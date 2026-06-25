The best Prime Day deals on electric yard tools are a sign you should finally replace your gas-powered gear

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You don’t need gas-powered gear to take care of your yard. These electric models are just as powerful while cutting weight, noise, and maintenance. Prime Day is the cheapest stretch of the year to make that switch, and Amazon’s sale runs through June 26 with real markdowns across cordless mowers, trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and pressure washers. Nearly all of these need a Prime membership, so a free 30-day trial is the move if you’re not already signed up. EGO and Greenworks have the deepest and widest discounts, but Makita, Worx, Sun Joe, DeWalt, Skil, Husqvarna, and Black+Decker all have tools on sale worth a look. I went through the listings, pulled the ones worth buying, and checked every price against the live page.
EGO Power+ 530 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower $139.99 (was $199.99)
A complete 56V kit for under $140
At $139.99, down from $199.99, this is the cordless blower I’d point a first-time buyer to. The EGO Power+ LB5302 moves 530 CFM, which is enough to push wet leaves off a driveway and clear grass clippings without going over the same spot twice. It comes with a 56V 2.5Ah battery and charger, so there’s nothing else to buy to start, and that same battery runs every other EGO 56V tool you add later. It’s light enough to hold one-handed and quiet enough to run without ear protection on a Saturday morning.
Greenworks 80V 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower $449.99 (was $699.99)
The 80V mower for yards up to a half-acre
At $449.99, down from $699.99, the Greenworks 80V 21-inch self-propelled is the mower most half-acre yards won’t outgrow. The 21-inch deck clears a wide row, the brushless motor and 80V battery have the torque to push through damp spring grass, and it mulches, bags, or side-discharges without tools. LED headlights let you finish after the sun drops. The 4.0Ah battery and rapid charger are included, and Greenworks rates the platform across 75-plus compatible tools, so your next purchase skips the battery cost.
EGO Power+ 15" String Trimmer $132.99 (was $199.99)
Reloads its line without you touching the head
At $132.99, down from $199.99, the EGO Power+ ST1502SA is the string trimmer I’d grab before anything else in this sale. The 15-inch cutting swath covers most yards in one pass, and the Rapid Reload head feeds new line without taking anything apart, which is the part everyone hates about trimmers. The split shaft accepts EGO’s edger, pole saw, and other attachment heads if you want to expand later. It ships with a 56V 2.5Ah battery and charger.
Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $119.69 (was $179.99)
Plug-in cleaning power for cars, decks, and siding
A pressure washer earns its keep the first weekend you use it, and at $119.69, down from $179.99, this Greenworks 1900 PSI model is cheap enough to buy on a hunch. The 1900 PSI rating handles the jobs most people actually have: brake dust on wheels, a green-streaked deck, mildew on siding, and a winter’s worth of grime on patio furniture. It includes 25- and 40-degree nozzles for everyday work, a turbo nozzle for stuck-on stuff, and a soap applicator for washing the car. It plugs into a standard outlet, so there’s no battery to charge or gas to mix.
WORX Nitro 21" Cordless Lawn Mower $298.99 (was $379.99)
Two 5.0Ah batteries and enough deck for a half-acre
At $298.99, down from $379.99, the Worx Nitro WG752 is the cheapest way into a real 21-inch cordless mower this sale. Worx rates it for yards up to half an acre, and it ships with two 5.0Ah Power Share batteries plus a charger, so you can swap packs mid-mow and keep going. The 7-position height adjustment runs from a close cut to a tall, shade-friendly setting, and the Power Share batteries fit the rest of the Worx 20V tool line. It’s a push mower rather than self-propelled, a fair trade for the price on a flatter lawn.
Best electric lawn mower deals
Battery mowers have closed the gap with gas for anything short of an acre, and the deals here run from a $205 WEN mower to a $659 EGO self-propelled. Match the deck width and battery to your yard, since higher voltage generally means more cutting power and runtime, and self-propelled is worth the premium on hills. EGO and Greenworks anchor the higher end, while WEN and the Greenworks push mowers cover the budget side.
- EGO Power+ 21″ Self-Propelled Mower with Touch Drive (4.0Ah + 6.0Ah) $579.99 (25% off)
- EGO Power+ 21″ Self-Propelled Select Cut Mower (2x 6.0Ah) $659.25 (25% off)
- Greenworks 60V 25″ Self-Propelled Mower $599.99 (29% off)
- Greenworks 60V 21″ Self-Propelled Mower $429.99 (14% off)
- Greenworks 48V 17″ Push Mower $239.99 (37% off)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Push Mower $219.44 (37% off)
- WEN 20V Max 19″ Cordless Mower and Mulcher $204.75 (26% off)
Best string trimmer and edger deals
A string trimmer cleans up what the mower can’t reach, and an edger gives walkways a crisp line. The deepest cut here is the Greenworks 80V 16-inch trimmer at 43% off, and the cheapest entry is a Greenworks 24V kit at $79.79. Attachment-capable models also take edger and pole-saw heads, so one motor can do more than one job.
- Greenworks 80V 16″ Attachment-Capable String Trimmer $209.94 (43% off)
- Greenworks 60V 8″ Brushless Edger $179.99 (44% off)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Brushless Edger $179.54 (40% off)
- EGO Power+ 16″ String Trimmer $189.99 (24% off)
- EGO Power+ 15″ POWERLOAD String Trimmer $179.99 (28% off)
- Makita 18V LXT 13″ Brushless String Trimmer Kit $179.00 (22% off)
- BLACK+DECKER 40V Max 13″ String Trimmer and Edger $129.00 (17% off)
- Greenworks 40V 12″ String Trimmer $99.99 (33% off)
- Greenworks 24V 12″ Brushless String Trimmer Kit $79.79 (20% off)
- WORX WG896 7.5″ Electric Lawn Edger and Trencher $79.99 (38% off)
- BLACK+DECKER 7.5″ Electric Edger and Trencher $84.00 (23% off)
Best leaf blower deals
For moving leaves, CFM (air volume) matters more than MPH (speed), and these range from a $65 Black+Decker handheld to a 710 CFM Greenworks backpack built for big properties. The standout on price is the EGO 580 CFM blower at half off, though that’s a tool-only listing, so you’ll need a 56V battery to run it. The backpack models exist for clearing acreage without wearing out an arm.
- EGO Power+ 600 CFM Backpack Leaf Blower $359.99 (25% off)
- EGO Power+ 650 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower $199.99 (35% off)
- EGO Power+ 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower (Tool Only) $99.99 (50% off)
- Greenworks 40V 710 CFM Backpack Leaf Blower $419.99 (24% off)
- Greenworks 48V 600 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $199.49 (29% off)
- Greenworks 48V 585 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $159.99 (30% off)
- Greenworks 40V 550 CFM Brushless Leaf Blower $139.99 (44% off)
- Makita 18V LXT Brushless Blower Kit $188.00 (18% off)
- WORX 20V Cordless Blower and Inflator $79.42 (21% off)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Cordless Leaf Blower $65.55 (23% off)
Best cordless chainsaw and pole saw deals
Bar length tells you what a saw can handle: the 4- and 10-inch models are for pruning and storm cleanup, while the 16- and 18-inch saws take on felling and bucking firewood. The Greenworks 40V 16-inch is 40% off at $179.99, and there’s a $79.99 mini saw for anyone who just wants something to keep in the shed. None of these need gas, oil mixing, or a pull cord.
- EGO Power+ 20″ Cordless Chainsaw $259.99 (21% off)
- Greenworks 40V 18″ Brushless Chainsaw $239.39 (32% off)
- Greenworks 40V 16″ Brushless Chainsaw $179.99 (40% off)
- Greenworks 40V 8″ Pole Saw and Pole Hedge Trimmer $164.99 (37% off)
- Greenworks 40V 12″ Compact Chainsaw $113.99 (37% off)
- WEN 20V Max 14″ Cordless Chainsaw $129.18 (24% off)
- Greenworks 24V 10″ Compact Chainsaw $89.99 (40% off)
- Greenworks 24V 4″ Brushless Mini Chainsaw $79.99 (38% off)
Best hedge trimmer deals
Hedge trimmers handle shaping, and the pole versions reach the top of a tall row without a ladder. The Greenworks 40V 24-inch is half off at $99.74, the best value in this group, and the 40V 20-inch pole model is 48% off for anyone with height to reach. Husqvarna’s 320iHD60 is here for the homeowner who wants a heavier, commercial-grade cutter.
- Greenworks 82V 24″ Pole Hedge Trimmer $299.99 (30% off)
- Husqvarna 320iHD60 24″ Battery Hedge Trimmer $255.99 (20% off)
- Greenworks 40V 20″ Pole Hedge Trimmer $109.99 (48% off)
- BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Pole Hedge Trimmer $103.55 (20% off)
- Greenworks 40V 24″ Cordless Hedge Trimmer $99.74 (50% off)
- Greenworks 24V 22″ Cordless Hedge Trimmer $84.99 (35% off)
Best electric pressure washer deals
These are corded electric washers, so there’s no battery to charge or gas to mix. Sun Joe’s electric washers start at $135.20, and the Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI steps up the cleaning power for $279.99. Higher PSI strips grime faster but needs more care around paint and soft wood, so buy only as much pressure as your jobs require.
- Greenworks Pro 2300 PSI Brushless Electric Pressure Washer $279.99 (30% off)
- Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer with Extension Wand $194.50 (25% off)
- Sun Joe Heavy-Duty Electric Pressure Washer $135.20 (20% off)
- Greenworks 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer $99.99 (38% off)
Best combo kit and multi-tool deals
Combo kits bundle two or three tools on one battery platform, which is the cheapest way to outfit a yard from scratch. The Greenworks 80V trimmer-and-blower kit is the deepest cut at 46% off, and EGO’s multi-head kits let one powerhead run a string trimmer, edger, and pole saw off a single shaft. Buying into one platform means every battery you own works across the whole set.
- Greenworks 60V 17″ Mower and 13″ String Trimmer Combo $379.00 (31% off)
- EGO Power+ MHC1603 Multi-Head Combo Kit $379.99 (24% off)
- EGO Power+ String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo $299.99 (27% off)
- EGO Power+ MST1501 Multi-Head Combo Kit $299.99 (23% off)
- Greenworks 80V 16″ Trimmer and 700 CFM Blower Combo $284.99 (29% off)
- DEWALT 20V Max String Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit $264.99 (24% off)
- WEN 20V Max Mower, Trimmer, and Blower Combo $269.78 (24% off)
- EGO Power+ String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo $249.99 (24% off)
- Greenworks 80V Brushless Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit $224.98 (46% off)
- Greenworks 60V Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit $189.99 (41% off)
Best dethatcher and yard cleanup deals
Two tools that don’t fit a neat category but earn a spot in the shed. The Greenworks 48V 3-in-1 vacuums and mulches leaves down to a fraction of their volume for bagging, and the 40V dethatcher pulls up the dead thatch that chokes a lawn in spring.
- Greenworks 48V 3-in-1 Blower, Vacuum, and Mulcher $269.99 (23% off)
- Greenworks 40V 15″ Dethatcher and Scarifier $265.05 (34% off)
The smartest move with any of these brands is to pick one voltage and let your batteries carry across tools, so the second and third purchases skip the battery cost. If you only add one thing to your cart, make it the EGO Power+ 530 CFM blower at $139.99, a complete kit that handles the chore almost everyone has. Whatever you grab, confirm the price before checkout, since Prime Day numbers can shift before the sale ends on June 26.
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