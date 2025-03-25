📺 Stream Popular Science free on your smart TV »

Amazon dropped DeWalt power tools to their lowest prices ever for the Big Spring Sale

Amazon's first shopping holiday of the year drops prices on individual tools, kits, and even a swanky tool belt.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 32 Minutes Ago

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I can never have enough power tools. I’m not particularly good at using them, but I love having them and attempting DIY projects. As a result, I track prices pretty carefully. Right now, Amazon has DeWalt tools cheaper than I have ever seen them during the Big Spring Sale. These aren’t watered down models, either. These are the powerful 20V Max models, which are worthy of a full-on construction site, but are great for around the home. The sale technically lasts all week, but DeWalt deals tend to go out of stock quickly, so jump on whatever you want while it’s still cheap.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger — $124 (was $239)

DeWalt drill and driver combo on sale for big spring sale

DeWalt

These are two power tools everyone should have. I just used this exact kit over the weekend to remove and reinstall my doorframe to fit a new couch into my living room. The driver has a few very handy extra features, including LEDs on the front to make it easy to line up the screws and one-handed bit loading for when you’re in the middle of a project. The power drill puts out 300 UWO (that stands for Unit Watts Out and 300 of them is plenty for even tough jobs).

The kit comes with a pair of 20V batteries, a charger, and a carry bag to lug it all around in. Even if you don’t count the charger and the bag, that’s like paying $30 each for the tools and the batteries. That’s a screaming deal.

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 5-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with Battery and Charger — $433 (was $639)

DeWalt five piece tool kit on sale for Amazon Big Spring Sale

DeWalt

If you’re looking to start a burlier tool collection, step up to this five-tool kit. It gets you the drill and driver from the deal above, as well as the included charger. You also get a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, and an oscillating multitool. The kit includes two batteries, but one of them is a larger capacity cell, which will come in handy for larger tools like the saws. With this kit, some YouTube videos, and a box of drywall screws, you can basically build anything.

DEWALT 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 9-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger — $599 (was $949)

DeWalt nine-piece tool kit on sale for Amazon's Big Spring Sale

DeWalt

This kit is so burly you need two included contractor bags to carry it. It offers a drill, an impact driver, a circular saw, a reciprocating saw, an oscillating multitool, a Bluetooth jobsite speaker, a 4.5-inch grinder, an LED work light, and a right angle drill. Plus, of course, you get a pair of batteries and a charger. This is like Christmas in a box for an enthusiast or even serious DIYer.

DeWalt individual tool deals

DeWalt tool belt and storage deals

DeWalt bit set deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.