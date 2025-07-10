💰Our editors’ picks for the best Prime Day deals.💰

This flash deal from The Home Depot has DeWalt power tools and kits for ridiculously low prices

This one-day sale has dropped prices on professional-grade DeWalt tools at the Home Depot. Get some and get to work.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

You can find lots of tool deals out there on shopping holidays, but right now The Home Depot is running deep discounts on some very serious hardware. This one-day flash sale has dropped prices on tons of pro-grade tools from DeWalt. These are powerful devices meant for real jobsites or serious enthusiasts, so go grab some and get to work.  

DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless Reciprocating Saw, 20V 6.0Ah Battery, 20V 4.0Ah Battery, and 20V 2.0Ah Battery $228 (was $398)

DeWalt reciprocating saw with batteries
Show me a room I couldn’t demolish with this kit. It doesn’t exist.

DeWalt

If you’ve ever done demolition of any kind, you know that a reciprocating saw is the perfect tool. A precise two-finger trigger controls the 1-1/8 in. strokes, which make quick work of everything from timber to metal depending on the blade you choose. It’s powerful, but light so it’s easy to handle. Plus, this kit comes with a trio of batteries that work across the DeWalt arsenal, so you can grab this tool and others and they’ll work together nicely. 

I have gone through several reciprocating saws in my life, so I’ll definitely be picking up one of these.

DeWalt 2400 PSI 1.1 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer $199 (was $399)

DeWalt pressure washer on a plain background
Pressure washing is like meditation only more fun.

DeWalt

While most of the deals focus on battery-powered tools, this pressure washer is fully half-off right now. This 2400 PSI machine comes with a total of five different nozzles, so it can be gentle enough to clean a car without damaging it, but also belligerent enough to blast embedded grime off of your sidewalk. It’s easy to move thanks to the integrated wheels and it runs relatively quietly despite its power.

