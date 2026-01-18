Amazon has this 262-piece Craftsman Mechanic Tool set for just $129 (down from $249)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If your tool situation is currently “one decent drill, three mismatched sockets, and a growing sense of regret,” these CRAFTSMAN deals are a solid excuse to get organized. There are a few big-ticket upgrades here (cordless kits and rolling storage), plus the cheap-but-useful stuff (blades, bits, and sockets) that makes weekend projects go a lot smoother.

This is the “stop borrowing tools and start fixing your own stuff” bundle. You get a deep mix of sockets and wrenches (SAE and metric) plus a drawer setup that keeps the small parts from turning into a chaotic pile. If you do basic car work, bike maintenance, or even just assemble a lot of furniture, a comprehensive kit like this saves time because you actually have the right size on hand.

An impact wrench is the fast lane for lug nuts and stubborn bolts that laugh at a regular ratchet. This one runs on the V20 platform and includes a 4Ah battery and charger, so it’s a legit starter kit if you don’t already own into the ecosystem. It’s also the kind of tool you’ll use once, then wonder why you waited.

If your “workshop” is really a corner of the garage (or the trunk of your car), rolling storage is the difference between being prepared and digging through a mess. A modular tower like this keeps larger tools separated from small parts, and the wheels make it realistic to move everything in one trip instead of five. It’s especially useful if you bounce between indoor projects and outdoor fixes.

