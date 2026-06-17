TikTok-famous Cuckoo rice cookers are up to 50% off during this early Prime Day sale

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We consider rice cookers essential kitchen gear here at Popular Science. Cuckoo’s rice cookers earned their following one dump-and-go TikTok dinner at a time, and seven of them are discounted right now in Amazon’s early Prime Day deals, including a 6-cup Micom at $79.98. The savings run as deep as 50% off on the induction-heating pressure models. Most of these are member-only prices, so you’ll need a Prime membership. A free 30-day Prime trial covers you through the main event, which runs June 23 to 26. Cuckoo deals move fast, so check the price before you buy.

Cuckoo CR-0655F 6-Cup Micom Rice Cooker $79.98 (was $119.99) The cheapest way into the brand that’s all over TikTok This is a great way into the line. Cuckoo See It

The Cuckoo CR-0655F is the one to grab first at $79.98, down 33% and the cheapest way into the brand that keeps showing up on your feed. It’s a 6-cup Micom cooker, which means sensors adjust the heat as it cooks instead of timing out like a $30 model does. That’s the part people notice: rice that stays fluffy and warm for much longer without drying out or souring. It handles white, brown, porridge, and steaming, and the red finish is the one you’ve seen on TikTok.

The Cuckoo CR-1020F at $98.79 is the pick for a bigger household, a 10-cup Micom cooker for under $100. It’s an Amazon’s Choice in the category and cooks up to 20 cups, enough for a family or a week of meal prep in one run. The 16 menu modes cover white and brown rice plus porridge, steam, and multi-cook, and the nonstick pot wipes clean. The discount is smaller here at 19% off, but the extra capacity is the reason to choose it over the 6-cup. For feeding more than two people, the CR-1020F is the better buy.

Cuckoo CRP-P0609S 6-Cup Pressure Rice Cooker $202.99 (was $269.99) Step up to pressure cooking for better rice texture This high-pressure model has a Darth Vader vibe. Cuckoo See It

The Cuckoo CRP-P0609S at $202.99, 25% off, is where rice starts tasting better enough to notice. It’s a pressure cooker, so it runs hotter and faster than a Micom and produces the sticky, springy short-grain texture that’s hard to get any other way. You pay more for that, and the steam release is louder at the end, which is normal for pressure models. It has a voice guide, 12 menu options, and a detachable inner lid that comes apart for real cleaning. If you eat rice often enough to care about texture, the CRP-P0609S is the upgrade worth making.

The Cuckoo CRP-DHSR0609FD at $279.93 is the biggest markdown in the sale, half off its $559.99 list price. This one adds induction heating, which warms the whole pot instead of just the base plate, so the heat stays even and the rice cooks more consistently batch to batch. It’s a high-pressure model on top of that, so you get the texture benefit and the even heating together. At full price it’s a hard sell against the cheaper pressure cooker, but at 50% off the gap closes a lot.

More Cuckoo Prime Day deals

Beyond the four picks up top, Cuckoo discounted two higher-end rice cookers and one air purifier for Prime Day. The two pressure cookers are step-ups in size and build, and the air purifier is the odd one out if you came here for rice.

Cuckoo prices can shift during Prime Day, so check the current number before you commit. If you only grab one, make it the CR-0655F at $79.98. It’s the cheapest way to find out what the TikTok fuss is about, and the rice holds for days.