This discounted Dewalt tool kit includes an impact driver, drill, charger, and two 20V batteries for just $134

It doesn’t matter if you attempt an occasional repair or you’re doing full-on construction projects every chance you get, an impact driver and a drill are essential tools for your kit. Right now, Amazon has a ridiculous deal that gets you both Dewalt tools, a pair of 20V batteriers, a charger, and a carrying case for just $134. This kit has retails for $229 and only sometimes hits the $250 mark, so we’re even cheaper than that right now. Go grab some becasue these tend to sell out when they’re discounted.
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill, Impact Driver, 2-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit $134 (was $229)
This is the core of any good power tool kit. The impact driver has a built-in LED to help you find the screws. Plus, its short head makes it easy to fit in tight places. The multi-speed drill also has an LED to help spot pencil marks in low light. The 20-volt compact batteries work with more than 300 tools in the Dewalt arsenal. Plus, you get a charger and a bag. If you don’t already have both of these tools, they will make almost any project simpler. If you already have them, you know they tend to take a beating so it might be time for a refresh.
