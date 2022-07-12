Not having cell service for multiple days while you’re serenaded by bugs sounds like torture for some. But for the outdoors-inclined, roughing it isn’t rough at all. Have you ever experienced a cool night breeze whooshing through the pines and into the mesh windows of your tent, making you burrow deeper into your sleeping bag? No? You can find that kind of serenity replicated in candles, but you should try the real thing sometime soon. And with the right accessories from a brand like Coleman, you can even bring some easy-living creature comforts with you.

With a 122-year history, Coleman remains one of the most reliable and well-known camping brands today. The company has equipment for all kinds of campers, from seasoned dirt lovers to green newcomers. The good news for both camps? Coleman has an entire tackle box worth of deals for Prime Day.

Here are the Coleman camping deals worth pitching:

Whether you’re packing 44 cans for a party or a weekend’s-worth full of fish fresh from the river, the 40-quart Coleman PowerChill Hot/Cold Portable Thermoelectric Cooler can hold it all. The cooler keeps contents up to 40 degrees cooler or warmer than its surroundings, and an included 8-foot cord powers the cooler via boat or car connection. You can position the cooler like a mini-fridge or keep it top-loading. And, you can open the door from the left or right side for placement flexibility. Talk about convenience.

No camping trip is complete without a flashlight, especially one that can provide 25 percent longer battery life compared to traditional flashlights, like this one. A Battery Guard system stops battery drain to preserve power cell life and reduce the chance of corrosion. Its durable, lightweight design includes a rubber-edged bezel to protect against drops of up to 2 meters. On high light, the flashlight runs for two hours, goes up to 500 lumens, and can reach a beam distance of 325 meters. On low light, it runs for 200 hours, goes up to 10 lumens, and can reach a beam distance of 70 meters.

This all-weather sleeping bag has a temperature range of 0 to 60 degrees, thanks to its multi-layer system. Simply remove layers in warmer weather, or add all three in colder situations. An included carry bag makes storage and transportation easy, and roll control loop fasteners help keep the bag straight while you roll it up. The three layers—all-weather (60 degrees), warm weather (45-55 degrees), and cold weather (32-45 degrees)—attach and disconnect at simple connection points. When sleeping in cold conditions, the Hollow Coletherm insulation provides better body heat retention with less weight, and a Thermolock draft tube prevents heat loss through the zipper.

There are plenty of other Coleman products on sale to unleash your inner call of the wild:

