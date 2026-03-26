The Amazon Big Spring Sale is the best time to buy a portable power station or solar generator at a huge discount

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

A portable power station or solar generator isn’t the most exciting purchase until you need it. When the power goes out or you’re going off-grid, you’ll be extremely glad you made the investment. We’re seeing record-low prices across all the major brands, including Anker SOLIX, Jackery, BLUETTI, and EcoFlow, with discounts hitting as high as 60 percent off.

Not sure which size or type to buy? Our best portable power stations guide breaks down everything from compact 300Wh units for weekend camping to full 3,000Wh+ systems that can keep your refrigerator running through a multi-day outage. If you’re specifically interested in solar charging, our best solar generators guide covers what to look for in panel compatibility and charge rates. The short version: a 1,000Wh unit handles phones, laptops, and small appliances, while anything 2,000Wh and up starts to feel like a real home backup solution. Below, we’ve pulled the three best featured deals live right now, plus a full rundown of every notable discount across all four brands.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $429.00 (was $799.00) $799.00 $429.00 ON SALE NOW See It



The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is our pick for the best all-around deal in this sale. At nearly half off its $799 retail price, you’re getting a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery that charges from zero to full in just 49 minutes via AC — faster than virtually any competitor in this class. Output is 2,000W continuous (3,000W peak), enough to run a mini fridge, a CPAP machine, a TV, and keep all your devices charged simultaneously. The Gen 2 also improved on the original with a design that’s 14 percent smaller and 11 percent lighter, plus a 10-millisecond UPS switchover that makes it genuinely useful for keeping sensitive electronics online during an outage. The LiFePO4 battery is rated for 4,000 cycles to 80 percent capacity, so this thing should last well over a decade of regular use.



This is the deal that stops you in your tracks. Jackery’s HomePower 3000 with two 200W solar panels is 60 percent off its normal price — a savings of $1,500 on a complete solar generator system ready to pull out of the box. The station delivers 3,072Wh of LFP battery capacity with 3,600W of AC output (7,200W surge), enough to run a household refrigerator for one to two days, keep lights and fans going through an extended outage, or power a full weekend camp setup for a group. Bundling solar panels removes the biggest barrier to going truly off-grid, and at 60 percent off combined, this is the kind of deal that justifies buying now even if you don’t have an immediate need. The HomePower 3000 also supports AC and solar charging simultaneously, so you can top off faster when both sources are available.



BLUETTI’s Elite 200 V2 was already one of the strongest mid-size power stations when we reviewed it earlier this year — and at $799 including a 200W solar panel, it’s a genuinely excellent value. It packs 2,073.6Wh of LFP battery capacity in a form factor BLUETTI claims is 35 percent more compact than the previous generation, with four AC outlets pushing 2,600W continuously (3,900W via Power Lifting mode for high-draw appliances). The fast charging is the real headline: 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes. BLUETTI also rates the battery for a 17-year lifespan under normal use, which is among the best longevity claims in the category. This is the one to buy if you want to step up from a 1,000Wh unit without going full home-backup scale.

More Anker SOLIX deals

Anker SOLIX is running its deepest discounts of the year across nearly its entire portable power lineup, including the flagship F3800 Plus, which has dropped to a new low. There are also solid deals on the compact C300 for light-duty use and the F2000 for RV-ready power.

More Jackery deals

Jackery’s Spring Sale is delivering some of its lowest prices ever across the Explorer and HomePower lines. The HomePower 3600 Plus is a standout for anyone who needs expandable capacity, while the Explorer 300 is a solid entry point for camping and travel.

More EcoFlow deals

EcoFlow is running up to 55 percent off across its portable power lineup for the Big Spring Sale, with some of its best prices of the year on the DELTA 3 series. The DELTA Pro Ultra is a serious whole-home backup system with 6,144Wh of base capacity and 120V/240V output.

More BLUETTI deals

BLUETTI is offering up to 55 percent off during the Big Spring Sale, with highlights including the new Elite 300 and Apex 300 lineups. If you’re considering home backup on a serious scale, the Elite 400 and AC200PL (expandable to 8,448Wh) are particularly strong values at sale pricing.