The GoPro Max 360 camera shoots 5.6K footage your smartphone can’t and it’s just $229 right now at Amazon (down from $369)

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If you’re getting up to shenanigans this summer, you’re pretty much obligated to document it for the internet. Maybe you’re doing some extreme mountain biking or your braving the crowds of aggressive buyers at local garage sales. Whatever you’re up to, you’ll want an action camera to capture it. Right now, some of GoPro’s most popular models are on sale at Amazon for the lowest prices of the year. Grab an action camera, strap it to your chest, then go do something ridiculous for attention on social media.

I went through every camera and official accessory on GoPro’s Amazon store page and pulled the 31 that are actually cheaper than usual, since plenty of what’s listed there is still sitting at full retail.

The GoPro MAX at $229 is the easiest recommendation in this sale if you’ve been curious about 360 video but couldn’t justify $500 to find out whether you’d use it. It shoots 5.6K spherical footage you reframe afterward in the Quik app, so you point the thing in roughly the right direction and pick your angles later. A single-lens HERO mode drops it back to normal 1080p or 1440p video when you’d rather just point and shoot, and the front screen means you can frame yourself while you do it.

The GoPro LIT Hero at $189.99 is the one to buy for a kid, a helmet, or a handlebar mount you’d rather not think about too hard. It shoots 4K60 with HyperSmooth stabilization, survives 16 feet of water without a housing, and has an LED light panel built into the front, which is the part that separates it from every other budget action camera. The controls are stripped down to tap-and-swipe, so there’s no menu tree to learn. This price has bounced between $189.99 and about $236 over the past month, so the low end is where it sits today.

This is the version of the MAX2 to buy at $369, because the four-foot extension pole in the box is what makes 360 footage look like a drone shot instead of a selfie. The camera itself records 8K spherical video and 29MP 360 stills, and the glass lenses unscrew, so a scratched lens costs you a $39.99 replacement kit rather than the whole camera. GoPro also throws in two 1960mAh Enduro batteries and a 64GB SanDisk card.

Amazon is charging $379.99 for the GoPro HERO13 Black with a bag of accessories and $379.00 for the camera by itself. Capitalism! For the extra dollar you get The Handler floating grip, two Enduro batteries, two curved adhesive mounts, a 64GB SanDisk card, and a carrying case. The camera shoots 5.3K60 and 27MP stills, and it’s the model built around the magnetic latch mount and the HB-Series lens mods, which is the only reason the filter deals further down this page are worth anything. Buy the bundle.

Best GoPro camera deals

The GoPro HERO13 Black at $379 is the baseline flagship buy here, and the Creator Edition and lens bundles below just stack accessories on top of that same camera at prices close to what the parts cost separately. The bare GoPro MAX2 at $299 is the deepest cut of the group at $200 under list, and it’s the lowest Amazon has sold that camera for in the past year, but it’s a third-party listing that’s already down to its last unit. GoPro’s newest line, the Mission 1 series, isn’t discounted yet.

Best GoPro lens mod and filter deals from $39

These are the deepest percentage cuts in the whole sale, and the HERO13 Black ND Filter 4-Pack at $49.99 is the one worth owning even if you never touch the others. ND filters slow your shutter down in daylight so motion blurs the way film does, instead of the stuttery look GoPro footage defaults to on a bright day. The Ultra Wide Lens Mod at $69.99 is the other standout, and it pushes the HERO13 Black out to a 177-degree field of view.

Best GoPro battery and power deals under $90

Battery depletion is the thing that ends most GoPro shoots, and the GoPro Volta at $89.99 is the most useful fix in this group. It’s a grip, a tripod, and a remote shutter in one handle, with an external battery inside that extends recording well past what the camera’s own cell manages.

Best GoPro mount and grip deals under $50

If you’re buying one thing from this section, make it the GoPro Adventure Kit 3.0 at $46.99, which bundles the Head Strap 2.0, The Handler floating grip, and a magnetic swivel clip into the three mounts most people end up buying separately anyway. The Floaty at $21.99 is the cheap insurance policy, and anyone who has watched a camera sink in a lake will tell you it pays for itself once.

Best GoPro mod, remote, and extension pole deals

The GoPro Media Mod at $69.99 is the piece that turns a HERO13 Black into something you can shoot interviews on, because it adds a directional mic, a 3.5mm input, an HDMI out, and two cold shoes for a light or a monitor. It fits every Black model back to the HERO9. The 9-foot carbon fiber extension pole at $135.99 is the specialty buy, and it’s the one that gets a 360 camera far enough from your body that the pole disappears from the footage entirely.