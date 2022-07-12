Save on headphones, speakers, and other audio gear for Prime Day 2022
If you’re looking for audio deals on Amazon, we’re on the same wavelength.
If you like to switch up your audio gear with the same frequency you skip tracks on a playlist, Amazon Prime Day is going to be hit after hit after hit. This year there are Bluetooth headphones, true wireless earbuds, good old-fashioned wired earphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars, wireless party speakers, and much more. Whether you’ve been curious about trying bone conduction headphones or you need a little orb that can have Alexa tell you a joke, there’s an option for every space and occasional. Instead of forcing you to scroll through the labyrinth that is Amazon listings, however, we’re pulling out highlights to showcase products we believe are the best. So check back throughout July 12-13 to see what new and notable items we’ve uncovered.
Here are just some of the note-perfect audio deals:
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones $228 (Was $348)
Sony
Sony’s wireless noise-cancelling headphones use each generation to reinforce small refinements and big sound. With 2020’s WH-1000XM4, Sony really staked its claim on industry-leading noise cancellation and sound customization features in a travel-friendly headphone. While this fourth iteration is “last year’s model,” it’s far from outdated. Available in Black, Silver, or Blue, this stylish headphone offers you a bubble of portable productivity and an immersive sphere of rich sound thanks to the AAC and LDAC Bluetooth codecs and a wealth of DSP/EQ options in the comprehensive app. And they put out plenty of bass, if you like, so you can keep the fun in functional.
Sennheiser CX PLUS SE True Wireless Earbuds $99.95 (Was $179.95)
Sennheiser
Sennheiser is renowned for a fatigue-free listen. But before you get it twisted, know that fatigue-free is far from detail-free. Sennheiser’s CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds use the German-engineered TrueResponse driver system (similar to the one in the more than twice as expensive MOMENTUM True Wireless 3) to deliver resonant bass, velvety midrange, and treble that is clear but not crispy. Available in Matte Black, this Special Edition CX Plus adds in active noise cancellation, a transparent mode, touch controls, and plenty of battery life to make sure that your listening sessions can go on undisturbed all day (unless there’s a call you need to take conveniently).
Roku Streambar Pro 4K Streaming Media Player/Soundbar $149.99 (Was $179.99)
Roku
So you snagged a great new TV on Prime Day. Well, even the most beautiful OLED display will fall short if you don’t have content to feed it. And when it comes to audio, those gloriously flat screens sacrificed compelling speakers a long time ago. With the Roku Streambar Pro, you can solve two problems with one additional purchase. Featuring an HD 4K streaming media player and four 2.5-inch full-range drivers, this compact Wi-Fi-enabled soundbar gracefully enhances whatever content you find compelling. Speech Clarity helps with dialogue; Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, as well as AirPlay, let you share and steer wirelessly (assisted by the voice remote). And, if you decide at a later date that you want a proper surround system, the Soundbar Pro pairs seamlessly with Roku satellite speakers and subwoofers.
If those models aren’t music to your ears, here’s our curated list of the best plays on Prime Day:
Headphones
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around-Ear Open-Back Headphone, Black – $99.95 (Was $199.95)
- Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N, Black or Blue – $68 (Was $148)
- Yamaha YH-E700A Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $174.99 (Was $349.99)
- Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Multi-Mode Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Black, Pink, or Obsidian Blue – $89.99 (Was $129.99)
- Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Black, Copper Black, or Titanium Black – $157.99 (Was $249.99)
- Jabra Elite 45h On-Ear Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, Titanium Black or Gold Beige – $49.99 (Was $99.99)
- Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Over-Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Silver Luxe or Triple Black – $269 (Was $379)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Triple Black or White Smoke – $229 (Was $329)
- TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones – $71.97 (Was $119.97)
- Drop + Sennheiser PC38X Gaming Headset – $139 (Was $180)
- Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X Gaming Headset – $109 (Was $130)
- SHOKZ OpenRun Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones, Black, Blue, Grey, or Red – $89.95 (Was $129.95)
- AfterShokz Aeropex Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones, Blue Eclipse, Cosmic Black, Lunar Grey, or Solar Red – $89.95 (Was $129.95)
- AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, Alpine White, Eclipse Blue, Himalaya Pink, or Slate Grey – $55.95 (Was $79.95)
- AfterShokz Air Bone Conduction Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Midnight Blue, Canyon Red, Forest Green, or Slate Grey – $69.95 (Was $99.95)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, Black, Red, or Rose Gold – $114.95 (Was $149.99)
- BuddyPhones Cosmos+ Wireless ANC Kid-Proof, Kid-Safe Headphones – $79.99 (Was $99.99)
- BuddyPhones Play+, Wireless Bluetooth Volume-Limiting Kids Headphones – $39.99 (Was $49.99)
Earbuds
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds, Black or Silver – $198 (Was $278)
- Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic and IPX4 water resistance, Black or White – $58 (Was $98)
- Sony LinkBuds Open TWS Earbuds, Grey or White – $148 (Was $179.99)
- Sony LinkBuds S TWS Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, Black or White – $158 (Was $199.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro – $169.99 (Was $199.98)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) – $89.99 (Was $119.98)
- Jabra Elite 7 Active True Wireless Bluetooth Sports Earbuds, Black, Mint, or Navy – $119.99 (Was $179.99)
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Gold Beige or TItanium Black – $139.99 ($199.99)
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds, Gold Beige, Titanium Black, or Copper Black – $119.99 (Was $239.99)
- Jabra Elite 3 Noise Isolating True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Dark Grey, Light Beige, Lilac, or Navy – $49.99 (Was $79.99)
- TREBLAB X3 Pro Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7 Wireless Workout Earbuds – $55 (Was $69.97)
- Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds – $99.95 (Was $149.95)
- Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – $159.95 (Was $199.95)
- Bose Sport True Wireless Earbuds, Baltic Blue, Glacier White, or Triple Black – $149 (Was $179)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, Soapstone or Triple Black – $179 (Was $279)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless, Sweat Resistant Earbuds, Aqua, Black, or Citron – $99 (Was $129)
- Soundcore by Anker Liberty 3 Pro Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds, Dusk Purple, Fog Gray, Frost White, or Midnight Black – $89.99 (Was $169.99)
- Yamaha TW-E3B True Wireless Earbuds – $49.95 (Was $99.95)
- FiiO FH5S 2BA + 2DD High-Resolution Earphones with Swappable Cables – $199.99 (Was $249.99)
- FiiO FA7S 6BA High-Resolution In-Ear Monitors with Swappable MMCX Cables – $269.99 (Was $339.99)
- FiiO FA9 6BA High-Resolution In-Ear Monitors with Built-In Sound-Adjustment Switches – $379.99 (Was $499.99)
- FiiO FD5 High-Resolution Beryllium-Coated DLC Dynamic Driver Earphones with Swappable Cables – $249.99 (Was $299.99)
- FiiO JD3 1DD Wired Earbuds – $14.95 (Was $19.99)
- FiiO JadeAudio JH3 1DD + 2BA Wired Earphones – $34.95 (Was $39.99)
Soundbars
- Sony HT-A5000 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X/Alexa Soundbar – $798 (Was $999)
- Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X/360 Spatial Sound/Alexa Soundbar – $1,198 (Was $1,399.99)
- Sony HT-G700 3.1 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X/Bluetooth Soundbar + Wireless Subwoofer – $398 (Was $599.99)
- Yamaha YAS-209 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer and Alexa Built In – $214.95 (Was $264.95)
- Yamaha YAS-109 Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofers and Alexa Built In – $189.95 (Was $219.95)
- Polk Audio Signa S3 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer – $209.95 (Was $274.95)
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar & Wireless Subwoofer (2020 Model) – $299 (Was $499)
- Bose TV Speaker with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black – $229 (Was $279)
- Roku Streambar 4K Streaming Media Player and Soundbar – $89.99 (Was $129.99)
- RIF6 35-inch Home Theater TV Soundbar with Built-In Subwoofer – 25% Off (Was $84.99)
Speakers
- Echo Dot (4th Gen.) – $19.99 (Was $49.99)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen.) Kids, Tiger, or Panda – $24.99 (Was $59.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) – $17.99 (Was $39.99)
- Sony XB23 EXTRA BASS IP67 Bluetooth Speaker, Black, Coral Red, Light Blue, or Olive Green – $88 (Was $109.99)
- Sony XB33 EXTRA BASS IP67 Bluetooth Speaker, Black, Blue, Red, or Taupe – $128 (Was $179.99)
- Sony XB43 EXTRA BASS IP67 Bluetooth Speaker, Black, Blue, or Taupe – $148 (Was $279.99)
- Sony XP700 Multidirectional Party Speaker with MEGA BASS, IPX4, 24-hour Battery, and Built-In Illumination – $398 (Was $549.99)
- TREBLAB HD77 Portable IPX6 Bluetooth Speaker – $69.97 (Was $89.97)
- TREBLAB HD-Max BIG Loud IPX6 Bluetooth Speaker – $135.97 (Was $199.97)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black or Silver – $229 (Was $329)
- Bose SoundLink Color II: Portable Bluetooth, Wireless Speaker with Microphone, Soft Black – $79 (Was $129)
- Polk Audio Atrium 6 Outdoor Speakers with Bass Reflex Enclosure (Pair, Black or White) – $240 (Was $399)
- Polk Audio Atrium 5 Outdoor Speakers with Powerful Bass (Pair, Black or White) – $180 (Was $299)
- Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers with Powerful Bass (Pair, Black or White) – $119 (Was $199)
Hi-Fi components
- Yamaha MusicCast VINYL 500 Wi-Fi Turntable, White – $449 (Was $699.95)
- FiiO D03K Optical and Coaxial DAC – $17.99 (Was $19.99)
Audio accessories
- FiiO New K3 Portable DAC/Headphone Amp – $99.95 (Was $119.95)
- FiiO JadeAudio KA3 USB DAC/Amp Dongle – $69.99 (Was $89.99)
- FiiO UTWS3 True Wireless Bluetooth Earhook Amplifier for MMCX Earphones – $59.99 (Was $105)
- Soundcore by Anker, Soundcore Frames Tour Bluetooth Audio Smart Glasses – $89.99 (Was $149.99)
- Soundcore by Anker, Soundcore Frames Wander Bluetooth Audio Smart Glasses – $89.99 (Was $149.99)
- Soundcore by Anker, Soundcore Frames Landmark Bluetooth Audio Smart Glasses – $89.99 (Was $149.99)
- Bose Frames Tenor, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses, with Open Ear Headphones, Rectangular, Black – $199 (Was $249)
- Bose Frames Tempo – Sports Audio Sunglasses with Polarized Lenses & Bluetooth Connectivity, Black – $199 (Was $249)
- Bose Frames Soprano, Smart Glasses, Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses, with Open Ear Headphones, Cat-Eye, Black – $199 (Was $249)
All prices are subject to change.
