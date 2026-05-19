Snow Peak’s editor-approved camping gear rarely goes on sale, but you can save 20% right now on tents, fire pits, furniture, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Snow Peak rarely puts its core lineup of meticulously engineered outdoor gear on sale, which makes its current Camp All Summer Sale a real event. I just spent this past weekend at the sold out Snow Peak Way event at Snow Peak Campfield in Long Beach, WA and I already have an wish list of gear started. A variety of their popular camp gear is 20 percent off, with a handful of items dropped even further. The Takibi Fire & Grill is down to $279.96 (from $349.95), the Jikaro Firering Table is $271.96 (from $339.95), and the Entry Pack TT tent-and-tarp combo is marked all the way down to $362.85 (from $647.95). If you have been keeping a Snow Peak wish list, this is the moment to clear it out.



The Takibi Fire & Grill was at the heart of every camp set up this past weekend [Disclosure: Snow Peak provided travel and accommodations for the event]. The Takibi Fire & Grill is Snow Peak’s signature fire pit and one of the most-recommended portable fire pits you can buy. It folds nearly flat for transport, throws off serious heat to those sitting around it, and accepts grill bridges and accessory grates that turn it into a full cooking station. I’m still dreaming of the Takibi fired short ribs we had on Saturday. Snow Peak almost never discounts the Takibi, so $70 off is the kind of cut that pulls it out of “someday” territory and into “this weekend.”



The Jikaro Firering Table turns the Takibi Fire & Grill into the ultimate gathering space. The Jikaro wraps a stainless steel tabletop in a ring around a Takibi Fire & Grill so the whole group can sit close to the flames with food and drinks within reach. It looks like an indulgence until you use it once and realize how much it changes the rhythm of a campsite, since nobody has to balance a plate on their knees or get up for another drink. Snow Peak holds the line on its core lineup, so $68 off the Jikaro is a rare cut.



I was able to see a variety of tent and tarp set ups at Snow Peak Way and each setup has its own set of die-hard fans. I was impressed by the luxurious head space inside every style Snow Peak tent and the tarp expands the campsite into a functional living room and kitchen style gathering space. The Entry Pack TT bundles a Snow Peak dome tent with a tarp shelter and pole set, so you walk away with a complete camp setup for less than the price of the tent alone at full retail. At 44 percent off, this is one of the deepest cuts in the sale and a strong starting point for anyone building out their first Snow Peak kit.

Snow Peak Tent and Shelter Deals

Snow Peak’s tents are some of the most coveted shelters in camping, and the big-ticket ones rarely move off retail. Both colorways of the Land Lock, Snow Peak’s flagship family shelter, are $319.80 off, and the Land Nest Shelter in Ivory drops to $799.96.

Snow Peak Tarp and Pole Deals

The Recta Tarp L Set is the standout here at $423.33, a 44 percent cut on a serious group-camping shelter. The Takibi Tarp Octa, designed to pitch over a campfire setup, is also down to $622.36.

Snow Peak Fireplace, Grill, and Lantern Deals

The Pack & Carry Fireplace XL is the biggest fire-pit deal in the sale at $139.97, a 44 percent cut on the largest version of the line. The Pack & Carry L Fireplace at $191.96 is the next size down and a long-running favorite for car campers.

Snow Peak Stove and Burner Deals

The Home & Camp Burner is the clever folding stove that collapses down to a tube about the size of a wine bottle, and it lands at $79.96. Backpackers should look at the LiteMax Titanium Stove, which weighs under two ounces and drops to $43.96.

Snow Peak Cookware and Cast Iron Deals

The Cast Iron Sandwich Skillet drops to $199.96 for the camp version of a stovetop classic, and the full Trek titanium cookset lineup is on sale starting at $35.96 for the smallest 700ml pot.

Snow Peak Tableware Deals

The full titanium tableware lineup is on sale, including the iconic Titanium Spork at $7.16 and the Ti-Double 450 Mug at $39.96. Trek titanium bowls and plates drop to $15.16 each, a 20 percent cut on pieces that Snow Peak almost never discounts.

Snow Peak Coffee Gear Deals

The Field Coffee Master at $147.96 is the full pour-over setup with its own travel case, but the Collapsible Coffee Drip at $23.96 is the piece of gear most people actually pack for a weekend trip.

Snow Peak Chair, Table, and IGT Deals

The IGT Camp Kitchen Low Set and IGT Slim are both $359.96 if you have been eyeing Snow Peak’s modular table system, which are honestly beautiful enough to have on your patio or deck year-round. The Luxury Low Beach Chair drops to $199.96 for the most overbuilt low chair Snow Peak makes.

Snow Peak Cooler and Kitchen Tool Deals

All three Soft Cooler sizes are 44 percent off as part of the discontinued markdown, with the Soft Cooler 38 at $72.77. The Kitchen Tool Set at $79.96 covers tongs, ladle, spatula, and a knife in a single roll, which is the kind of camp kitchen consolidation that pays for itself by the second trip.