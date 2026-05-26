Samsung just put the first 6K OLED gaming monitor up for pre-order

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Samsung’s 2026 monitor lineup goes up for order today, headlined by the industry’s first 6K gaming monitor and an expanded run of OLED Odyssey panels. Preorder a qualifying model through 9:59 a.m. EDT on June 9 and you’ll pick up either a Samsung credit worth up to $300 or a free gear bundle like the Galaxy Buds4 Pro or a Samsung Music Studio kit at checkout, depending on which model you choose. The new 32-inch Odyssey G8 6K earns the largest $300 credit on a $1,599.99 monitor, the 43-inch Movingstyle Essential qualifies for a $200 credit at $899.99, and every other 2026 Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart model that’s shipping today is in the same offer. The full Samsung 2026 monitor launch offer is live now and runs for two weeks, which is the only window to get this much money back on these monitors before they settle into the normal price cycle.

Samsung Odyssey G8 32-inch 6K Gaming Monitor (G80HS) $1,599.99 (with $300 pre-order reward) While native 6K support is basically non-existent, that extra resolution can be very useful for creators. See It Key Specs 32-inch IPS panel with 224 PPI at native 6K resolution

165Hz refresh at 6K, 330Hz at 3K via Dual Mode

DisplayPort 2.1 for full-bandwidth 6K signal

HDR10+ Gaming with automatic brightness and contrast tuning

AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible



The 32-inch Odyssey G8 G80HS is the first 6K gaming monitor on the market and it lands at 224 PPI of pixel density on an IPS panel. Samsung paired the resolution with a 165Hz refresh, which matters because most existing 5K and 6K monitors max out at 60Hz or 75Hz and were built for productivity rather than games.

6K is a ton of pixels, so Samsung equipped it with Dual Mode, which drops resolution on the fly to flip the screen into a 330Hz, 3K esports display. You keep the high-fidelity workspace for single-player and creative work, then toggle into a competitive frame rate when you load into a match. DisplayPort 2.1 is the connector that makes all of this possible. It’s the first widely-adopted DisplayPort spec with the raw bandwidth to push native 6K at 165Hz, and there isn’t a previous-generation port on the back of this monitor that could carry the same signal. The G8 also supports HDR10+ Gaming, which adjusts brightness and contrast dynamically without manual calibration per title, plus AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible for tear-free output on whichever GPU you’ve already got.

At this pixel density, the 32-inch screen is big enough to keep two full-resolution windows side by side without scaling, which makes the same monitor a credible single-screen setup for code editors, video timelines, and large-format design work. The $300 pre-order credit is the largest reward in the entire 2026 launch lineup, and Samsung doesn’t typically run promotions like this on a flagship monitor outside the first two weeks, so the effective out-of-pocket math is better right now than it will be for the rest of the year.



The Movingstyle Essential rolls from room to room on a height-adjustable stand that tilts, swivels, and pivots, which is what makes a 43-inch 4K panel actually live up to its smart-monitor billing. Samsung built in its full Smart TV interface and the Samsung Gaming Hub for cloud gaming with no console required, so the same screen handles a workday spreadsheet, a Friday-night movie, and a stint of Fortnite over the couch. At checkout you pick one of three rewards on this tier: a $200 Samsung store credit, a Music Studio 5 kit, or the Galaxy Buds4 Pro, so the right choice depends on whether you’d rather have cash to spend on a soundbar later or working earbuds now.



The 27-inch OLED G8 is the volume play in Samsung’s new gaming lineup, with 4K resolution at 240Hz on the QD-OLED Penta Tandem panel Samsung is calling out for improved brightness, efficiency, and panel durability. A single USB-C port handles 98W of laptop charging alongside the video signal, and the Glare Free coating cuts the reflections that have always been the weak spot of OLED panels in well-lit rooms. At $1,099.99 with the $200 credit, this is the cheapest way into Samsung’s higher-spec OLED tech without paying the 32-inch tax on top.

Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitor Pre-Order Deals

Every 2026 Odyssey shipping today qualifies for either a $200 or $300 Samsung credit, with the 32-inch models earning the larger reward. The 27-inch G8 5K is the volume pick for high-refresh IPS gaming without paying the OLED premium, and the 32-inch OLED G7 brings the new 4K OLED panel into the lineup at a sub-$1,100 price.

Samsung ViewFinity S8 Pre-Order Deal

The ViewFinity S8 line is Samsung’s productivity-first family, built for creative work that benefits from pixel density and Thunderbolt 5 bandwidth instead of refresh rate. Only the curved 40-inch model is shipping in this launch wave, and the 27-inch S80HF arrives later this summer. If you’ve been waiting on the 27-inch, hold off on the credit math until July when that model lands.