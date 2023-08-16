We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The EcoFlow Delta 2 takes everything great about the brand—build quality, reliability, smart features—and puts it in a highly portable, moderate-capacity package. Clocking in at 1,000 watt-hours and just 27 pounds, the Delta 2 is the Goldilocks power station for most users: not too big and not too small. In other words, it provides a decent amount of easy-to-carry juice at a comparatively reasonable $999. There are more expensive, higher-capacity stations out there that are better suited for serious van-life conversions or prolonged home power backup. Still, if you’re looking for a solid amount of power for purposes like camping, short power outages, off-grid job sites, or simply having around for when the outlet is too far, the Delta 2 is an outstanding solar generator option.

Overview

Wattage: 1024Wh

1024Wh Weight: 27 pounds

27 pounds Charge time (from an outlet): 80 minutes

80 minutes Solar capable: Yes, with optional solar panels

Yes, with optional solar panels Ports: 2 USB-A Fast Charge (18W), 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C (100W), 6 AC output (1200W), and 2 DC5521 ports

2 USB-A Fast Charge (18W), 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C (100W), 6 AC output (1200W), and 2 DC5521 ports Price: $999

Pros

Highly portable

Charges quickly

LiFePo battery lasts many cycles

Plenty of outlets

Cons

Some users may want to upgrade for more capacity without the need for expansion

Verdict: This highly portable, reliable, fast-charging generator will likely serve most users well for years to come.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 build

The latest in EcoFlow’s Delta series, the Delta 2 shaves a bit of capacity off the previous edition to offer a version that is a little sleeker, a little more portable, and that feels like an all-around better thought-out package.

Its 1000Wh capacity will keep a full-sized fridge going for 7-14 hours or a car fridge on for up to a day and a half. It will charge a phone 89 times or a laptop 16 times. That’s decent power for a part-time van traveler or brief blackouts at home. While it’s not quite enough for full-time van-lifers or extended home power issues, it can be doubled or tripled in capacity via EcoFlow’s expansion batteries, allowing you to more or less tailor its capacity to your needs.

Where it really excels is in terms of design. Its dual, frame-integrated handles make it super light and easy to lug around. A little bigger than a shoebox standing on its side, it’s no hassle to store or pack in a vehicle. Like everything EcoFlow produces, the build quality is outstanding—it doesn’t feel like it will rattle apart like lesser brands. It has a long-lasting battery and feels like a tool you’ll have around for years and years to come.

It can charge fully in just 80 minutes via wall outlet or in 3-6 hours with 400 watts of solar input. For ports, it offers 6 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C, fast-charge ports in both USB-A and -C, and a 12V car plug.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 setup

Here’s a look at the ports available for power on this side of the device. Nick Hilden

One of the biggest factors in determining the quality of a portable power station involves how quickly and easily it charges. Plugged into the wall, its 80-minute charge time is pretty fast. If you’re on the go, you could stop for a long cup of coffee and drive away with a more or less full battery.

Many buyers seek a portable solar generator for camping, van life, or RV use. That means they want it to be able to charge via solar with relative speed and ease. The Delta 2 delivers on both. Using one of the company’s 400W panels or a set of 220W, you’ll theoretically have a full charge in as fast as three hours. Maybe if the sun is perfect, but realistically it takes more like five or six as sun conditions tend to be more finicky. For most purposes, however, that will do fine. If you’re camping, just leave the solar array out during the day, and it should remain more or less topped off with no problems.

The EcoFlow Delta 2’s performance

The display is handy for keeping track of essential variables. Nick Hilden

The capacity and charging times are decent, but I think where the Delta 2 really stands out is in regard to portability and durability. Light and compact, it’s a breeze to move around. Our photos were taken next to a car wheel so you can get an idea of the scale, and as you can see, it’s pretty small for a station of its capacity.

And it’s built tough enough to feel like you could hammer nails with it. Don’t do that—you shouldn’t do that—but it feels like you could. Some other brands feel like pieces will fall off every time you move them. The Delta 2, on the other hand, is solid.

The EcoFlow ecosystem

Another of the main benefits of the Delta 2 is that it’s designed to work with the wider EcoFlow ecosystem of solar, portable, emergency power gear.

Beyond the solar panels, it can be paired with backup batteries or the company’s Smart Generator—a dual-fuel generator that will keep it fully charged in the event of longer power outages. EcoFlow has even released a new car fridge with freezer capabilities, and new devices will likely continue to roll out over time.

So if you’re looking for a power station that can be expanded upon for different purposes, the Delta 2 is a good place to start.

EcoFlow offers a Delta 2 Max version of their popular generator. And while those models offer some upgrades like double the capacity and more powerful AC and DC charging, you’ll be paying a lot more.

So, who should buy the EcoFlow Delta 2?

The Delta 2 doesn’t feel tailored for any particular use but more like a solid jack-of-all-trades power box that can do a little of everything. If you plan on going on camping, van-life, or RV trips lasting 2-5 days and just want to keep a few devices charged and maybe a fridge cool, it will do the job fine. Or, if you live in an area where you experience occasional, short-term power outages, it will keep the essentials going for a few hours. Or, if you’re a photographer looking to charge your camera, drones, and other equipment while off-grid or on the go, this is an outstanding option. In other words, if you need moderate power capacity but high portability, the EcoFlow Delta 2 is a great choice all around.