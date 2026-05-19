Snow Peak’s editor-approved camping gear rarely goes on sale, but you can save 20% right now on tents, fire pits, furniture, and more

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Snow Peak rarely puts its core lineup of meticulously engineered outdoor gear on sale, which makes its current Camp All Summer Sale a real event. I just spent this past weekend at the sold out Snow Peak Way event at Snow Peak Campfield in Long Beach, WA and I already have an wish list of gear started. A variety of their popular camp gear is 20 percent off, with a handful of items dropped even further. The Takibi Fire & Grill is down to $279.96 (from $349.95), the Jikaro Firering Table is $271.96 (from $339.95), and the Entry Pack TT tent-and-tarp combo is marked all the way down to $362.85 (from $647.95). If you have been keeping a Snow Peak wish list, this is the moment to clear it out.
Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill $279.96 (was $349.95)See It
The Takibi Fire & Grill was at the heart of every camp set up this past weekend [Disclosure: Snow Peak provided travel and accommodations for the event]. The Takibi Fire & Grill is Snow Peak’s signature fire pit and one of the most-recommended portable fire pits you can buy. It folds nearly flat for transport, throws off serious heat to those sitting around it, and accepts grill bridges and accessory grates that turn it into a full cooking station. I’m still dreaming of the Takibi fired short ribs we had on Saturday. Snow Peak almost never discounts the Takibi, so $70 off is the kind of cut that pulls it out of “someday” territory and into “this weekend.”
Snow Peak Jikaro Firering Table $271.96 (was $339.95)See It
The Jikaro Firering Table turns the Takibi Fire & Grill into the ultimate gathering space. The Jikaro wraps a stainless steel tabletop in a ring around a Takibi Fire & Grill so the whole group can sit close to the flames with food and drinks within reach. It looks like an indulgence until you use it once and realize how much it changes the rhythm of a campsite, since nobody has to balance a plate on their knees or get up for another drink. Snow Peak holds the line on its core lineup, so $68 off the Jikaro is a rare cut.
Snow Peak Entry Pack TT $362.85 (was $647.95)See It
I was able to see a variety of tent and tarp set ups at Snow Peak Way and each setup has its own set of die-hard fans. I was impressed by the luxurious head space inside every style Snow Peak tent and the tarp expands the campsite into a functional living room and kitchen style gathering space. The Entry Pack TT bundles a Snow Peak dome tent with a tarp shelter and pole set, so you walk away with a complete camp setup for less than the price of the tent alone at full retail. At 44 percent off, this is one of the deepest cuts in the sale and a strong starting point for anyone building out their first Snow Peak kit.
Snow Peak Tent and Shelter Deals
Snow Peak’s tents are some of the most coveted shelters in camping, and the big-ticket ones rarely move off retail. Both colorways of the Land Lock, Snow Peak’s flagship family shelter, are $319.80 off, and the Land Nest Shelter in Ivory drops to $799.96.
- Snow Peak Land Lock $1,279.20 (was $1,599.00)
- Snow Peak Land Lock Ivory $1,279.20 (was $1,599.00)
- Snow Peak Land Nest Shelter in Ivory $799.96 (was $999.95)
- Snow Peak Land Nest Shelter $599.96 (was $749.95)
- Snow Peak Land Nest Dome Medium $319.96 (was $399.95)
- Snow Peak Land Nest Shelter Mat & Sheet Set $159.96 (was $199.95)
Snow Peak Tarp and Pole Deals
The Recta Tarp L Set is the standout here at $423.33, a 44 percent cut on a serious group-camping shelter. The Takibi Tarp Octa, designed to pitch over a campfire setup, is also down to $622.36.
- Snow Peak Takibi Tarp Octa $622.36 (was $777.95)
- Snow Peak Takibi Tarp Hexa Set M $439.96 (was $549.95)
- Snow Peak HD Tarp Hexa Evo Pro Ivory $439.96 (was $549.95)
- Snow Peak Recta Tarp L Set $423.33 (was $755.95)
- Snow Peak Recta Tarp L $260.37 (was $464.95)
- Snow Peak Hexa Evo Takibi Inner Tarp $215.96 (was $269.95)
- Snow Peak Land Nest Tarp Set $199.96 (was $249.95)
- Snow Peak Wing Pole 240cm $71.96 (was $89.95)
Snow Peak Fireplace, Grill, and Lantern Deals
The Pack & Carry Fireplace XL is the biggest fire-pit deal in the sale at $139.97, a 44 percent cut on the largest version of the line. The Pack & Carry L Fireplace at $191.96 is the next size down and a long-running favorite for car campers.
- Snow Peak Pack & Carry L Fireplace $191.96 (was $239.95)
- Snow Peak GigaPower BF Lantern $159.96 (was $199.95)
- Snow Peak Pack & Carry Fireplace XL $139.97 (was $249.95)
- Snow Peak Pack & Carry S Fireplace $119.96 (was $149.95)
Snow Peak Stove and Burner Deals
The Home & Camp Burner is the clever folding stove that collapses down to a tube about the size of a wine bottle, and it lands at $79.96. Backpackers should look at the LiteMax Titanium Stove, which weighs under two ounces and drops to $43.96.
- Snow Peak Grill Burner $237.56 (was $296.95)
- Snow Peak Flat Burner $103.96 (was $129.95)
- Snow Peak Home & Camp Burner $79.96 (was $99.95)
- Snow Peak BiPod Stove $63.96 (was $79.95)
- Snow Peak LiteMax Titanium Stove $43.96 (was $54.95)
- Snow Peak Folding Torch $39.96 (was $49.95)
Snow Peak Cookware and Cast Iron Deals
The Cast Iron Sandwich Skillet drops to $199.96 for the camp version of a stovetop classic, and the full Trek titanium cookset lineup is on sale starting at $35.96 for the smallest 700ml pot.
- Snow Peak Cast Iron Sandwich Skillet $199.96 (was $249.95)
- Snow Peak Micro Oval Dutch Oven $111.96 (was $139.95)
- Snow Peak Multi Compact Cookset Titanium $79.96 (was $99.95)
- Snow Peak Micro Pot Dutch Oven $69.56 (was $86.95)
- Snow Peak Trek 1400 Titanium Cookset $51.96 (was $64.95)
- Snow Peak Trek 900 Titanium Cookset $43.96 (was $54.95)
- Snow Peak Trek 700 Titanium $35.96 (was $44.95)
- Snow Peak Personal Cooker 3 $34.36 (was $42.95)
Snow Peak Tableware Deals
The full titanium tableware lineup is on sale, including the iconic Titanium Spork at $7.16 and the Ti-Double 450 Mug at $39.96. Trek titanium bowls and plates drop to $15.16 each, a 20 percent cut on pieces that Snow Peak almost never discounts.
- Snow Peak Ti-Double Bowl 600mL $47.96 (was $59.95)
- Snow Peak Ti-Double 450 Mug $39.96 (was $49.95)
- Snow Peak Ti-Double Bowl 400mL $39.96 (was $49.95)
- Snow Peak Ti-Double 300 Mug $35.96 (was $44.95)
- Snow Peak HotLips Titanium 600 Mug $31.96 (was $39.95)
- Snow Peak Shimo Tumbler $31.96 (was $39.95)
- Snow Peak Shimo Can Cooler 500ml $31.96 (was $39.95)
- Snow Peak Charcuterie Plate $31.96 (was $39.95)
- Snow Peak Shimo Can Cooler 350ml $26.36 (was $32.95)
- Snow Peak Ti-Single 450 Cup $23.96 (was $29.95)
- Snow Peak Trek Titanium Bowl $15.16 (was $18.95)
- Snow Peak Trek Titanium Plate $15.16 (was $18.95)
- Snow Peak 450mL Silicone Lid $9.56 (was $11.95)
- Snow Peak Long Titanium Spork $8.76 (was $10.95)
- Snow Peak Hotlips 2 Piece Set $7.16 (was $8.95)
- Snow Peak Titanium Spork $7.16 (was $8.95)
Snow Peak Coffee Gear Deals
The Field Coffee Master at $147.96 is the full pour-over setup with its own travel case, but the Collapsible Coffee Drip at $23.96 is the piece of gear most people actually pack for a weekend trip.
- Snow Peak Field Coffee Master $147.96 (was $184.95)
- Snow Peak Field Barista Kettle $111.96 (was $139.95)
- Snow Peak Classic Kettle 1.8 $86.36 (was $107.95)
- Snow Peak Field Barista Coffee Grinder $78.36 (was $97.95)
- Snow Peak Field Barista Coffee Drip $51.96 (was $64.95)
- Snow Peak Collapsible Coffee Drip $23.96 (was $29.95)
- Snow Peak Kettle No. 1 $21.56 (was $26.95)
Snow Peak Chair, Table, and IGT Deals
The IGT Camp Kitchen Low Set and IGT Slim are both $359.96 if you have been eyeing Snow Peak’s modular table system, which are honestly beautiful enough to have on your patio or deck year-round. The Luxury Low Beach Chair drops to $199.96 for the most overbuilt low chair Snow Peak makes.
- Snow Peak IGT Camp Kitchen Low Set $359.96 (was $449.95)
- Snow Peak IGT Slim $359.96 (was $449.95)
- Snow Peak Renewed Single Action Table Medium $279.96 (was $349.95)
- Snow Peak Luxury Low Beach Chair $199.96 (was $249.95)
- Snow Peak Renewed Take! Bamboo Chair Long $135.96 (was $169.95)
- Snow Peak Low Beach Chair $119.96 (was $149.95)
- Snow Peak Red Folding Chair $119.96 (was $149.95)
- Snow Peak Take! Renewed Bamboo Chair $119.96 (was $149.95)
- Snow Peak Mesh Folding Chair $119.96 (was $149.95)
- Snow Peak Mesh Folding Bench $111.96 (was $139.95)
Snow Peak Cooler and Kitchen Tool Deals
All three Soft Cooler sizes are 44 percent off as part of the discontinued markdown, with the Soft Cooler 38 at $72.77. The Kitchen Tool Set at $79.96 covers tongs, ladle, spatula, and a knife in a single roll, which is the kind of camp kitchen consolidation that pays for itself by the second trip.
- Snow Peak Kitchen Tool Set $79.96 (was $99.95)
- Snow Peak Soft Cooler 38 $72.77 (was $129.95)
- Snow Peak Soft Cooler 18 $66.61 (was $118.95)
- Snow Peak Soft Cooler 11 $60.45 (was $107.95)
- Snow Peak BBQ Pitts $15.96 (was $19.95)
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