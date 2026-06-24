If your back hurts right now, go check out these early summer deals on Chirp recovery and massage devices

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As a product editor, I spend the majority of Prime Day week hunched over a laptop and my neck and back pay the price. A massage sounds magical right now. Chirp’s Summer Sale takes 20% off most of the catalog full of recovery and massage devices, with a batch of wheels and accessories cut 40 to 67 percent. It runs the same week as Amazon Prime Day, so if you came in for the best deals across every category and your shoulders are paying for the scrolling, this is a worthwhile detour. It sure beats the cheap old foam roller my dog has chewed on.

Chirp Wheel XR 3-Pack (Black) $59.99 (was $129.99) The full three-wheel set at its lowest, 54% off Mash your body in the best way Chirp See It

The Chirp Wheel is the back-stretching tool the brand built its name on, and the three-wheel set in black is down to $59.99 from $129.99, the steepest discount on any wheel in this sale. You lie back over it and let your body weight open up your spine, and the set gives you a few sizes so you can go gentle along the whole back or dig into a tighter spot. A channel runs down the center to keep pressure off the spine itself. If you have never tried one, the three-wheel set is the way to start, and this is the lowest price on it in the sale.

If you would rather let a motor do the work, the RPM Mini is a powered rolling massager down to $119.99 from $149.99. It is the compact version of Chirp’s RPM, small enough to keep in a gym bag or a desk drawer, with adjustable speeds so you can warm up before a workout or work on a knot after one. It rolls along the muscle instead of hammering one spot like a percussion gun, which is easier to take on your lower back.

The Stretch Mat isn’t as exciting as gadgets, but it’s necessary. It is a cushioned mat made for floor stretching and rolling, thicker than a yoga mat so your spine and knees are not grinding into the hardwood while you use a wheel or run through some mobility work. At half off it is cheap enough to actually leave out on the floor instead of rolled up in a closet.

Chirp Halo Wireless Muscle Stim (Double) $143.99 (was $179.99) Wearable muscle stim for knots and soreness Go hands-free. Chirp See It

For the tech splurge, the Chirp Halo is a wearable wireless muscle stimulator down to $143.99 from $179.99. You stick the pads on a sore muscle and it sends electrical pulses to work the area while you sit still, which helps with knots and post-workout soreness in spots a wheel cannot reach well, like your traps or one stubborn point in your lower back. This double pack is the most expensive item in the sale, but 20% off a wearable stim unit is a fair cut.

Chirp Focus Muscle Roller $19.99 (was $59.99) The deepest cut in the sale, 67% off The shape lets you really dig in. Chirp See It

The Focus Muscle Roller is the budget standout at $19.99, marked down 67% from $59.99. It is a smaller, firmer roller meant for one muscle group at a time, your calves, your forearms, or the spot between your shoulder blades, rather than rolling your whole back at once. At a third of its normal price, it is an easy add to the cart even if you came for something bigger.

Best Chirp Wheel deals

These are the foam-padded wheels Chirp is known for, sold as single sizes and in multi-packs. They run from a wide 12-inch wheel for a gentle stretch down to a 4-inch wheel for the base of your skull, and the multi-packs bundle several sizes so you can work your whole back. The black XR 3-Pack at $59.99 is the standout, while the Wheel+ 4-Pack covers the most sizes if you want the full range.

Best Chirp powered massager deals

If you want something that does the work for you, Chirp’s powered tools are all 20% off. The RPM and RPM Mini are motorized rolling massagers, and the Halo is a wearable muscle stimulator you strap on and forget about. The RPM Mini at $119.99 is the easiest one to live with day to day, while the full-size RPM hits harder for a deeper session.

Best Chirp accessory and roller deals

This is where the deepest discounts hide. The smaller rollers, handles, and the stand that holds your wheels are cut anywhere from 20% to 67% off, so they are the cheap add-ons that round out a setup. The Wheel Case at $9.99 and the Focus Muscle Roller at $19.99 are the two best values of the bunch.