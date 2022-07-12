If you like to switch up your audio gear with the same frequency you skip tracks on a playlist, Amazon Prime Day is going to be hit after hit after hit. This year there are Bluetooth headphones, true wireless earbuds, good old-fashioned wired earphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars, wireless party speakers, and much more. Whether you’ve been curious about trying bone conduction headphones or you need a little orb that can have Alexa tell you a joke, there’s an option for every space and occasional. Instead of forcing you to scroll through the labyrinth that is Amazon listings, however, we’re pulling out highlights to showcase products we believe are the best. So check back throughout July 12-13 to see what new and notable items we’ve uncovered.

Here are just some of the note-perfect audio deals:

Sony’s wireless noise-cancelling headphones use each generation to reinforce small refinements and big sound. With 2020’s WH-1000XM4, Sony really staked its claim on industry-leading noise cancellation and sound customization features in a travel-friendly headphone. While this fourth iteration is “last year’s model,” it’s far from outdated. Available in Black, Silver, or Blue, this stylish headphone offers you a bubble of portable productivity and an immersive sphere of rich sound thanks to the AAC and LDAC Bluetooth codecs and a wealth of DSP/EQ options in the comprehensive app. And they put out plenty of bass, if you like, so you can keep the fun in functional.

Sennheiser is renowned for a fatigue-free listen. But before you get it twisted, know that fatigue-free is far from detail-free. Sennheiser’s CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds use the German-engineered TrueResponse driver system (similar to the one in the more than twice as expensive MOMENTUM True Wireless 3) to deliver resonant bass, velvety midrange, and treble that is clear but not crispy. Available in Matte Black, this Special Edition CX Plus adds in active noise cancellation, a transparent mode, touch controls, and plenty of battery life to make sure that your listening sessions can go on undisturbed all day (unless there’s a call you need to take conveniently).

So you snagged a great new TV on Prime Day. Well, even the most beautiful OLED display will fall short if you don’t have content to feed it. And when it comes to audio, those gloriously flat screens sacrificed compelling speakers a long time ago. With the Roku Streambar Pro, you can solve two problems with one additional purchase. Featuring an HD 4K streaming media player and four 2.5-inch full-range drivers, this compact Wi-Fi-enabled soundbar gracefully enhances whatever content you find compelling. Speech Clarity helps with dialogue; Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, as well as AirPlay, let you share and steer wirelessly (assisted by the voice remote). And, if you decide at a later date that you want a proper surround system, the Soundbar Pro pairs seamlessly with Roku satellite speakers and subwoofers.

If those models aren’t music to your ears, here’s our curated list of the best plays on Prime Day:

