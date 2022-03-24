Upgrade your at-home viewing experience with these home theater tech on sale

Upgrading your home theater setup doesn’t begin and end with purchasing a gigantic television screen or massive speakers. It also doesn’t have to be that expensive. More often than not, all it takes is a few accessories to take your viewing experience from boring to cinematic. Whether it’s a projector that can mimic a movie theater or backlight that adds screen contrast, here are discounted home theater products that can make movie nights better:

Improve your viewing experience with this backlight kit with LED strips that can display 16 static colors and 4 dynamic color themes, adding screen contrast and reducing eye strain in dark lighting. These lights are incredibly easy to install and can be used on both freestanding and mounted TVs. Usually retailing for $29, you can get it on sale for $21.99.

No cable? No problem! This HDTV antenna nets you access to local channels from nearby towers without any installation. Thanks to its fine-tuned frequency performance, you have the option to choose between your favorite channels. It also reaches a range of up to 50 miles. It typically goes for $59, but you can score it on sale for $21.99.

This media streamer lets you synchronize your favorite content from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to a bigger display. It supports DLNA, Airplay, Miracast, Ezcast, Airplay mirror, and other interconnection protocols and offers smooth playback in either 720 or 1080p HD output. It usually retails for $79, but you can get it on sale for $32.95.

Blow up your favorite shows and movies to a stunning 170-inch display with this tiny but mighty projector. It can play files from USB or HDMI connection ports and supports streaming video over Android apps. You can also connect via Miracast to mirror your screen or from compatible apps via DLNA. There’s also an accompanying Kodak Luma app that lets you use your phone as a remote. Score it for only $549.99.

Featuring a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio, this 100-inch projection screen is designed to work in tandem with your 1080p and 4K Ultra HD projectors. It features a polyester screen to resist creasing and a slightly opaque surface for both front and rear projection. It’s typically $299, but you can get it on sale for $59.99.

This rollable projection screen offers an edge-free viewing experience and rejects 95 percent overhead light. With the permanently tensioned fixed premium aluminum frame, it’s also easy to assemble and provides a flat and wrinkle-free projection surface. Originally $1,099, it’s on sale for $749.99.

This projector screen boasts an edge-free design, allowing you to enjoy movies and shows clearly without any obstructions. Its ALR screen material features a 90 percent rejection ratio and enhances contrast 100 times compared to standard matte white screens. It usually goes for $699, but you can grab it on sale for $549.99.

Designed for traveling, camping, business presentations, school meetings, and more, this freestanding projection screen allows for a great viewing experience everywhere. Thanks to ALR material, it provides six gains lumens ambient light and rejects 85 percent of ambient light, so you can cast during the day without the need for a dark curtain. It usually retails for $199, but you can get it on sale for $159.99.

This IndieGoGo hit functions as an ultra-thin portable projector packed with cinema-grade ALPD laser, double-bright display, built-in WiFi, 25,000-hour laser life, and more. With the smart eye protection feature, the laser light reflects off the projector screen instead of beaming directly into your eyes. Formerly $599, it’s on sale for $429.99.

Recreate a movie theater in your home with this projector that delivers a stunning 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution with ultra-bright 1600 ANSI Lumens and 2.07 million pixels. It also comes equipped with dual 10W built-in Dolby Audio and DTS-HD speakers, providing a theater-like sound. It normally retails for $1199, but you can get it on sale for $999.99.

Clocking in at only 5.7 x 3 inches, this pocket projector lets you enjoy a surreal multimedia experience anywhere. It casts a 200-inch cinema-quality image onto any surface, and with its 200 lumens, it delivers 4 times the brightness of any projector of its kind. Normally $799, you can get it on sale for $399.

