Jackie the bald eagle is ‘unstable’

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In is disheartening update, internet-famous bald eagle Jackie is in “unstable” condition. The Ojai Raptor Center, where Jackie is currently undergoing treatment for anemia, shared on Sunday that she “remains critically ill, and her condition is currently unstable.”

“Yesterday, her packed cell volume (PCV) fell below 6%,” the rehabilitation shared on Facebook. “Today it has risen to 9%. While this is a small improvement, her PCV remains critically low and her overall condition remains extremely serious.”

Along with millions of fans online, her status is also being monitored by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and a veterinarian team. Last week, Jackie underwent a contrast CT scan and bone marrow biopsy, the results of which are still pending.

“At this time, there is no further medical update we can provide,” Ojai Raptor Center wrote. “Our entire focus remains on Patient 26-519 [Jackie]’s welfare and providing the care she needs. Every decision continues to be guided by her medical condition and what is in her best interest.”

The Ojai Raptor Center admitted Jackie almost three weeks ago after she was found injured near Dana Point Park in San Bernardino Country, California, on July 17. Cell phone video captured by a witness confirmed that she endured an altercation with two other subadult eagles. She successfully fended off the other eagles by flipping over and using her talons in defense, but could not fly far away. She has since been diagnosed with anemia of unknown origin, and been under the Ojai Raptor Center.

It’s been another roller coaster nesting season for Jackie and Shadow, a pair of internet-famous bald eagle parents living in San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. After two of their eggs were destroyed by ravens in January, Jackie and Shadow laid two new eggs that have successfully hatched.

Chick 1 hatched on April 4 at 9:33 p.m. PDT, while Chick 2 followed on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. Their large nest in Big Bear Valley east of Los Angeles is livestreamed 24 hours a day by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and has captivated millions.

On May 1, FOBBV announced the chicks’ names: Sandy and Luna.

How long will the chicks stay in the nest?

Chicks usually stay in the nest until 10 to 14 weeks of age. Sandy and Luna were last spotted at the nest on July 23 and have likely left the area on what FOBBV calls their “grand journey.”

What challenges do the eaglets face?

Before leaving the nest, the chicks face threats from other birds of prey, including hawks, ravens, other eagles, and owls. Inclement weather can also present challenges for the chicks. In 2025, a March snowstorm resulted in the death of one of Jackie and Shadow’s three chicks.

During fledging, only 70 percent of eaglets survive. One of the greatest threats is from cars that can injure or kill the birds while they scavenge for food on roadkill.

Who are Jackie and Shadow?

The pair first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so this pair has already beaten the odds.

What happened to Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 eaglets?

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. On March 13, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong winds. Only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam when the storm passed by the next morning. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The two surviving chicks were later named Sunny and Gizmo after 54,000 names were submitted by fans.

What happens after chicks fledge?

Young eagles usually fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.

About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. FOBBV does not tag their eagles, so it’s not possible to follow the chicks’ journeys after they flee the nest.

How can I help Jackie and Shadow?

FOBBV accepts donations to support its conservation efforts in the area. The organization recently reached a goal of raising $10 million to purchase land around Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains. A $5.5 million donation from Anna and Greg Brockman pushed the fundraiser to its goal ahead of a deadline. Greg Brockman is the co-founder and President of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Before the Brockmans’ donation, more than 25,000 donations had raised almost half of the necessary funds.

You can help the rescue organization nursing Jackie back to health by donating to Ojai Raptor Center’s Bald Eagle Recovery Campaign.

Disclosure: Ziff Davis, Popular Science’s parent company, filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in April 2025, alleging it infringed Ziff Davis copyrights in training and operating its AI systems.