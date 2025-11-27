Get a $179 DeWalt impact driver for $99 during Amazon’s huge Black Friday sale on DeWalt power tools

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

I broke the door off of my kitchen cabinet this morning and got the chance to fix it with my DeWalt impact driver. You can live out this heroic scenario, too, if you buy these DeWalt power tools currently on sale during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The deals include popular, useful tools in DeWalt’s super-popular 20V Max system, so it’s a great place to start a tool collection or expand your current roster.

This compact impact driver delivers far more torque than a standard drill, making it ideal for driving long lag screws, deck fasteners, and stubborn hardware. The included battery and charger get you into the 20V MAX system right away, and the lightweight design helps reduce fatigue during all-day projects.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2) $149.00 (was $179.00)

This classic two-tool 20V MAX kit covers most home DIY tasks, from drilling pilot holes to driving long construction screws without stripping them. The drill/driver and impact driver share the same batteries and charger, so you get a compact, grab-and-go setup that makes hanging shelves, building furniture, and light renovation work a lot easier.

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10-Tool Cordless Set (DCK1021D2) $647.00 (was $999.00)

For serious DIYers and pros, this 10-tool combo is a full workshop in one purchase, bundling core 20V MAX tools for drilling, driving, cutting, and lighting into a single ecosystem. It’s the kind of “buy once, use for years” upgrade that can replace multiple aging corded tools while keeping everything on the same battery platform.

Cordless drills, drivers & combo kits

Bits, blades & cutting accessories

Measuring, layout & jobsite gear