The Home Depot will give you a free battery worth up to $169 when you buy a Milwaukee 18V powered tool

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Power tool batteries are expensive. Sometimes they’re pricier than the tools themselves. But, right now, The Home Depot will give you a free battery when you buy specific Milwaukee M18 battery-powered tool. The list of eligible tools spans everything from massive combo kits to essential staples like drills and drivers. If you’re looking at this post, you know that the Milwaukee M18 line is full of serious tools for advanced DIYers or full-on professionals. These are built for power and durability.
M18 18-Volt 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Battery (Free with eligible purchase, was $109)See It
This is one of the batteries you get with the deal, so be sure it’s in your cart when you check out. This 2 Ah battery is extremely compact and works with all the tools across the M18 lineup. It has a durable welded frame, rubberized padding to protect it from vibrations and impacts, as well as a computerized system to ensure maximum efficiency. This is a pro-grade battery through and through.
Some pricier kits come with the 5 Ah version that costs $169 regularly.
Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with Two 1.5Ah Batteries, Charger, Tool Bag – $199.00See It
Every tool kit needs a drill and a driver. This kit includes both, as well as a pair of 1.5 Ah batteries and a charger. The whole kit goes into a handy carry bag. Combined with the extra free battery, this is a great way to dive into the Milwaukee battery system or refresh your arsenal of batteries if you’re already a dedicated user.
COMBO KITS
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, Bag – $249
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit (4-Tool) with 2 Batteries, 1 Charger and Tool Bag – $499.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 2 Batteries – $399
DRILLS & DRIVERS
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL SURGE 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver (Tool-Only) – $199.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Hammer Drill Driver (Tool-Only) – $229.00
IMPACT WRENCHES
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL GEN-3 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Impact Wrench with Pin Detent (Tool-Only) – $249.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL GEN-2 18V Lithium-Ion Mid-Torque Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool-Only) – $279.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool-Only) – $299.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless High Torque 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Pin Detent (Tool-Only) – $299.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL GEN-3 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 3/8 in. Compact Impact Wrench with One 5.0Ah Battery and Charger – $349.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL ONE-KEY 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 3/4 in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool-Only) – $429.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL ONE-KEY 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool-Only) – $379.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL ONE-KEY 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 7/16 in. High Torque Impact Wrench (Tool-Only) – $429.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL ONE-KEY 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 1 in. Impact Wrench with Friction Ring (Tool-Only) – $899.00
GRINDERS
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder with Paddle Switch (Tool-Only) – $229.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder with Variable Speed Paddle Switch (Tool-Only) – $279.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 5 in. Flathead Braking Grinder with Paddle Switch No-Lock (Tool-Only) – $329.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder with Variable Speed Slide Switch (Tool-Only) – $279
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL ONE-KEY 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in./6 in. Variable Speed Braking Grinder with Paddle Switch – $329.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 5 in. Flathead Braking Grinder with Slide Switch Lock-On (Tool-Only) – $329.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-1/2 in./5 in. Braking Grinder with Paddle Switch (Tool-Only) – $279.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 7 in. Braking Grinder with Variable Speed and Paddle Switch (Tool-Only) – $379.00
SAWS
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw (Tool-Only) – $199.00
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-1/2 in. Circular Saw with One 5.0Ah Battery and Charger – $219
MULTI-TOOLS & SPECIALTY TOOLS
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Compact Blower (Tool-Only) – $129.00
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only) – $149.00
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Drywall Cut Out Rotary Tool (Tool-Only) – $149.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Router (Tool-Only) – $199.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool (Tool-Only) – $249.00
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Drywall Screw Gun (Tool-Only) – $528.00
SANDERS
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander (Tool-Only) – $149.00
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless FUEL 5 in. Random Orbit Sander (Tool-Only) – $229.00
METAL CUTTING TOOLS
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 18-Gauge Double Cut Metal Shear (Tool-Only) – $279.00
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 14-Gauge Double Cut Metal Shear (Tool-Only) – $349.00
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 18-Gauge Single Cut Metal Shear (Tool-Only) – $349.00
MEASURING TOOLS
- Milwaukee M18 GEN-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless ROVER LED Flood Light with One 5.0Ah Battery and Charger – $389.00
- Milwaukee M18 1000 ft. Green Interior Rotary Laser Level Kit with Remote, Receiver, Wall Mount Bracket and Receiver Clamp – $2,099.00
BATTERIES & CHARGING
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion PACKOUT 6-Port Rapid Charger – $249.00
- Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with One 5.0Ah Battery and Charger – $279.00
- Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion REDLITHIUM FORGE Starter Kit with 8.0Ah Battery and Rapid Charger – $279.00
More deals, reviews, and buying guides