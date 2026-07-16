Coway will give you a free $150 air purifier if you buy one before July 24

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My eyes and lungs are suffering in Upstate New York today due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Many of you may be in the same blurry, coughing boat. A solid air purifier can help. Coway is running a buy-one-get-one promotion through July 24 that adds a free Airmega Aim, a $149.99 purifier and oscillating fan combo, to any of six Airmega purifiers.

Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH $239.99 (with a free $149.99 Airmega Aim) The cheapest way into this promotion, and it still covers a bedroom. It runs nearly silently. Coway See It

The Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH is the lowest-priced purifier that qualifies for the free Aim. Coway rates it for 1,748 square feet in an hour, and puts the filter set’s life at roughly six months. Coway sells a beige version at the same $239.99 if white and black don’t fit the room, though it’s rated slightly lower at 1,680 square feet per hour.

Airmega Mighty2 $269.99 (with a free $149.99 Airmega Aim) Thirty dollars more than the Mighty, with a filter that lasts twice as long. Don’t skimp on power if you don’t have to. Coway See It

The Airmega Mighty2 costs $30 more than the Mighty and doubles the filter interval, which is where the extra money actually goes. Coway rates the filter set for up to 12 months instead of six, and puts hourly coverage at 1,800 square feet. Replacement filter sets run $69.99, so a longer interval matters more than it sounds like it should over a few years of ownership. The pre-filter slides out from the side now instead of coming off the front, which is a small thing until you’re vacuuming pet hair off it every few weeks.

Airmega 450 $499.00 (with a free $149.99 Airmega Aim) Covers more square footage than the Airmega 400 and costs $150 less. The tower-style form factor makes it versatile from a design standpoint. Coway See It

If you have a big open floor plan, the Airmega 450 is the one I’d buy out of this promotion, and the reason is arithmetic. Coway rates it for 3,285 square feet per hour at $499, while the Airmega 400 covers 3,120 square feet and costs $649. The 450 is the newer design, it takes a 12-month filter, and it’s the only Airmega here that offers a dedicated Intense Smoke+ filter, which sounds very appealing right now as I rub my eyes. Filters for it run $109 to $119 depending on which of the three you pick.

How the free Airmega Aim works

The Airmega Aim normally sells for $149.99, and you add it to the cart at $0 from the qualifying purifier’s product page rather than hunting for a code. It’s a purifier and a fan at once, which is the useful part, since the fan is what makes it worth keeping out during the summer instead of shoving it in a closet. Coway rates it for 492 square feet in an hour, and it oscillates across an 80-degree range while tilting up to 90 degrees vertically. Its filter runs about eight months and costs $29.99 to replace. It’s small enough for a desk or a nightstand, so a dorm room, an RV, or a home office are the obvious places for it.

Coway Airmega BOGO deals under $300

Two Airmega purifiers clear the free-Aim threshold for under $300, and both are versions of the Mighty. The Airmega Mighty2 at $269.99 is the better long-term buy of the pair because of the 12-month filter, but the original Mighty at $239.99 gets you to the same free purifier for $30 less.

Airmega Mighty Beige $239.99 with a free $149.99 Airmega Aim

Coway Airmega BOGO deals for large rooms

Coway’s larger Airmega purifiers all qualify, and the spread between them comes down to Wi-Fi and coverage rather than filtration. The Airmega 250 and Airmega 250S are the same machine, rated at 1,860 square feet per hour, except the 250S adds app control and voice commands for $50 more.

Airmega 250 $399.00 with a free $149.99 Airmega Aim

$399.00 with a free $149.99 Airmega Aim Airmega 250S $449.00 with a free $149.99 Airmega Aim

$449.00 with a free $149.99 Airmega Aim Airmega 400 $649.00 with a free $149.99 Airmega Aim

The promotion ends July 24. If you only want one purifier and one free one, the Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH at $239.99 gets you there for the least money, and the Airmega 450 at $499 is the one to buy if the room is big and the smoke is bad.