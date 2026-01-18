Amazon has this 262-piece Craftsman Mechanic Tool set for just $129 (down from $249)

If you're looking to revamp your tool kit for 2026, go grab these discounted tool kits, power tools, and storage boxes.

Craftsman mechanic tool set and impact driver
Get an extra set just for the 10mm socket. Craftsman

If your tool situation is currently “one decent drill, three mismatched sockets, and a growing sense of regret,” these CRAFTSMAN deals are a solid excuse to get organized. There are a few big-ticket upgrades here (cordless kits and rolling storage), plus the cheap-but-useful stuff (blades, bits, and sockets) that makes weekend projects go a lot smoother.

CRAFTSMAN 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set with 3-Drawer VERSASTACK Box (CMMT45309) $129 (was $249)

Craftsman 262-piece mechanic tool set on sale at amazon
Go all Fast and Furious on your Nissan Maxima with this kit.

Craftsman
This is the “stop borrowing tools and start fixing your own stuff” bundle. You get a deep mix of sockets and wrenches (SAE and metric) plus a drawer setup that keeps the small parts from turning into a chaotic pile. If you do basic car work, bike maintenance, or even just assemble a lot of furniture, a comprehensive kit like this saves time because you actually have the right size on hand.

CRAFTSMAN V20 RP 1/2-inch Brushless Impact Wrench Kit (4Ah + charger) (CMCF900M1) $169 (was $219)

Craftsman V20 RP 1/2-inch Cordless Impact Wrench
If you’re a tool person, you can hear the sound it makes in your head right now.

Craftsman
An impact wrench is the fast lane for lug nuts and stubborn bolts that laugh at a regular ratchet. This one runs on the V20 platform and includes a 4Ah battery and charger, so it’s a legit starter kit if you don’t already own into the ecosystem. It’s also the kind of tool you’ll use once, then wonder why you waited.

CRAFTSMAN TRADESTACK Rolling Tower (CMST60420) $134 (was $199)

Craftsman Tradestack rolling tool boxes
This kit is much more affordable than similar offerings from another brand. (You know what I’m talking about).

Craftsman
If your “workshop” is really a corner of the garage (or the trunk of your car), rolling storage is the difference between being prepared and digging through a mess. A modular tower like this keeps larger tools separated from small parts, and the wheels make it realistic to move everything in one trip instead of five. It’s especially useful if you bounce between indoor projects and outdoor fixes.

