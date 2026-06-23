Jackery's Prime Day deals are live, with solar generators and portable power stations up to 50% off.

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Jackery put nearly its entire lineup on sale for Prime Day, and the best of it is half off. This morning we rounded up the best power station and solar deals across every brand; this post is the Jackery-only cut, since several of these models sit on our best portable power stations and best solar generators lists. If you have been thinking about grabbing a backup solution before the next blackout, this is the time to go for it.

Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station $399.99 (was $799.00) 1kWh of camping and outage power, half off This is a worthwhile investment for every home. Jacker See It

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is the one most people should grab at $399.99, half off its $799 list price. Its 1,070Wh LiFePO4 battery and 1,500W output run a mini-fridge, a CPAP machine, phones, and lights through a camping weekend or a short outage. Jackery rates it for a full recharge in about an hour from the wall. It’s light enough to carry one-handed, which makes it the easiest first power station to recommend. I have one of these and it has helped me out of a few jams already.

Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 Portable Power Station $749.00 (was $1,499.00) 2kWh home backup at half price You’ll never be bummed to have extra power. Jackery See It

When 1kWh isn’t enough, the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 steps up to $749, also half off. The 2,042Wh battery and 2,200W output cover a refrigerator plus a few other essentials through a longer outage, and it rolls on a built-in handle and wheels. Jackery rates it for a full charge in about two hours. It’s bigger and heavier, but better equipped to handle longer outages or heavier jobs.

Jackery HomePower 3000 Portable Power Station $1,599.00 (was $2,999.00) Whole-home backup plus two solar panels, 47% off Go fully off-grid. Jackery See It

For real home backup, the Jackery HomePower 3000 drops to $1,599, 47% off, and it ships with two 200W solar panels. The 3,072Wh battery and 3,600W output (7,200W surge) handle a fridge, a sump pump, and the rest of an essentials circuit, and you can refill it from the sun when the grid is down. It’s the splurge in this group, but it’s awesome in a longer outage or an extended camping trip.

Best Jackery solar generator deals

These bundles pair a Jackery station with folding solar panels, so you can recharge off the grid without buying parts separately. They’re built for home backup and long stretches away from an outlet, with the Jackery HomePower 3000 at $1,599 (47% off) the sweet spot for most houses. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Jackery portable power station deals

These are the stations on their own, no panels, from a 2kWh home-backup unit down to a power bank that fits in a bag. Four of the six are 40% off or more, and the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 at $399.99 is the one we’d point most people to first. Our best portable power stations guide breaks down how the sizes compare. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Best Jackery solar panel and charging deals

Already own a station? These add the charging hardware. The Jackery SolarSaga 100 Prime bifacial panel falls to $169, and the 600W DC-DC charger refills a station from your vehicle’s alternator while you drive. Our best portable solar panels guide covers what to match to your setup. Ranked priciest to cheapest.

Jackery prices shift through Prime Day, so confirm the current number before you buy. If you only get one, make it the Explorer 1000 v2 at $399.99, half off and enough power for camping or a short outage. Stepping up to whole-home backup, the HomePower 3000 at $1,599 is the one with the capacity and the panels to match.