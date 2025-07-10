This flash deal from The Home Depot has DeWalt power tools and kits for ridiculously low prices

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

You can find lots of tool deals out there on shopping holidays, but right now The Home Depot is running deep discounts on some very serious hardware. This one-day flash sale has dropped prices on tons of pro-grade tools from DeWalt. These are powerful devices meant for real jobsites or serious enthusiasts, so go grab some and get to work.

Show me a room I couldn’t demolish with this kit. It doesn’t exist. DeWalt See It

If you’ve ever done demolition of any kind, you know that a reciprocating saw is the perfect tool. A precise two-finger trigger controls the 1-1/8 in. strokes, which make quick work of everything from timber to metal depending on the blade you choose. It’s powerful, but light so it’s easy to handle. Plus, this kit comes with a trio of batteries that work across the DeWalt arsenal, so you can grab this tool and others and they’ll work together nicely.

I have gone through several reciprocating saws in my life, so I’ll definitely be picking up one of these.

Pressure washing is like meditation only more fun. DeWalt See It

While most of the deals focus on battery-powered tools, this pressure washer is fully half-off right now. This 2400 PSI machine comes with a total of five different nozzles, so it can be gentle enough to clean a car without damaging it, but also belligerent enough to blast embedded grime off of your sidewalk. It’s easy to move thanks to the integrated wheels and it runs relatively quietly despite its power.

More DeWalt single tool deals

More DeWalt tool combo kit deals