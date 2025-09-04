The Home Depot will give you a free battery worth up to $169 when you buy a Milwaukee 18V powered tool

The M18 system offers pro-grade power tools with powerful batteries meant to take the abuse of hard work. They're great for pros or hardcore DIY.

Power tool batteries are expensive. Sometimes they’re pricier than the tools themselves. But, right now, The Home Depot will give you a free battery when you buy specific Milwaukee M18 battery-powered tool. The list of eligible tools spans everything from massive combo kits to essential staples like drills and drivers. If you’re looking at this post, you know that the Milwaukee M18 line is full of serious tools for advanced DIYers or full-on professionals. These are built for power and durability.

M18 18-Volt 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery (Free with eligible purchase, was $109)

This is one of the batteries you get with the deal, so be sure it’s in your cart when you check out. This 2 Ah battery is extremely compact and works with all the tools across the M18 lineup. It has a durable welded frame, rubberized padding to protect it from vibrations and impacts, as well as a computerized system to ensure maximum efficiency. This is a pro-grade battery through and through.

Some pricier kits come with the 5 Ah version that costs $169 regularly.

Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Two 1.5Ah Batteries, Charger, Tool Bag – $199.00

Every tool kit needs a drill and a driver. This kit includes both, as well as a pair of 1.5 Ah batteries and a charger. The whole kit goes into a handy carry bag. Combined with the extra free battery, this is a great way to dive into the Milwaukee battery system or refresh your arsenal of batteries if you’re already a dedicated user.

