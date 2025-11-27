🛍️ The best Black Friday deals you can shop right now (updating) 🛍️

Get a $179 DeWalt impact driver for $99 during Amazon’s huge Black Friday sale on DeWalt power tools

Whether you're an avid DIYer or a professional carpenter, these DeWalt tool deals are worth your time and. money.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I broke the door off of my kitchen cabinet this morning and got the chance to fix it with my DeWalt impact driver. You can live out this heroic scenario, too, if you buy these DeWalt power tools currently on sale during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The deals include popular, useful tools in DeWalt’s super-popular 20V Max system, so it’s a great place to start a tool collection or expand your current roster.

DEWALT 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit (DCF787D1) $99.00 (was $179.00)

DeWalt impact driver with carrying case and battery
You can always use another impact driver.

DeWalt
See It

This compact impact driver delivers far more torque than a standard drill, making it ideal for driving long lag screws, deck fasteners, and stubborn hardware. The included battery and charger get you into the 20V MAX system right away, and the lightweight design helps reduce fatigue during all-day projects.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill & Impact Driver Combo Kit (DCK240C2) $149.00 (was $179.00)

DeWalt drill and driver combo
This is a classic two-piece kit. Buy one to keep in the truck.

DeWalt
See It

This classic two-tool 20V MAX kit covers most home DIY tasks, from drilling pilot holes to driving long construction screws without stripping them. The drill/driver and impact driver share the same batteries and charger, so you get a compact, grab-and-go setup that makes hanging shelves, building furniture, and light renovation work a lot easier.

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 10-Tool Cordless Set (DCK1021D2) $647.00 (was $999.00)

10-piece DeWalt power tool kit
Get a whole new collection of power tools at once.

DeWalt
See It

For serious DIYers and pros, this 10-tool combo is a full workshop in one purchase, bundling core 20V MAX tools for drilling, driving, cutting, and lighting into a single ecosystem. It’s the kind of “buy once, use for years” upgrade that can replace multiple aging corded tools while keeping everything on the same battery platform.

Cordless drills, drivers & combo kits

Caws & woodworking power tools

Mechanics tools, socket sets & ratchets

Bits, blades & cutting accessories

Measuring, layout & jobsite gear

DEWALT specialty & trade tools

 
Black Friday Deals

The best Black Friday deals for 2025

Shop now
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.