The Amazon Big Spring Sale is the best time to buy a portable power station or solar generator at a huge discount

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A portable power station or solar generator isn’t the most exciting purchase until you need it. When the power goes out or you’re going off-grid, you’ll be extremely glad you made the investment. We’re seeing record-low prices across all the major brands, including Anker SOLIX, Jackery, BLUETTI, and EcoFlow, with discounts hitting as high as 60 percent off.
Not sure which size or type to buy? Our best portable power stations guide breaks down everything from compact 300Wh units for weekend camping to full 3,000Wh+ systems that can keep your refrigerator running through a multi-day outage. If you’re specifically interested in solar charging, our best solar generators guide covers what to look for in panel compatibility and charge rates. The short version: a 1,000Wh unit handles phones, laptops, and small appliances, while anything 2,000Wh and up starts to feel like a real home backup solution. Below, we’ve pulled the three best featured deals live right now, plus a full rundown of every notable discount across all four brands.
Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station $429.00 (was $799.00)
The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is our pick for the best all-around deal in this sale. At nearly half off its $799 retail price, you’re getting a 1,024Wh LiFePO4 battery that charges from zero to full in just 49 minutes via AC — faster than virtually any competitor in this class. Output is 2,000W continuous (3,000W peak), enough to run a mini fridge, a CPAP machine, a TV, and keep all your devices charged simultaneously. The Gen 2 also improved on the original with a design that’s 14 percent smaller and 11 percent lighter, plus a 10-millisecond UPS switchover that makes it genuinely useful for keeping sensitive electronics online during an outage. The LiFePO4 battery is rated for 4,000 cycles to 80 percent capacity, so this thing should last well over a decade of regular use.
Jackery HomePower 3000 with 2x200W Solar Panels $999.00 (was $2,499.00)
This is the deal that stops you in your tracks. Jackery’s HomePower 3000 with two 200W solar panels is 60 percent off its normal price — a savings of $1,500 on a complete solar generator system ready to pull out of the box. The station delivers 3,072Wh of LFP battery capacity with 3,600W of AC output (7,200W surge), enough to run a household refrigerator for one to two days, keep lights and fans going through an extended outage, or power a full weekend camp setup for a group. Bundling solar panels removes the biggest barrier to going truly off-grid, and at 60 percent off combined, this is the kind of deal that justifies buying now even if you don’t have an immediate need. The HomePower 3000 also supports AC and solar charging simultaneously, so you can top off faster when both sources are available.
BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Solar Generator with 200W Solar Panel $799.00 (was $1,699.00)
BLUETTI’s Elite 200 V2 was already one of the strongest mid-size power stations when we reviewed it earlier this year — and at $799 including a 200W solar panel, it’s a genuinely excellent value. It packs 2,073.6Wh of LFP battery capacity in a form factor BLUETTI claims is 35 percent more compact than the previous generation, with four AC outlets pushing 2,600W continuously (3,900W via Power Lifting mode for high-draw appliances). The fast charging is the real headline: 0 to 80 percent in 50 minutes. BLUETTI also rates the battery for a 17-year lifespan under normal use, which is among the best longevity claims in the category. This is the one to buy if you want to step up from a 1,000Wh unit without going full home-backup scale.
More Anker SOLIX deals
Anker SOLIX is running its deepest discounts of the year across nearly its entire portable power lineup, including the flagship F3800 Plus, which has dropped to a new low. There are also solid deals on the compact C300 for light-duty use and the F2000 for RV-ready power.
- Anker SOLIX F3800 Plus Portable Power Station (2025) — 3,840Wh, 6,000W AC output, 3,200W solar input, works with generator input
- Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station — 3,840Wh, 6,000W AC output with 120V/240V, LiFePO4 batteries
- Anker SOLIX F3000 Portable Power Station — 3,072Wh, expandable to 24kWh, 6,000W recharging, works with generator
- Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 with 100W Solar Panel — same C1000 Gen 2 station bundled with a 100W solar panel
- Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station — 2,048Wh, 2,400W (4,000W peak), full charge in 58 minutes
- Anker SOLIX C1000 (Original) — 1,056Wh, 1,800W output, full charge in 58 minutes
- Anker SOLIX C300 Portable Power Station — 288Wh, 300W output, 140W two-way fast charging, compact design
- Anker SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station — 288Wh, DC-only output variant
- Anker SOLIX F2000 (PowerHouse 767) — 2,400W solar generator with GaNPrime battery, RV-ready
More Jackery deals
Jackery’s Spring Sale is delivering some of its lowest prices ever across the Explorer and HomePower lines. The HomePower 3600 Plus is a standout for anyone who needs expandable capacity, while the Explorer 300 is a solid entry point for camping and travel.
- Jackery Solar Generator 5000 Plus — 5,000Wh LiFePO4, 7,200W 120V/240V output, expandable to 60kWh
- Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus Portable Power Station — 3,584Wh LFP, 3,600W output, expandable to 21kWh
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 with 200W Solar Panel — 1,070Wh LFP, 1,500W output, 1-hour fast charge
- Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station — 2,042Wh LFP, 2,200W solar generator, 100W USB-C PD
- Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station — 518Wh, 500W AC outlet, great for road trips and cabin use
- Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station — 293Wh, lightweight and compact for camping and travel
- Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank — 80,000mAh LFP, 200W DC output, 1-hour fast charging
- Jackery SolarSaga 100W Bifacial Solar Panel — bifacial design for higher energy capture, USB-A and USB-C output
More EcoFlow deals
EcoFlow is running up to 55 percent off across its portable power lineup for the Big Spring Sale, with some of its best prices of the year on the DELTA 3 series. The DELTA Pro Ultra is a serious whole-home backup system with 6,144Wh of base capacity and 120V/240V output.
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra — 6,144Wh LiFePO4, 7,200W output with 120V/240V, expandable to 90kWh
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Ultra Portable Power Station — 3,072Wh LFP, 3,600W output (7,200W surge)
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 MAX Plus with 2x220W Solar Panels — fast 0-80% recharge in 64 minutes, 3,000W max output
- EcoFlow DELTA 3 Portable Power Station — 1,024Wh LFP, 1,800W output, full charge in 56 minutes
- EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station — 768Wh LFP, 4x800W outlets (X-Boost to 1,600W), charges in 70 minutes
- EcoFlow RIVER 3 Portable Power Station — 245Wh LFP, 300W output (X-Boost to 600W), 1-hour fast charge
- EcoFlow DELTA Pro Extra Battery — 3,600Wh expansion battery for DELTA Pro, full charge in 2.7 hours
- EcoFlow TRAIL 300 DC Power Bank Station — 288Wh, 300W DC-only output, compact and trail-ready
- EcoFlow Rapid Pro X Power Bank — 27,650mAh, 300W output, built-in 140W retractable cable
More BLUETTI deals
BLUETTI is offering up to 55 percent off during the Big Spring Sale, with highlights including the new Elite 300 and Apex 300 lineups. If you’re considering home backup on a serious scale, the Elite 400 and AC200PL (expandable to 8,448Wh) are particularly strong values at sale pricing.
- BLUETTI Apex 300 with 350W Solar Panel — 2,764.8Wh LFP, 6×3,840W AC outlets (7,680W surge), 120V/240V dual voltage
- BLUETTI Elite 400 with 350W Solar Panel — 3,840Wh LFP, 2,600W output (3,900W Power Lifting)
- BLUETTI Elite 300 with 350W Solar Panel — 3,014.4Wh LFP, 2,400W output (4,800W surge), compact 3kWh form factor
- BLUETTI AC200PL with 200W Solar Panel — 2,304Wh LFP, expandable to 8,448Wh, TT30 RV output
- BLUETTI AC200L with 200W Solar Panel — 2,048Wh LFP, 4×2,400W AC outlets (3,600W Power Lifting)
- BLUETTI AC180 with 350W Solar Panel — 1,152Wh LFP, 4×1,800W outlets (2,700W surge)
- BLUETTI AC180P with 200W Solar Panel — 1,440Wh LFP, 2×1,800W outlets (2,700W surge)
- BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 with 200W Solar Panel — 1,024Wh, 4×1,800W outlets, 35 percent smaller than the previous gen
- BLUETTI AC70 with 100W Solar Panel — 768Wh LFP, 2×1,000W outlets (2,000W Power Lifting), 0-80% in 45 minutes
- BLUETTI Elite 30 V2 with 60W Solar Panel — 288Wh LFP, 600W AC outlet (1,500W Power Lifting), compact entry-level unit
- BLUETTI Elite 10 with 60W Solar Panel — 128Wh, 200W AC outlet, palm-size for camping, outages, and UPS backup
- BLUETTI AC50B with 100W Solar Panel — 448Wh LFP, 700W output, 65W USB-C PD
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