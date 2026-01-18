Amazon has this 262-piece Craftsman Mechanic Tool set for just $129 (down from $249)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If your tool situation is currently “one decent drill, three mismatched sockets, and a growing sense of regret,” these CRAFTSMAN deals are a solid excuse to get organized. There are a few big-ticket upgrades here (cordless kits and rolling storage), plus the cheap-but-useful stuff (blades, bits, and sockets) that makes weekend projects go a lot smoother.
Editor’s picks
CRAFTSMAN 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set with 3-Drawer VERSASTACK Box (CMMT45309) $129 (was $249)See It
This is the “stop borrowing tools and start fixing your own stuff” bundle. You get a deep mix of sockets and wrenches (SAE and metric) plus a drawer setup that keeps the small parts from turning into a chaotic pile. If you do basic car work, bike maintenance, or even just assemble a lot of furniture, a comprehensive kit like this saves time because you actually have the right size on hand.
CRAFTSMAN V20 RP 1/2-inch Brushless Impact Wrench Kit (4Ah + charger) (CMCF900M1) $169 (was $219)See It
An impact wrench is the fast lane for lug nuts and stubborn bolts that laugh at a regular ratchet. This one runs on the V20 platform and includes a 4Ah battery and charger, so it’s a legit starter kit if you don’t already own into the ecosystem. It’s also the kind of tool you’ll use once, then wonder why you waited.
CRAFTSMAN TRADESTACK Rolling Tower (CMST60420) $134 (was $199)See It
If your “workshop” is really a corner of the garage (or the trunk of your car), rolling storage is the difference between being prepared and digging through a mess. A modular tower like this keeps larger tools separated from small parts, and the wheels make it realistic to move everything in one trip instead of five. It’s especially useful if you bounce between indoor projects and outdoor fixes.
Tool deals
Power tools and kits
- CRAFTSMAN V20 RP 1/2-inch brushless impact wrench kit (CMCF900M1) $169.00 (23% off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench kit, 3/8-inch drive (CMCF930D1) $124.00 (27% off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless stick vacuum kit (CMCVS001D1) $149.00 (25% off)
Batteries and charging
- CRAFTSMAN V20 charger + 150W power inverter (CMCB1150B) $49.00 (29% off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 2.0Ah battery (CMCB202) $39.00 (19% off)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 2.0Ah battery 2-pack (CMCB202-2) $79.00
Blades, bits, and sockets
- CRAFTSMAN 21-piece drill bit & screwdriver set (CMAM3211) $19.99 (38% off)
- CRAFTSMAN hex bit socket set, 3/8″ drive SAE, 6-piece (CMMT34447) $19.20 (42% off)
- CRAFTSMAN bi-metal oscillating tool blade set, 3-pack (CMAO552) $19.99 (21% off)
- CRAFTSMAN oscillating tool blades, 7-piece set (CMAO200) $9.63 (45% off)
- CRAFTSMAN oscillating tool blades, 3-piece cutting set (CMAO202) $17.98 (28% off)
- CRAFTSMAN jigsaw blades, T-shank 13-piece set (CMAJ1SET13) $9.99 (34% off)
- CRAFTSMAN 11-piece reciprocating saw blade kit with case (2058838) $15.98 (30% off)
Big tool set upgrade
Tool storage and organization
- CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK zippered tool bag with 31 pockets (CMST17622) $49.98 (23% off)
- CRAFTSMAN plastic tool box with drawers (CMST17804) $37.98 (21% off)
- CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK deep tool box, lockable 17-inch (CMST17825) $29.98 (19% off)
- CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK rolling tool box with wheels, lockable 20-inch (CMST17835) $49.98 (36% off)
- CRAFTSMAN VERSASTACK 30-gallon quick-access rolling tool chest (CMST17870) $69.98 (22% off)
- CRAFTSMAN TRADESTACK 3-drawer unit (CMST21405) $79.00 (28% off)
- CRAFTSMAN TRADESTACK system tool box with 6 small parts containers, 21-inch (CMST21415) $34.98
- CRAFTSMAN TRADESTACK waterproof stackable tool box, lockable 21-inch (CMST21430) $44.98 (39% off)
- CRAFTSMAN TRADESTACK tool box with wheels, 22.5-inch (CMST21445) $69.98
- CRAFTSMAN TRADESTACK tool bag, 22.5-inch (CMST21450) $69.98
- CRAFTSMAN 37-inch rolling tool box with wheels, lockable (CMST37025) $99.98
- CRAFTSMAN TRADESTACK rolling tower (CMST60420) $134.00 (33% off)
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New