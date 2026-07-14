How to track ‘Big Boy,’ the world’s biggest steam locomotive

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There is still time to catch Big Boy aka the world’s largest operating steam locomotive before its first coast-to-coast tour wraps up. Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 still has stops scheduled in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming before July ends.

Those who can’t make it out to the heartland to see the locomotive can follow along its progress with an online tracker. Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern tracks are marked in red. Big Boy’s expected route (subject to change) is highlighted in yellow.

The first leg of the steam train’s tour to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday began on March 29. Big Boy and other historical passenger cars from Union Pacific’s Heritage Fleet will travel from the locomotive’s home base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, westward towards California. It has since made stops throughout the country, including in parts of California, Utah, and New York.

Boy No. 4014 outside of the steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Image: Union Pacific.

Big Boy celebrated the Fourth of July in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the Declaration of Independence was written in 1776. Thousands of train enthusiasts braved temperatures of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (with a real-feel of 112 degrees) to catch a glimpse of the 133-foot-long and 1.2-million-pound train.

“This country was built on things like this. And I think it’s fantastic to see things like this. It’s been restored,” an unidentified Big Boy fan told NBC 10.

Big Boy No. 4014 is currently the world’s largest operating steam locomotive. The train is one of only eight remaining Big Boys in existence and the only one that is still in operation. A total of 25 Big Boys were commissioned for Union Pacific Railroad, and the first was first delivered in 1941. These powerful locomotives were constructed to transport heavy equipment to support the war effort.

Big Boy weighs 1.2 million pounds and is 133 feet-long. Image: Union Pacific.

With its length in mind, the train’s frames are “hinged” to help them negotiate curves. Big Boys also also have a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement. Four wheels are on the leading set of “pilot” wheels that guide the engine; eight drivers are on the first engine; an extra set of eight drivers are on the second engine; and four wheels are trailing to help support the locomotive’s rear.

During the mid 20th century, Big Boys typically moved roughly 430 miles between Ogden, Utah, and Cheyenne, Wyoming. Big Boy No. 4014 was officially retired in December 1961 after traveling 1,031,205 miles.