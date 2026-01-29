Amazon is clearing out Dewalt power tools and batteries: Get a battery 2-pack for just $91.46 shipped

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Winter may not seem like the best time to take on home improvement projects, but they’re a great option for fending off cabin fever. But, to do the job right, you need proper power tools and Amazon’s Dewalt clearance sale can help in that regard. Right now, the massive online retailer has a wide selection of Dewalt tools on sale. Perhaps even more importantly, you can get extra 20V batteries for the lowest prices we have seen this year. After all, you can never have too many tools and you can certainly never have too many batteries.

Editor’s picks

The 4Ah batteries are a sweet spot in the lineup because they offer plenty of power for hours of operation without making the tools feel like boat anchors in your hand. They work with dozens of tools across the Dewalt line and they’ll take hundreds of charge cycles before they start to slow down.

If you’ve been eyeing trim work, shelving, or any project that demands repeatable, square cuts, a sliding 12-inch miter saw is a serious upgrade. This one’s built for wide boards and longer cuts, so you spend less time fussing and more time actually building. I bought my miter saw after I wasted $80 worth of crown molding because I kept cutting it wrong. Don’t learn the hard way like I did.

The compact footprint makes this one easier to store than a full shop saw, but it still handles ripping boards and breaking down plywood for weekend builds. It’s a classic and an essential power tool for anyone who works with wood of any kind.

Big saw energy

Lighting, audio, and layout

Batteries and charging

Blades and accessories

Related reading from PopSci

Prices and availability are subject to change.