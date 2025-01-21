This discounted Dewalt tool kit includes an impact driver, drill, charger, and two 20V batteries for just $134

It doesn’t matter if you attempt an occasional repair or you’re doing full-on construction projects every chance you get, an impact driver and a drill are essential tools for your kit. Right now, Amazon has a ridiculous deal that gets you both Dewalt tools, a pair of 20V batteriers, a charger, and a carrying case for just $134. This kit has retails for $229 and only sometimes hits the $250 mark, so we’re even cheaper than that right now. Go grab some becasue these tend to sell out when they’re discounted.

This is the core of any good power tool kit. The impact driver has a built-in LED to help you find the screws. Plus, its short head makes it easy to fit in tight places. The multi-speed drill also has an LED to help spot pencil marks in low light. The 20-volt compact batteries work with more than 300 tools in the Dewalt arsenal. Plus, you get a charger and a bag. If you don’t already have both of these tools, they will make almost any project simpler. If you already have them, you know they tend to take a beating so it might be time for a refresh.

