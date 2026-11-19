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Maybe it’s just me, but I have been seeing tons of cooking videos on social media featuring the Cuckoo rice cooker. I typically use an Instant Pot for cooking rice and it’s…fine. But, these prices on the Cuckoo machines make me want to jump into the dedicated rice cooker crowd. You can’t put a price on fluffy rice. (You can, actually, but that price is lower here during Black Friday deals).

For more of what’s on sale, our Amazon Black Friday deals hub has picks across categories.

Top Cuckoo Black Friday deals on Amazon

Cuckoo 8-Cup Micom Rice Cooker: $84.99

Family-size rice for less than $85 Cuckoo See It

The Cuckoo 8-Cup Micom Rice Cooker is $84.99, which is 29% off. Cuckoo sizes it for eight cups of uncooked rice, enough to yield about 16 cups cooked, so it suits a household that goes through rice most nights or anyone who batch cooks for the week. The company’s fuzzy logic system adjusts heat and timing as the pot cooks, and the nonstick inner pot and auto clean mode keep cleanup short.

Cuckoo 8-Cup Induction Heating Rice Cooker: $191.98

Induction heat without the pressure-cooker price Cuckoo See It

Induction is the big step up from a basic heating plate. Cuckoo says the system in the Cuckoo 8-Cup Induction Heating Rice Cooker heats the whole inner pot instead of only the bottom, and at $191.98 (40% off) it costs far less than the brand’s pressure models. It has 12 menu modes, including GABA rice, scorched rice, porridge and yogurt. Cuckoo also lists a turbo mode that cooks a single serving in about 20 minutes, plus voice guidance in English, Korean and Chinese.

Cuckoo 6-Cup Twin Pressure Rice Cooker: $232.55

Pressure when you want it, open cooking when you don’t Cuckoo See It

Twin pressure is the feature to know here. The Cuckoo 6-Cup Twin Pressure Rice Cooker lets you pick pressure cooking for stickier, chewier rice or non-pressure cooking for fluffier grains, and Cuckoo gives it 16 menu options to cover both. It holds six cups uncooked (12 cooked) and talks you through settings in three languages. It’s $232.55 during the sale, or 32% off.

Cuckoo 1.7L Electric Glass Kettle with Tea Infuser: $47.90

Cuckoo 1.7L Electric Glass Kettle with Tea Infuser $47.90 Seven temperature presets for tea drinkers Cuckoo See It

The deepest discount in the sale isn’t a rice cooker. The Cuckoo 1.7L Electric Glass Kettle with Tea Infuser drops to $47.90, which is 47% off. Cuckoo builds it with seven temperature presets from 104 to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, a detachable infuser for loose-leaf tea and a keep-warm function that the company says runs up to two hours after boiling. The 1,500-watt base heats a full 1.7 liters.

Cuckoo rice cookers under $115

Cuckoo induction pressure rice cookers from $348.39