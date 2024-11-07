Get a year of Walmart+ for just $50 (usually $100) before the exclusive Black Friday deals drop

Walmart's paid subscription service gives you access to exclusive deals, and there's an amazing half-off deal on it right now.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Nov 7, 2024 11:30 AM EST

Walmart blows out Black Friday every year, but members of its Walmart+ paid subscription service get first crack at a ton of exclusive deals. The subscription typically costs $100 per year (and comes with a ton of perks), but you can get your first year for just $50 right now. The subscription renews at $100 per year after that, but you’ll have a year to try it out and see if it’s worth the continued investment. Walmart’s Black Friday sales start on November 11th and roll through the end of the month, so you can save well before you even take the turkey out of the freezer to thaw.

Walmart+ Membership $50 (was $100)

If you’re familiar with Amazon Prime, then you get the basic idea of Walmart+. The subscription offers free shipping from a local store or Walmart.com with no minimum order size. But you also get much more than that. My favorite feature is the Scan & Go shopping experience, which allows you to scan and pay for your items with the app, so you can totally skip the checkout line in the store.

More importantly, Walmart+ members also get early access to sales and exclusive deals that are unavailable to non-members. So, if you’re trying to grab a deep Black Friday discount on a highly desirable item, you’ll drastically increase your chances if you’re a current member. And if you snag a sale on a big ticket item, the membership likely pays for itself.

In addition to all of that, you also get a subscription to the most basic Paramount+ streaming service. Yeah, you’ll have to watch commercials, but you can also watch old episodes of Beavis and Butthead while you wait for your frozen pizzas to get delivered. Not bad.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

