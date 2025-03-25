Amazon dropped DeWalt power tools to their lowest prices ever for the Big Spring Sale

I can never have enough power tools. I’m not particularly good at using them, but I love having them and attempting DIY projects. As a result, I track prices pretty carefully. Right now, Amazon has DeWalt tools cheaper than I have ever seen them during the Big Spring Sale. These aren’t watered down models, either. These are the powerful 20V Max models, which are worthy of a full-on construction site, but are great for around the home. The sale technically lasts all week, but DeWalt deals tend to go out of stock quickly, so jump on whatever you want while it’s still cheap.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger — $124 (was $239) DeWalt See It

These are two power tools everyone should have. I just used this exact kit over the weekend to remove and reinstall my doorframe to fit a new couch into my living room. The driver has a few very handy extra features, including LEDs on the front to make it easy to line up the screws and one-handed bit loading for when you’re in the middle of a project. The power drill puts out 300 UWO (that stands for Unit Watts Out and 300 of them is plenty for even tough jobs).

The kit comes with a pair of 20V batteries, a charger, and a carry bag to lug it all around in. Even if you don’t count the charger and the bag, that’s like paying $30 each for the tools and the batteries. That’s a screaming deal.

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 5-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with Battery and Charger — $433 (was $639) DeWalt See It

If you’re looking to start a burlier tool collection, step up to this five-tool kit. It gets you the drill and driver from the deal above, as well as the included charger. You also get a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, and an oscillating multitool. The kit includes two batteries, but one of them is a larger capacity cell, which will come in handy for larger tools like the saws. With this kit, some YouTube videos, and a box of drywall screws, you can basically build anything.

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 9-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger — $599 (was $949) DeWalt See It

This kit is so burly you need two included contractor bags to carry it. It offers a drill, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an oscillating multitool, a Bluetooth jobsite speaker, a 4.5-inch grinder, an LED work light, and a right angle drill. Plus, of course, you get a pair of batteries and a charger. This is like Christmas in a box for an enthusiast or even serious DIYer.

