when plugging into the grid isn’t an option. That can happen during an emergency with power outages or simply an intentional trip out into the wilderness away from the email notification sound that has been tormenting you day in and day out for years now.

While solar-compatible generators aren’t cheap, manufacturers regularly offer solid discounts on some of their most popular models, including many of our specific recommendations for the best solar generators. We’ll update these deals regularly, but be sure to check the actual price on the product pages before checking out, as they change frequently.

Also, note that many solar generator deals often require applying a digital coupon, which typically appears as a check box under the product’s price on the Amazon page. So make sure you don’t miss out on the deal by neglecting to check the box.

Jackery is one of the most prolific manufacturers in the solar generator game, and they also offer some of the steepest discounts. We’re big fans of the durability and capacity of Jackery portable power-all solutions, like the Explorer 2000, and if you’re looking for versatility and reliability, you will be too.

