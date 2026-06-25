Bluetti portable power stations and solar generators are cheaper than they have been all year for Prime Day

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You want to buy a portable power station before you need one. Bluetti has dropped its prices on Bluetti models and we have an even better rate. Bluetti handed PopSci readers an exclusive extra 5% off its six headline deals at its own store with code POPSCI5OFF, good through June 26 (the new FridgePower runs through July 31), so on those models you can stack the code and beat the Amazon price. We rounded up the best power station and solar deals across every brand this morning; this is the Bluetti-only cut, and several of these land in the range our reviewers cover in best portable power stations and best solar generators. Don’t get left in the dark…literally.

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station $749.00 (was $1,070.00) 2kWh of backup at the size most people want, 30% off This model easily fits in a car trunk for road trip power. Bluetti See It

The Elite 200 V2 is the one most people should buy at $749, 30% off its $1,070 list price. Its 2,073Wh LiFePO4 battery and four 2,600W AC outlets carry a refrigerator, a CPAP machine, phones, and a few lights through a long outage or a camping weekend, and Bluetti rates it for a 0 to 80% charge in 50 minutes from the wall. Bluetti’s own store lists it at $749 too, and code POPSCI5OFF knocks an extra 5% off there for PopSci readers, dropping it to about $712.

The FridgePower is the deepest cut in Bluetti’s sale at $849, 43% off $1,499. It’s a 2,016Wh backup built to live behind a refrigerator or a sump pump: 75mm slim so it tucks flat against a wall, with an 1,800W output and a UPS that Bluetti rates to switch over in milliseconds when the grid drops. It’s the newest model here, which is why its POPSCI5OFF window runs longer, through July 31, taking the $849 to about $807.

For the most capacity in the lineup, the Elite 400 holds 3,840Wh and drops to $1,199, 30% off $1,719. It rolls on wheels because it’s heavy, and its 2,600W output (3,900W power lifting) covers a fridge, a freezer, and an essentials circuit through a longer outage. Code POPSCI5OFF at Bluetti’s store brings the $1,199 down to around $1,139.

The Apex 300 is the splurge, down to $1,384 on Amazon, 19% off $1,699. Its 2,764.8Wh battery puts out 120V and 240V at the same time across six outlets, it can black-start without the grid, and it accepts add-on batteries to reach whole-home capacity. Bluetti’s store sells it for $1,399, but POPSCI5OFF cuts that to about $1,329, which undercuts the Amazon price for our readers.

Best Bluetti portable power station deals

These are the standalone stations, from a 5,529Wh Apex 300 home system down to a 128Wh battery you can stuff in a backpack. The Elite 200 V2 at $749 (30% off) is the one we’d point most people to first, and our best portable power stations guide breaks down how the capacities compare. Largest to smallest:

Best Bluetti expansion battery deals

These add-on packs plug into a station you already own (or are buying now) to push it toward whole-home capacity. Match the compatibility in each name before you buy, since the Apex 300 and the AC200L families use different batteries. Largest to smallest:

Best Bluetti solar panel and accessory deals

Bare folding solar panels plus the extras that round out a kit. The panels fold flat and pair with the stations above, and the Charger 2 tops a station off from a car alternator or a second solar input. Largest to smallest:

Bluetti solar generator bundles (pre-order, ships July 1)

Bluetti is discounting its station-plus-panel bundles too, but every one of these is a pre-order on Amazon that ships July 1, not during Prime Day. The prices are locked in now if you can wait for delivery. Largest to smallest: