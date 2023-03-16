We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Recent years have shown a rise in travel, with global tourism in particular expected to rise by 30 percent this year. International travel is an exciting way to connect with people outside of your own community and learn about other cultures. However, language barriers are one reason why many people avoid traveling abroad, since only 13 percent of Americans are bilingual.

Translator earbuds are knocking down obstacles for speakers of various foreign languages, and Peiko does it for less. Translate conversations in real time with these innovative earbuds, which are now on sale for only $79.99 (reg. $125).

Break language barriers

The Peiko translator earbuds use powerful AI to record and translate dialogue in 50 different languages. Connect the earbuds to the Peiko app on your phone so the software can listen to conversations and provide you with written and verbal translations in a language you understand. There are modes for one-on-one or group conversations, depending on who you are interacting with. Get up to ten hours of use out of a single charge from the included case.

Communicating with others in their own language can result in much more immersive and rewarding experiences, especially when you are traveling internationally. No more need for formal and expensive translators to connect with others when you are equipped with these translator earbuds.

Benefits for language learning

Being exposed to other languages could teach you something new as you pick up on certain words or phrases. These translator earphones could be a vital tool in learning a new language by giving you the opportunity to interact with native speakers while still being able to understand everything in your own language.

And of course, you can use these earbuds just like any other Bluetooth earphones. When you’re not busy speaking to new friends in their own native language, you can use these high-quality earbuds to make phone calls or jam out to music.

Understand almost any conversation when you grab the Peiko Generation 2 Wireless Translator Earbuds for just $79.99 (reg. $125).

