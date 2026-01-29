Amazon is clearing out Dewalt power tools and batteries: Get a battery 2-pack for just $91.46 shipped

The sale also includes a wide array of 20V MAX drills, saws, drivers, and other power tools.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

DEWALT Miter saw, table saw, and batteries on sale
Stock up for your next big project. DEWALT

Winter may not seem like the best time to take on home improvement projects, but they’re a great option for fending off cabin fever. But, to do the job right, you need proper power tools and Amazon’s Dewalt clearance sale can help in that regard. Right now, the massive online retailer has a wide selection of Dewalt tools on sale. Perhaps even more importantly, you can get extra 20V batteries for the lowest prices we have seen this year. After all, you can never have too many tools and you can certainly never have too many batteries.

DEWALT 20V MAX 4Ah Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack (DCB240-2) $91.46 (60% off)

DEWALT 20V Max 4Ah lithium ion battery packs two-pack
You can never have too many batteries.

DEWALT
See It

The 4Ah batteries are a sweet spot in the lineup because they offer plenty of power for hours of operation without making the tools feel like boat anchors in your hand. They work with dozens of tools across the Dewalt line and they’ll take hundreds of charge cycles before they start to slow down.

DEWALT Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS780) $499.00 (25% off)

DEWALT Miter Saw 12-inch double bevel sliding compount miter saw
I’m cutting woods you’ve never heard of on angles you couldn’t even conceive.

DEWALT
See It

If you’ve been eyeing trim work, shelving, or any project that demands repeatable, square cuts, a sliding 12-inch miter saw is a serious upgrade. This one’s built for wide boards and longer cuts, so you spend less time fussing and more time actually building. I bought my miter saw after I wasted $80 worth of crown molding because I kept cutting it wrong. Don’t learn the hard way like I did.

DEWALT 15 Amp 8-1/4" Compact Jobsite Table Saw (DWE7485) $349.00 (22% off)

Dewalt 15-amp compact portable jobsite table saw
When it comes to plywood and other sheet material, let it rip.

DEWALT
See It

The compact footprint makes this one easier to store than a full shop saw, but it still handles ripping boards and breaking down plywood for weekend builds. It’s a classic and an essential power tool for anyone who works with wood of any kind.

