I dug through Amazon’s early Prime Day deals to find nearly 30 Lego sets already on sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It’s raining outside and I’m busy preparing all of our deal coverage for Amazon’s Prime Day sale, but I wish I was drinking a Yoo-Hoo and building a Lego spaceship. You could make that happen by shoppign the Lego sale happening right now at Amazon. The deals cover everything from basic sets to elaborate kits with expensive IPs attached. Nearly all of these are members-only prices, so a free 30-day Prime trial covers you through the main event, which runs June 23 to 26. Lego deals move fast and some sell out, so check the current price before you buy.
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box (10698) $33.49 (was $59.99)
790 mixed bricks for open-ended building, 44% off
The Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box at $33.49 is the one to grab if you only buy a single Lego set this Prime Day. It’s 790 bricks in a wide range of colors with a few windows, eyes, and wheels mixed in, which is enough to keep a kid building for months and enough spare parts to repair every other set in the house. At 44% off, it’s the cheapest way to add a real pile of Lego bricks to the bin, and it doesn’t go out of style the way a licensed playset does.
Lego Botanicals Flower Bouquet (10280) $33.59 (was $59.99)
A buildable bouquet that never needs water, 44% off
The Lego Botanicals Flower Bouquet at $33.59 is the adult-skewing pick, and 44% off is one of the better Botanicals discounts in the sale. You build a mix of roses, snapdragons, and poppies on adjustable stems you can trim to fit whatever vase you already own. It sits on a desk or a mantel and never needs water or sunlight.
Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide (42151) $31.99 (was $49.99)
A working-steering supercar model, 36% off
The Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide at $31.99 is the builder’s pick under $35. Technic uses gears, axles, and pins instead of stacked bricks, so the Bolide goes together more like a scale model than a toy, and the front wheels actually steer. It’s a good first step into Technic for a kid who’s aging out of the regular sets, or a quick build for an adult who wants something fiddlier.
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant (71426) $37.79 (was $59.99)
A crank-operated Piranha Plant for the shelf, 37% off
The Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant at $37.79 is the display piece for the Nintendo crowd. Turn the crank on the side and the stalk sways while the pipe and leaves move, so it does something on a shelf instead of just sitting there. This one’s built for adults, not the interactive Mario starter courses, so there are no barcodes to scan or app to set up. Just don’t let LEGO Mario get too close.
Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram (75403) $62.90 (was $99.99)
A poseable Grogu and floating pram, 37% off
The Lego Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram at $62.90 is the splurge of these five, and 37% off knocks a real $37 off the price. You build Grogu with a poseable head and movable ears, plus the floating pram from “The Mandalorian” and a frog for him to snack on. It’s closer to a buildable statue than a playset, at a bit over 1,000 pieces. I still don’t like Star Wars, so I’m not really sure what roll this little guy plays in the series, but he sure is cute.
Best Lego deals for grown-up display builders
These are the sets built to sit out on a shelf, not get dumped in a bin. The Lego Icons McLaren MP4/4 with an Ayrton Senna minifigure leads at $63.95, and the Botanicals Orchid is the cheapest way in at $39.98. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Lego Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna Minifigure (10330) $63.95 (was $79.99), 20% off
- Lego Icons Fountain Garden (10359) $63.19 (was $99.99), 37% off
- Lego Botanicals Orchid (10311) $39.98 (was $49.99), 20% off
Best Lego Star Wars Prime Day deals
The Grogu set above is the headliner, but two more Star Wars builds are marked down. The A New Hope Tantive IV is down to $55.99, and the Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack is the cheap army-builder at $23.99. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Lego Star Wars A New Hope Tantive IV (75376) $55.99 (was $79.99), 30% off
- Lego Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack (75372) $23.99 (was $29.99), 20% off
Best Lego Technic and Speed Champions car deals
Beyond the Bugatti up top, the car builds run from a serious Technic Ferrari to a $5.59 motorcycle. The Lego Technic Ferrari FXX K leads at $51.99, and the Technic Yellow Motorcycle is the impulse buy at $5.59. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Lego Technic Ferrari FXX K (42212) $51.99 (was $64.99), 20% off
- Lego Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG G 63 & SL 63 (76924) $28.30 (was $44.99), 37% off
- Lego Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 (76917) $17.49 (was $24.99), 30% off
- Lego Technic Yellow Motorcycle (42225) $5.59 (was $9.99), 44% off
Best Lego deals for kids and pop-culture fans
The playsets skew younger and lean on franchises kids already know. The Super Mario Bowser Express Train is the big one at $83.99, down to a $7.37 Minecraft set at the other end. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Lego Super Mario The Bowser Express Train (71437) $83.99 (was $119.99), 30% off
- Lego Disney Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace (43244) $69.99 (was $99.99), 30% off
- Lego Disney Stitch (43249) $51.99 (was $64.99), 20% off
- Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles’ Guardian Mech (76996) $23.99 (was $34.99), 31% off
- Lego Minecraft The Nether Lava Battle (21266) $7.37 (was $9.99), 26% off
Best cheap Lego deals under $25
Stocking-stuffer territory, and a good place to grab a backup gift to keep in the closet. The Classic Medium Creative Brick Box tops it at $24.88, and the Lotus Flower is the cheapest at $7.99. Ranked priciest to cheapest.
- Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box (10696) $24.88 (was $34.99), 29% off
- Lego City Yellow Taxi (60487) $10.49 (was $14.99), 30% off
- Lego Creator 3-in-1 Tropical Toucan (31173) $9.99 (was $17.99), 44% off
- Lego Roses (40460) $8.79 (was $14.99), 41% off
- Lego Lotus Flower (40647) $7.99 (was $14.99), 47% off
Lego prices bounce around all through Prime Day, so check the number on the page before you commit. If you only grab one thing, make it the Classic Large Creative Brick Box at $33.49, the cheapest pile of real bricks in the sale and the set that outlasts whatever phase a kid is going through.
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New