Your Apple devices deserve better charging cables, but you already know that. The Cupertino company has yet to perfect the science behind manufacturing cables made of a singular wire that can charge multiple gadgets simultaneously.

In the meantime, you are left to your own devices (literally) to find charging accessories that work well for you, and if you happen to own the Apple trifecta that consists of the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this 3-in-1 charging cable may be your new best friend. You can grab it on sale for only $18.99 (reg. $34) for a limited time.

The iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods come with their own proprietary cables upon purchase, but with this hardworking wire, you can refuel all three devices at the same time using a single cord. It has three ports—two Lightning connectors and one magnetic charger—that allow for simultaneous charging and boasts a 1.2-meter length for added convenience and flexibility.

In short: you’re free to use your devices even while they’re charging. With its USB-C connectivity, you can also connect it to any compatible portable charger, so you can power up all three devices on the go without having to lug around separate wires.

The best part? You can say goodbye to annoying wire clutter and free up significant real estate in your workspace or bedside table with this all-in-one solution. No more cables strewn across your desk when you’re working or spending unnecessary time untangling said cords. You’ll save yourself time and do your mental health a favor (aka reduce that lack of focus you get when you look at your messy surfaces) when you switch to this 3-in-1 charger.

Simply hook this cable up to a power outlet, and just like that, you already have a streamlined charging set-up. Thanks to its durable ABS and aluminum alloy construction, you can also trust this cable to last.

Meet all (or at least most) of your charging needs with this 3-in-1 cable.

Grab the 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable For Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods now for just $18.99 ($34).

