These NOCO portable jump starter Black Friday deals may literally save you in an emergency

Dead batteries and flat tires have a real penchant for showing up at the worst possible time. NOCO’s Boost jump starters, Genius chargers, and Air inflators are built for exactly those emergencies—and many of them are on sale right now. We’ve pulled together the standout deals and organized them so you can quickly find the right backup power or tire inflator for your car, truck, boat, or RV. Your emergency kit isn’t complete without one.
Editor’s Picks: NOCO deals to grab first
NOCO Boost GB40 1000A jump starter $59 ($124)
This compact pack lives in your glove box but has enough juice to jump-start up to 6.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engines. It doubles as a USB power bank for phones and a bright emergency flashlight, so it’s a single purchase that covers several common roadside headaches.
NOCO Boost+Air AX65 jump starter with air compressor $209 – This is the do-it-all option: a 2000A jump starter that can fire up 8.0L gas and 6.0L diesel engines, plus a built-in compressor that inflates a typical car tire from 0–40 PSI in just a few minutes. If you drive a lot in winter or on rough roads, having both jump-start and inflation in one unit is a huge peace-of-mind upgrade.
NOCO GENIUS10 10A smart battery charger $79 – Think of this as life support for your batteries. It can charge, maintain, and repair 6V/12V lead-acid and lithium batteries on cars, trucks, boats, ATVs, and more. Leave it connected to your “summer-only” car or stored boat and it automatically keeps the battery topped off so it’s ready to go when you are.
Best NOCO Boost jump starter deals
These portable jump starters are sized for everything from compact cars to heavy-duty trucks and commercial rigs. Pick based on the largest engine you’ll need to start.
- NOCO Boost GB20 500A jump starter (up to 4.0L gas) $67
- NOCO Boost GB40 1000A jump starter (up to 6.0L gas / 3.0L diesel) $60
- NOCO Boost GB50 1500A jump starter (up to 7.0L gas / 4.5L diesel) $119
- NOCO Boost GB70 2000A jump starter (up to 8.0L gas / 6.0L diesel) $159
- NOCO Boost GB150 3000A jump starter (up to 9.0L gas / 7.0L diesel) $239
- NOCO Boost X GBX45 1250A jump starter (up to 6.5L gas / 4.0L diesel) $100
- NOCO Boost X GBX55 1750A jump starter (up to 7.5L gas / 5.0L diesel) $139
- NOCO Boost X GBX75 2500A jump starter (up to 8.5L gas / 6.5L diesel) $199
- NOCO Boost X GBX155 4250A jump starter (up to 10.0L gas / 8.0L diesel) $295
- NOCO Boost+Air AX65 2000A jump starter with built-in air compressor $209
- NOCO Boost Max GB250 5250A heavy-duty jump starter (up to 16L gas and diesel) $949
Best NOCO Genius smart battery charger deals
Use these if you want to keep batteries topped up, recover a deeply discharged battery, or maintain vehicles that sit for long stretches.
- NOCO GENIUS1 1A 6V/12V smart battery charger & maintainer $24
- NOCO GENIUS2 2A 6V/12V smart battery charger & maintainer $40
- NOCO GENIUS5 5A 6V/12V smart battery charger & maintainer $56
- NOCO GENIUS10 10A 6V/12V smart battery charger & desulfator $80
- NOCO GENIUS2X2 4A dual-bank smart battery charger (2A per bank) $80
- NOCO GENIUS2X4 8A four-bank smart battery charger (2A per bank) $160
Best NOCO marine & onboard charger deals
These waterproof onboard chargers are built to live on your boat or rig full-time, keeping multiple batteries ready for long days on the water.
- NOCO Genius GEN5X2 2-bank, 10A onboard marine battery charger (5A per bank) $103
- NOCO Genius GEN5X3 3-bank, 15A onboard marine battery charger (5A per bank) $119
- NOCO Genius GENPRO10X1 1-bank, 10A waterproof onboard charger $99
- NOCO Genius GENPRO10X2 2-bank, 20A waterproof onboard charger (10A per bank) $179
- NOCO Genius GENPRO10X3 3-bank, 30A waterproof onboard charger (10A per bank) $259
- NOCO Genius GENPRO10X4 4-bank, 40A waterproof onboard charger (10A per bank) $339
Best NOCO tire inflator & air compressor deals
Underinflated tires waste fuel and hurt handling. These portable inflators make it easy to top off before a road trip or get rolling again after a slow leak.
- NOCO Air AL5 cordless 5A tire inflator with digital gauge $49
- NOCO AIR10 UltraFast 10A 12V tire inflator (0–40 PSI in ~3.8 minutes) $70
- NOCO AIR15 UltraFast 15A 12V tire inflator (0–40 PSI in ~2.9 minutes) $91
- NOCO AIR20 UltraFast 20A 12V tire inflator (0–40 PSI in ~2.5 minutes) $109
However you kit out your emergency bag—simple jump starter, full smart-charger setup, or a trunk-ready tire inflator—these NOCO deals are an easy way to prep your car, truck, or boat for winter and road-trip season while they’re marked down.
