Amazon is clearing out Dewalt power tools and batteries: Get a battery 2-pack for just $91.46 shipped

Winter may not seem like the best time to take on home improvement projects, but they’re a great option for fending off cabin fever. But, to do the job right, you need proper power tools and Amazon’s Dewalt clearance sale can help in that regard. Right now, the massive online retailer has a wide selection of Dewalt tools on sale. Perhaps even more importantly, you can get extra 20V batteries for the lowest prices we have seen this year. After all, you can never have too many tools and you can certainly never have too many batteries.
Editor’s picks
DEWALT 20V MAX 4Ah Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack (DCB240-2) $91.46 (60% off)
The 4Ah batteries are a sweet spot in the lineup because they offer plenty of power for hours of operation without making the tools feel like boat anchors in your hand. They work with dozens of tools across the Dewalt line and they’ll take hundreds of charge cycles before they start to slow down.
DEWALT Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS780) $499.00 (25% off)
If you’ve been eyeing trim work, shelving, or any project that demands repeatable, square cuts, a sliding 12-inch miter saw is a serious upgrade. This one’s built for wide boards and longer cuts, so you spend less time fussing and more time actually building. I bought my miter saw after I wasted $80 worth of crown molding because I kept cutting it wrong. Don’t learn the hard way like I did.
DEWALT 15 Amp 8-1/4" Compact Jobsite Table Saw (DWE7485) $349.00 (22% off)
The compact footprint makes this one easier to store than a full shop saw, but it still handles ripping boards and breaking down plywood for weekend builds. It’s a classic and an essential power tool for anyone who works with wood of any kind.
Cordless tools
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver Set (DCD777D1) $99.00 (45% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw (DCS380B) $109.00 (39% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Circular Saw (DCS391B) $129.00 (19% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Orbital Sander (DCW210B) $99.00 (45% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless 4-1/2″ Paddle-Switch Grinder (DCG408B) $129.00 (35% off)
- DEWALT 20V Handheld Vacuum Cordless (DCV501HB) $109.00 (45% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cut Off Tool (DCS438B) $125.90 (no list price shown)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench (DCF900P1) $300.00 (no list price shown)
Big saw energy
- DEWALT 12″ Miter Saw (DWS715) $248.98 (31% off)
- DEWALT Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS780) $499.00 (25% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR 10″ Double Bevel Fixed Miter Saw (DCS714B) $369.00 (8% off)
- DEWALT 15 Amp 8-1/4″ Compact Jobsite Table Saw (DWE7485) $349.00 (22% off)
Lighting, audio, and layout
- DEWALT Laser, 5-Beam (DW085K) $150.29 (10% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX LED Work Light (DCL050) $53.89 (39% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Bluetooth Jobsite Speaker (DCR010) $94.47 (32% off)
Batteries and charging
- DEWALT 20V MAX 4Ah Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack (DCB240-2) $99.00 (55% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR 5Ah Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack (DCB205-2) $169.00 (29% off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Battery Pack 3.0Ah 2-Pack (DCB230-2) $108.99 (no list price shown)
- DEWALT Battery Charger and USB Wall Charging Kit (DCB094K) $77.98 (21% off)
Blades and accessories
- DEWALT 10″ 24-Tooth General Purpose Saw Blade (DWA11024) $18.91 (47% off)
- DEWALT Oscillating Performance Coating Blade (DWA4209) $9.98 (no list price shown)
- DEWALT FLEXTORQ Right Angle Drive Attachment (DWAMRA38FT) $21.33 (11% off)
