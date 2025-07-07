Right now is the best possible time to buy storage bins thanks to this $8 Home Depot deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As a gear editor, I have a lot of stuff and I’ve recently been trying to get it all organized as I begin to pare it down. Randomly chucking items into a storage unit has proven unproductive, but sturdy bins have really helped. Right now, both Home Depot has rugged 27-gallon totes on sale for just $7.98, which is $2 off their regular price. That may not sound like a huge discount, but if you’re buying a bunch of them, it can add up quickly. Plus, this is the most popular size tote so these almost never go on sale.

HDX 27 Gal. Tough Storage Tote in Black and Red $7.98 (was $9.98) The 27-gallon capacity is perfect for storing pretty much anyhting. Home Depot See It

This 27-gallon tote is a great size for storing just about anything. The HDX version has a burly red or yellow lid (you can choose which one you like better or get a mix). They stack easily when they’re empty and when they’re full. Plus, the chunky handles on the sides make them easy to carry. The lids snap into place and stay put, even when you’re moving them around. I filled one with clothes and dropped it from waist high five times to see if it would break and it stayed strong.

You can have these shipped or go pick them up directly from a Home Depot store. I recommend going to the store because then you can check the bins and the lids for small cracks or imperfections before you take them home.

