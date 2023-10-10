Save up to 40% on desktops and laptops from Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and more with these Prime Day deals
Take advantage of deep discounts to update your home office or gaming rig.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’ve been considering upgrading your hardware, you’re in luck: Amazon’s October Prime Day is a great time to invest in a shiny new laptop or desktop computer. The latest models from Apple, Samsung, Asus, Dell, HP, and more are discounted for the shopping event, giving you plenty of options to choose from. So whether you’ve been eyeing the new MacBook Air or are looking for a fast desktop for gaming, we’ve rounded up the best deals.
You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of these deals, so be sure you’re signed up before making a purchase. And don’t lag, because these desktop and laptop savings are only for a limited time.
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop 15.3-inch $1,049 (was $1,299)
Apple
Just released in June, Apple’s new MacBook Air is a significant upgrade from previous versions. At just 11.5mm thick and weighing only 3.3 pounds, this 15-inch laptop is lighter than ever but also more powerful than previous versions. Its M2 chip performs up to 12 times faster than the MacBook Air with the Intel processor. This laptop also features a stunning Liquid Retina display that’s bright and supports up to 1 billion colors. And the battery lasts up to 18 hours. Apple products rarely go on sale, so take advantage of the opportunity to save $150 on this stellar laptop this Prime Day. Read a full review of the MacBook Air and check out more Prime Day deals on desktops and laptops.
Apple and Microsoft
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (2022), 13-inch 2-in-1 Tablet & Laptop $1,299.99 (was $1,599.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (2022) $895 (was $1,299.99)
- Apple 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch Laptop with M2 chip $1,049 (was $1,249.99)
Samsung
- SAMSUNG 14” Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop Computer, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor / 16GB / 512GB $1,134.99 (was $1,449.99)
- SAMSUNG Electronics Galaxy Chromebook Go 14.0″ 8GB Memory, 32GB eMMC |(XE340XDA-KA6US), Silver $249.99 (was $349.99)
- SAMSUNG 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop Computer, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor / 16GB / 1TB $1,384.99 (was $1,749.99)
- SAMSUNG 15.6” Galaxy Book3 Laptop Computer, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Processor / 16 GB / 512GB $774.99 (was $999.99)
- SAMSUNG 16” Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop Computer, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor / 16GB / 1TB $1,384.99 (was $1,749.99)
- SAMSUNG 15.6” Galaxy Book3 Laptop Computer, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor/16 GB/512GB, Thin $949.99 (was $1,199.99)
- SAMSUNG 14” Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop Computer, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor / 16GB / 1TB 3 $1,309.99 (was $1,649.99)
- SAMSUNG 14” Galaxy Book3 Pro Laptop Computer, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P Processor / 16GB / 512GB $1,134.99 (was $1,449.99)
- SAMSUNG Electronics Galaxy Book Odyssey Intel Laptop Computer 15.6″ LED Screen Intel Core i7 Process $965 (was $1,499.99)
- SAMSUNG Electronics Galaxy Book Odyssey Intel Laptop Computer 15.6″ LED Screen Intel Core i7 Processor $775 (was $1,399.99)
- SAMSUNG 16″ Galaxy Book3 Pro Business Laptop Computer/Windows 11 PRO / 32GB / 1TB, 13th Gen Intel $1,684.99 (was $2,049.99)
- SAMSUNG 15.6″ Galaxy Book3 Business Laptop Computer/Windows 11 PRO/16GB – 512GB/ 13th Gen Intel® Core $859.99 (Was $1,099.99)
- SAMSUNG 16″ Galaxy Book3 Pro Business Laptop Computer/Windows 11 PRO / 16GB / 512GB, 13th Gen Intel® $1,184.99 (was $1,449.99)
- SAMSUNG 14″ Galaxy Book3 Pro Business Laptop Computer/Windows 11 PRO / 16GB / 512GB, 13th Gen Intel® $1,109.99 (was $1,449.99)
ASUS
- ASUS C424MA-AS48F Chromebook C424, 14.0″ 180 Degree FHD NanoEdge Display, Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor $212.49 (was $249.99)
- ASUS C425TA-AS348FT Chromebook C425 Clamshell Laptop, 14″ FHD 4-Way NanoEdge Touch Screen, Intel Core $224.99 (was $329.99)
- ASUS CX1500CNA-AS84F Chromebook CX1, 15.6″ Full HD NanoEdge Display, Intel Celeron N3350 Processor $235 (was $249.99)
- ASUS Chromebook C423 14.0″ FHD NanoEdge Display with 180 Degree Hinge Intel Celeron N3350 -Processor $179.99 (was $238.99)
- ASUS AiO M3400 All-in-One Desktop PC, 23.8-inch Full HD Anti-Glare Display, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U $729.99 (was $899.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2023) Gaming Laptop, 16” 16:10 FHD 165Hz, GeForce RTX 4070, Intel Core i9-13980H $1,679.99 (was $1,999.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 240Hz IPS QHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, Intel $1,499.99 (was $2,049.99)
- ASUS TUF Gaming A17 Gaming Laptop, 17.3” 144Hz FHD IPS-Type Display, AMD Ryzen 5 4600H, GeForce GTX $599.99 (was $799.99)
- ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 144Hz FHD IPS-Type Display, Intel Core i5-11400H Processor $799.99 (was $999.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022) Gaming Laptop, 17.3” 144Hz IPS FHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU $979.99 (was $1,199.99)
- ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo 14.5” 16:10 Touch Display, 120Hz Refresh Rate, ScreenPad Plus, Intel i9-1390 $2,124.99 (was $2,299.99)
- ASUS Vivobook Pro 16X Laptop, 16” 16:10 Display, Intel Core i9-13980HX CPU, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 40 $1,899.99 (was $2,199.99)
- ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L510 Thin & Light Laptop Computer, 15.6” FHD Display, Intel Celeron N4020 Processor $189.99 (was $249.99)
- ASUS 2023 Vivobook 14 Laptop, 14” FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, Intel Iris Xᵉ $399.99 (was $479.99)
- ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 UX582 Laptop, 15.6” OLED 4K Touch Display, i7-12700H, 16GB, 1TB, GeForce RTX $1,799.99 (was $2,499.99)
- ASUS Vivobook Laptop L210 11.6″ Ultra Thin Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMM $179.99 (was $249.99)
Acer
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop | Intel Pentium Silver N6000 | 14″ HD Corning Gorilla Glass $339.99 (was $399.99)
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-57Y8 Gaming Laptop | Intel Core i5-12500H | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop $699.99 (was $899.99)
- Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop | AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa-Core CPU | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU $1,049.99 (was $1,399.99)
- Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop | 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display | AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core $249.99 (was $329.99)
- Acer Aspire 3 A314-23P-R3QA Slim Laptop | 14.0″ Full HD IPS Display | AMD Ryzen 5 7520U Quad-Core
- $349 (was $449.99)
- Acer Aspire TC-1760-UA92 Desktop | 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400 6-Core Processor | 12GB 3200MHz DDR4 $499.99 (was $619.99)
- Acer Swift Go 14 Intel Evo Thin & Light Laptop 14″ 1920×1200 100% sRGB Touch Display Intel Core i7-1 $649.99 (was $899.99)
- Acer Aspire C27-1700-UA91 AIO Desktop | 27″ Full HD IPS Display | 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U $749.99 (was $899.99)
- Acer Aspire C24-1700-UA91 AIO Desktop | 23.8″ Full HD IPS Display | 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U $499.99 (was $649.99)
Dell
- Dell Inspiron 7720 All in One Desktop – 27-inch FHD Touchscreen Display, Intel Core i7-1355U, 32GB $1,141.99 (was $1,399.99)
- Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, QHD 16 inch, 16GB LPDDR4x RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Radeon $759.20 (was $999.99)
- Dell G16 7630 Gaming Laptop – 16-inch (2560 x 1600) QHD+ 165Hz 3ms Display, Intel Core i9-13900HX $1,499.99 (was $1,789.99)
- Dell Inspiron 7630 Laptop – Intel Core i7-13700H, 16-inch 16:10 2.5K Display, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB $1,109.99 (was $1,399.99)
- Dell G15 5530 Gaming Laptop – 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080) Display, Intel Core i7-13650HX, 16GB $1,222.99 (was $1,449.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop – Intel Core i5-1335U, 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz Display, 16GB DDR4 RAM $552.49 (was $649.99)
- Dell Inspiron 3020S Desktop – Intel Core i5-13400, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD, Intel UHD 730 $584.99 (was $749.99)
- Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Laptop – Intel Core i7-1360P, 16-inch 16:10 FHD+ Display, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB $874.68 (was $1,129.99)
HP
- HP 15.6 inch Laptop, FHD Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graph $489.99 (was $729.99)
- HP 15.6 inch Laptop PC, Processor: 13th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 $639.99 (was $839.99)
- HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch Laptop, 2.8K OLED Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB RAM $1,074.99 (was $1,299.99)
- HP All-in-One PC Desk Computer, 21.5″ Full HD Micro-Edge Display, AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, AMD Radeon $469.99 (Was $652.78)
- HP All-in-One Bundle PC, 27″ FHD Micro-Edge Display, 12th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor $889.99 (was $1,070.13)
- HP Envy x360 15 inch Laptop, FHD Display, Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe $854.99 (was $1,119.99)
- HP 15 inch Laptop, FHD Display, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows $319.99 (was $499.99)
- HP 15 inch Laptop, HD Display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, Windows $379.99 (was $499)
- HP 17 inch Laptop, HD+ Display, 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD $509.99 (was $729.99)
Lenovo
- Lenovo 3i Chromebook – 2023 – Everyday Notebook – Chrome OS – 15.6″ Full HD – 8GB Memory – 64GB Storage $254.99 (was $299.99)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i – 2022 – All-in-One Desktop – 27″ QHD Touch Display – 5MP + IR Camera $949.99 (was $1,249.99)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3-2022- All-in-One Desktop – 23.8″ FHD Touch Display – HD 720p Camera – Windows $599.99 (was $799.99)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i – 2022 – Gaming Desktop – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 $1,349.99 (was $1679.99)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 7 – 2022 – Gaming Desktop – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 – Intel i9-12900 $1,699.99 (was $2,199.99)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 5i – 2022 – All-in-One Desktop – 27″ QHD Touch Display – 5MP + IR Camera $949.99 (was $1,249.99)
- Lenovo Legion Tower 5i – 2022 – Gaming Desktop – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 – Intel i7-12700F $1,349.99 (was $1,679.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 – (2023) – Everyday Notebook – 2-in-1 Laptop – Windows 11 – 16″ WUXGA Touchscreen $734.99 (was $849.99)